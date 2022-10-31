Happy Halloween, Rock M Nation!

Trick or treat!

Just kidding, no tricks here. Only links about Mizzou’s win over South Carolina.

Dave Matter wrote about the early drive that set the tone for Mizzou’s night and led to effusive praise from Eli Drinkwitz for his QB:

“I’m shocked nobody’s talked about how well [Cook] played on the road,” Drinkwitz said. “He threw dimes, was unbelievable in the pocket. … It’s kind of a shame because as much crap as we’ve given him when he comes out and plays good he deserves to be praised because we sure as crap have been tearing him down when he doesn’t. He played his butt off tonight and without him we don’t win this game. It’s not even close.

Matter also covered Cody Schrader’s expanded role in the offense, which took shape along with a few other offensive personnel changes. Schrader has seemingly earned the trust of his teammates, especially Brady Cook.

“We get a run play call and I’m like, ‘That’s 5 yards right there,’” quarterback Brady Cook said. “He’s incredible. I mean, the hits he’s taking, he gets right up. He’s pushing. He’s everything you want in a running back.”

Blair Kerkhoff handed out two A’s in his report card for South Carolina, including one for the man in the visor himself.

Eli Drinkwitz’s play-calling on the touchdown drives was some of his best stuff this season. And how about 10 straight calls of feeding running back Cody Schrader in the fourth quarter? The sequence produced three first downs and shaved six minutes off the clock. Good stuff.

Chris Kwiecinski gathered up Drinkwitz’s various comments about Mizzou’s mentality before and after the win, highlighting Drink’s insistence that Missouri finally got out of its own way.

“It’s quite simple for me,” Drinkwitz said. “In winning football versus losing football, losing football has self-inflicted wounds. Before you go into a championship, you first got to keep from beating yourself. And tonight was a step in that direction for us.”

Aaaaaaaaand Missouri is still an underdog against Kentucky next weekend... but just barely.

Mizzou opens as a 3-point underdog at home to Kentucky at @FDSportsbook.

UK dropped out of the @AP_Top25 after Saturday’s 44-6 loss to Tennessee. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) October 30, 2022

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Bad news for basketball fans: Robin Pingeton and her team are cancelling their scheduled exhibition against Rogers State on Tuesday. Just make sure you get your tickets for the home opener on Nov. 10 in the meantime! They open their season on the road in Springfield Nov. 10.

Junior Grace Pettet and freshman Bella Hollenbach were named to the Second Team All-SEC and All-SEC Freshman teams, respectively, after their sterling seasons for Mizzou Soccer. Congrats, Tigers!

Coach Larissa Anderson rappelled the Tiger Hotel for charity and over the weekend !

Time for another situation Sunday from Coach Gates:

BLOB with 6 seconds left on the shot clock.



There is beauty in simplicity. Barcelona runs a simple screen the screener set. Watch the pace and small details they use to execute the play at an elite level. Elite Execution. Great X’s & O’s! #SituationSunday pic.twitter.com/hkPw4hCg9u — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 30, 2022

Major weekend for Mizzou Tennis, which walked away with hardware after a weekend tournament at Florida International.

Mizzou takes 1st place at the FIU Invite going 23-8 on the weekend in singles and doubles!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/RB84pgiw8l — Mizzou Tennis (@MizzouTennis) October 30, 2022