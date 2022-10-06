 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

More on Jordan Butler’s Commitment and Dominic Lovett Lands on Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Mizzou Links for Thursday, October 6

By Sammy Stava
Butler to Mizzou!

You may have heard by now, but four-star center Jordan Butler has committed to Mizzou, picking Missouri over Auburn and the in-state team South Carolina — as Matthew Harris covered the in-depth breaking basketball recruiting news.

ICYMI: Some highlights to share from Butler’s commitment:

And we can’t forget about the bat signals!

This is why Charlton Young is getting paid the big bucks as an assistant. Having a past relationship with Butler’s older brother at Florida State was a huge factor in this recruitment.

With the addition of Jordan Butler, Mizzou Basketball’s 2023 recruiting class rankings have moved up to 13th in the country on Rivals and 39th on On3 Sports (247Sports hasn’t been updates).

This is also significant:

Onto football, the leading wide receiver in the SEC gets some well-deserved and obvious recognition as Dominic Lovett has been added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List — one of 53 best wide receivers in the country on the list.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Mizzou Made’s Max Scherzer gets the start in the Mets’ Game 1 Wild Card game vs the Padres on Friday night (7:00 on ESPN)
  • Former Missouri Tiger Aijha Blackwell has landed on the preseason All-Big 12 team and was voted Newcomer of the Year. Big congrats to Aijha who should be in for a big season at Baylor!
  • From Week 3 against Abilene-Christian; Brody Moreland was announced as Kid Captain for the Tigers. Watch this. Awesome stuff.
  • Mizzou Gymnastics comes in fifth in the SEC rankings! (Editor’s note: #gymnasticsschool)
  • Cool looking poster for Mizzou Swimming and Diving schedule this season
  • Mizzou Women’s Basketball putting in the work
  • White Board Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!
  • If you're looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link:
  • If you're looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV:
