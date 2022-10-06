More on Jordan Butler’s Commitment and Dominic Lovett Lands on Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Butler to Mizzou!
You may have heard by now, but four-star center Jordan Butler has committed to Mizzou, picking Missouri over Auburn and the in-state team South Carolina — as Matthew Harris covered the in-depth breaking basketball recruiting news.
ICYMI: Some highlights to share from Butler’s commitment:
WATCH: The newest #Mizzou MBB commit, 7-foot center Jordan Butler, explains why @MizzouHoops is the place for him.— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) October 5, 2022
via @MarcWYFFNews4 pic.twitter.com/q8C3aqYwnS
A BIG addition for #Mizzou Hoops.— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) October 5, 2022
How big? 7-Footer Jordan Butler is coming to CoMo.
Here's the moment he picked @MizzouHoops over Auburn & South Carolina
WATCH⤵️ pic.twitter.com/LOhS50KjZQ
And we can’t forget about the bat signals!
October 5, 2022
M-I-Z! pic.twitter.com/W20kQCZImS— Charlton C.Y. Young (@CoachSEEWHY12) October 5, 2022
This is why Charlton Young is getting paid the big bucks as an assistant. Having a past relationship with Butler’s older brother at Florida State was a huge factor in this recruitment.
CY earned that money today man. Great pickup.— Sam Snelling (@SamTSnelling) October 5, 2022
With the addition of Jordan Butler, Mizzou Basketball’s 2023 recruiting class rankings have moved up to 13th in the country on Rivals and 39th on On3 Sports (247Sports hasn’t been updates).
This is also significant:
This is the first year since 2017 #Mizzou hoops has commitments from three players in the Rivals150. 2017 was Cuonzo Martin's first class when all five signees were ranked in the nation's top 142. This year's signees are No. 100, 102 and 130 right now.— Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) October 5, 2022
Onto football, the leading wide receiver in the SEC gets some well-deserved and obvious recognition as Dominic Lovett has been added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List — one of 53 best wide receivers in the country on the list.
Congratulations to Dominic Lovett @DominicLovett2 for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List! @MizzouFootball @MizzouAthletics #OutstandingReceiver #NCFAA pic.twitter.com/dD9ndBfKkC— Biletnikoff Award (@biletnikoffawrd) October 5, 2022
Outstanding receiver. Biletnikoff Award Watch List.@DominicLovett2 x @biletnikoffawrd x @ncfaa #MIZ pic.twitter.com/TqPKF93Lq7— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 5, 2022
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- Mizzou Made’s Max Scherzer gets the start in the Mets’ Game 1 Wild Card game vs the Padres on Friday night (7:00 on ESPN)
Official: Max Scherzer will start Wild Card Game 1 for the Mets on Friday.— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) October 6, 2022
- Former Missouri Tiger Aijha Blackwell has landed on the preseason All-Big 12 team and was voted Newcomer of the Year. Big congrats to Aijha who should be in for a big season at Baylor!
Former Mizzou star Aijha Blackwell was selected as a preseason All-Big 12 player, as well as the All-Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.— Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) October 5, 2022
I’ve seen her name high up on a number of WNBA mock drafts, too. pic.twitter.com/y0Tkr0iw0x
- Obviously, it’s way too early — but Mizzou Women’s Basketball is among Last Four In in ESPN’s Charlie Creme’s NCAAW preseason bracketology
- From the SEC: Hayley Frank, Haley Troup, Kobe Brown, and Nick Honor will be attending the SEC Basketball Men’s and Women’s Media Days
- On MUTigers.com, Soccer Prepares for No. 19 Tennessee and Florida
- Here’s a look at Florida’s Week 5 depth chart heading into the Missouri game:
Florida football depth chart ahead of its Week 6 bout with Missouri: pic.twitter.com/ZCpl1vlaxN— Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) October 5, 2022
- From Week 3 against Abilene-Christian; Brody Moreland was announced as Kid Captain for the Tigers. Watch this. Awesome stuff.
Welcome to the team, Brody Moreland! We were honored to host Brody on Family Weekend as the #KidCaptain, presented by @muhealth. Thank you for sharing your day with the Tigers.#MIZ https://t.co/ydsosb6pB1 pic.twitter.com/WCK4MamEDD— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 5, 2022
- Mizzou Gymnastics comes in fifth in the SEC rankings! (Editor’s note: #gymnasticsschool)
It just means more....#MIZ pic.twitter.com/mdJPyFnPgI— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) October 5, 2022
- Cool looking poster for Mizzou Swimming and Diving schedule this season
It’s been poster-palooza this week so here’s the first of many for the week: Swim & Dive 2022-23 pic.twitter.com/aSLPNytXsR— Jessi Carpenter (@jess__carp) October 5, 2022
- Mizzou Women’s Basketball putting in the work
Clocked in pic.twitter.com/E1Um3yC5I9— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 5, 2022
- White Board Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!
We coach our players to use the backboard or finish high off the glass. Our visual “Numerical Levels” of 1, 2 & 3 taped behind the backboard allow “3 Level” shot accountability on all rim attempts. Limit “Level 1” encourage “Level 2 & 3”. #WhiteboardWednesday #MIZ @DruOnDemand pic.twitter.com/elHFKr3By2— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 5, 2022
