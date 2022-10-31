 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Happy Halloween, Rock M Nation!

Mizzou Links for Oct. 31, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Trick or treat!

Just kidding, no tricks here. Only links about Mizzou’s win over South Carolina.

“I’m shocked nobody’s talked about how well [Cook] played on the road,” Drinkwitz said. “He threw dimes, was unbelievable in the pocket. … It’s kind of a shame because as much crap as we’ve given him when he comes out and plays good he deserves to be praised because we sure as crap have been tearing him down when he doesn’t. He played his butt off tonight and without him we don’t win this game. It’s not even close.

“We get a run play call and I’m like, ‘That’s 5 yards right there,’” quarterback Brady Cook said. “He’s incredible. I mean, the hits he’s taking, he gets right up. He’s pushing. He’s everything you want in a running back.”

Eli Drinkwitz’s play-calling on the touchdown drives was some of his best stuff this season. And how about 10 straight calls of feeding running back Cody Schrader in the fourth quarter? The sequence produced three first downs and shaved six minutes off the clock. Good stuff.

“It’s quite simple for me,” Drinkwitz said. “In winning football versus losing football, losing football has self-inflicted wounds. Before you go into a championship, you first got to keep from beating yourself. And tonight was a step in that direction for us.”

  • Aaaaaaaaand Missouri is still an underdog against Kentucky next weekend... but just barely.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Time for another situation Sunday from Coach Gates:
  • Major weekend for Mizzou Tennis, which walked away with hardware after a weekend tournament at Florida International.
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...