Let’s all celebrate Harrison Mevis!

Because why wouldn’t we?

Do you love Harrison Mevis? We sure do. And now so does everyone else!

You may have heard that our Thiccer was a hit on national TV last week, and now he’s getting some plaudits to match his sterling performance. We’re here to highlight said plaudits, because we carry water for the man who carries our program.

The SEC decided Mevis wasn’t good enough to take the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors by himself, instead forcing him to share with the opposing kicker who had an objectively worse performance. But whatever. Here are some cool factoids about Thiccer.

In front of Missouri’s largest crowd since 2019, Harrison Mevis displayed an exceptional comeback, hitting 5-of-5 field goals, including two from 40+ and two from 50+. His final make of the game was a 56-yarder - the new national leader - that matched his career long from the 2021 Boston College game. Mevis’ 16 points scored on Saturday is the highest output by a player in the SEC this year. He is the only NCAA FBS kicker with three connections at 50+ yards this season (52, 52, 56).

And just in case there was any doubt, the Lou Garza Award people decided it was a clear cut choice who the best kicker was, which obviously.

Yesterday at Rock M

The big news of the day on Monday was the official return of Mizzou Football to St. Louis!

Mizzou’s game against Memphis, scheduled for Sept. 23, 2023 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, will now be played in St. Louis at The Dome at America’s Center (66,965). The Tigers last played in St. Louis in 2010, a 23-13 win over Illinois, the final game of the Arch Rivalry Series, which ran from 2002-10. Mizzou went 6-0 in that series.

In addition to all the obvious reasons to have a game in St. Louis — recruiting, alumni engagement, local brand building, etc. — the Tigers will be working in a significant NIL component to the STL trip.

As part of the Mizzou To The Lou Series, the St. Louis Sports Commission plans to offer Mizzou student-athletes a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunity – the chance to serve as ambassadors for the series of athletic events, promoting the events throughout the St. Louis area, surrounding communities and state.

I’m getting my tickets ASAP. Will you?

Jeff Gordon at the Post Dispatch says Mizzou has new reasons for hope after its near upset of Georgia. Elsewhere, Dave Matter says Ole Miss may actually be a threat to make some noise in the SEC West.

Only one home date on the docket for Mizzou Athletics this week, thanks for the heads up, Dennis!

Let’s make sure we sellout the one & only sporting event in Columbia this week as @MizzouSoccer hosts Florida on Sunday at 1 P.M. Good luck on the road to @MizzouTennis, @MizzouFootball, @MizzouMensGolf, @MizzouSwimDive! #MIZ #MizzouMonday — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 3, 2022

Mevis wasn’t the only Mizzou athlete to get some Player of the Week honors.

Hollenbach was a barrier in net for Missouri against No. 21 ranked Mississippi State in a 1-1 tie Friday, Sept. 30. Hollenbach totaled six saves in the contest, one shy of tying her season high. The redshirt freshman recorded her third shutout of the year, making her tied for third in SEC play this season. The Woodlands, Texas native is seventh in the conference in saves (13) and save percentage (3.25) in league action.

Our resident swimming expert tells us that this improvement is quite good, and we believe them! Way to go, Grant!