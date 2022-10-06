More on Jordan Butler’s Commitment and Dominic Lovett Lands on Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Butler to Mizzou!

You may have heard by now, but four-star center Jordan Butler has committed to Mizzou, picking Missouri over Auburn and the in-state team South Carolina — as Matthew Harris covered the in-depth breaking basketball recruiting news.

ICYMI: Some highlights to share from Butler’s commitment:

WATCH: The newest #Mizzou MBB commit, 7-foot center Jordan Butler, explains why @MizzouHoops is the place for him.

via @MarcWYFFNews4 pic.twitter.com/q8C3aqYwnS — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) October 5, 2022

A BIG addition for #Mizzou Hoops.

How big? 7-Footer Jordan Butler is coming to CoMo.

Here's the moment he picked @MizzouHoops over Auburn & South Carolina

WATCH⤵️ pic.twitter.com/LOhS50KjZQ — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) October 5, 2022

And we can’t forget about the bat signals!

This is why Charlton Young is getting paid the big bucks as an assistant. Having a past relationship with Butler’s older brother at Florida State was a huge factor in this recruitment.

CY earned that money today man. Great pickup. — Sam Snelling (@SamTSnelling) October 5, 2022

With the addition of Jordan Butler, Mizzou Basketball’s 2023 recruiting class rankings have moved up to 13th in the country on Rivals and 39th on On3 Sports (247Sports hasn’t been updates).

This is also significant:

This is the first year since 2017 #Mizzou hoops has commitments from three players in the Rivals150. 2017 was Cuonzo Martin's first class when all five signees were ranked in the nation's top 142. This year's signees are No. 100, 102 and 130 right now. — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) October 5, 2022

Onto football, the leading wide receiver in the SEC gets some well-deserved and obvious recognition as Dominic Lovett has been added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List — one of 53 best wide receivers in the country on the list.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

From Chris Kwiecinski: Class of 2023 four-star center Jordan Butler commits to Mizzou basketball

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

Mizzou Made’s Max Scherzer gets the start in the Mets’ Game 1 Wild Card game vs the Padres on Friday night (7:00 on ESPN)

Official: Max Scherzer will start Wild Card Game 1 for the Mets on Friday. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) October 6, 2022

Former Missouri Tiger Aijha Blackwell has landed on the preseason All-Big 12 team and was voted Newcomer of the Year. Big congrats to Aijha who should be in for a big season at Baylor!

Former Mizzou star Aijha Blackwell was selected as a preseason All-Big 12 player, as well as the All-Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.



I’ve seen her name high up on a number of WNBA mock drafts, too. pic.twitter.com/y0Tkr0iw0x — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) October 5, 2022

Florida football depth chart ahead of its Week 6 bout with Missouri: pic.twitter.com/ZCpl1vlaxN — Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) October 5, 2022

From Week 3 against Abilene-Christian; Brody Moreland was announced as Kid Captain for the Tigers. Watch this. Awesome stuff.

Welcome to the team, Brody Moreland! We were honored to host Brody on Family Weekend as the #KidCaptain, presented by @muhealth. Thank you for sharing your day with the Tigers.#MIZ https://t.co/ydsosb6pB1 pic.twitter.com/WCK4MamEDD — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 5, 2022

Mizzou Gymnastics comes in fifth in the SEC rankings! (Editor’s note: #gymnasticsschool)

Cool looking poster for Mizzou Swimming and Diving schedule this season

It’s been poster-palooza this week so here’s the first of many for the week: Swim & Dive 2022-23 pic.twitter.com/aSLPNytXsR — Jessi Carpenter (@jess__carp) October 5, 2022

Mizzou Women’s Basketball putting in the work

White Board Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!

We coach our players to use the backboard or finish high off the glass. Our visual “Numerical Levels” of 1, 2 & 3 taped behind the backboard allow “3 Level” shot accountability on all rim attempts. Limit “Level 1” encourage “Level 2 & 3”. #WhiteboardWednesday #MIZ @DruOnDemand pic.twitter.com/elHFKr3By2 — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 5, 2022