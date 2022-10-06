PODCAST: BEAT FLORIDA.

Welcome back, Tiger Fans, to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Big game this week in The Swamp, but first let’s have the guys give some final thoughts on the Georgia game. How about that incredible atmosphere at Mizzou? How about that great defense? Now, about that offense...it still isn’t great. Finally, we wrap up by previewing this Florida game. Let’s go, Mizzou!

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:50: Welcome back to the podcast where we talk about Mizzou Football. To kick things off, the guys are going to chat about the Georgia game.

03:50 - 08:00: Can we talk about how incredible the environment was at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night? It was ELECTRIC and brought a tear to my (Levi’s) eye. Can this be replicated in the future?

08:00 - 09:40: Mizzou hung in there!

09:40 - 11:28: This defense rules.

11:28 - 13:00: The offense, was, well, still bad.

13:00 - 18:00: On the topic of offense, let’s talk about the passing game. Specifically, deep passes.

18:00 - 19:40: More offensive talk looking ahead.

19:40 - 35:40: Florida preview! Can Mizzou take the same Georgia mentality to The Swamp? If so, how will they get it done?

35:40 - END: Final thoughts! Let’s go, Mizzou!!! MIZ!

