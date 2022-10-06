 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

LOOK: It’s Shirts and Pants Day

Hope you like gold and script!

By Nate Edwards
/ new

It’s a road trip to Gainesville this week for your Missouri fightin’ football Tigers and they’ve packed their white shirts, yellow pants, and yellow hats. Behold:

The script Tigers on the helmets makes a return after first debuting against Abilene Christina this year. And the white shirt will be paired with “gold”/actually yellow pants.

It’s a clean look all around, and I will forever hold white shirt/yellow pants in favor as that was what Missouri wore when it beat kansas in 2007.

I’m assuming Tauskie Dove is doing some “fly like a bird” celebration thing with his hands there at the end. Or not. I don’t know what kids do these days. But I hope it means he’s going to have a breakout game against the Gators.

Here are some still shots to round-out the reveal:

I’m glad that the powers-that-be that reveal this stuff chose “middle of the day” to do so instead of, ya know, the usual 7:43 at night junk they’ve been throwing at us recently. Clean look, logical posting time, fancy script hats...can’t lose.

But what do you think?

Poll

This week’s shirts and pants combo is...

view results
  • 4%
    Elite. Wear these forever.
    (1 vote)
  • 41%
    Good. Script, script, script to my ZOU!
    (10 votes)
  • 16%
    I have no opinion about the shirts and pants the Missouri football team wears.
    (4 votes)
  • 37%
    Bad. The colors are black and old gold, not white and yellow.
    (9 votes)
  • 0%
    Awful. Just like the answers Florida football players give when asked about Missouri.
    (0 votes)
24 votes total Vote Now

In This Stream

Mizzou Football in 2022: Week 6 at Florida

View all 5 stories

Next Up In Mizzou Football

Loading comments...