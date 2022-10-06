LOOK: It’s Shirts and Pants Day

It’s a road trip to Gainesville this week for your Missouri fightin’ football Tigers and they’ve packed their white shirts, yellow pants, and yellow hats. Behold:
Game 6 ready. ⬜️ #MIZ pic.twitter.com/JlXo46U0Jk— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 6, 2022
The script Tigers on the helmets makes a return after first debuting against Abilene Christina this year. And the white shirt will be paired with “gold”/actually yellow pants.
It’s a clean look all around, and I will forever hold white shirt/yellow pants in favor as that was what Missouri wore when it beat kansas in 2007.
I’m assuming Tauskie Dove is doing some “fly like a bird” celebration thing with his hands there at the end. Or not. I don’t know what kids do these days. But I hope it means he’s going to have a breakout game against the Gators.
Here are some still shots to round-out the reveal:
Captain Dove@Tauskie88 x #MIZ pic.twitter.com/f7JsmOjWbZ— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 6, 2022
I’m glad that the powers-that-be that reveal this stuff chose “middle of the day” to do so instead of, ya know, the usual 7:43 at night junk they’ve been throwing at us recently. Clean look, logical posting time, fancy script hats...can’t lose.
But what do you think?
Poll
This week’s shirts and pants combo is...
-
4%
Elite. Wear these forever.
-
41%
Good. Script, script, script to my ZOU!
-
16%
I have no opinion about the shirts and pants the Missouri football team wears.
-
37%
Bad. The colors are black and old gold, not white and yellow.
-
0%
Awful. Just like the answers Florida football players give when asked about Missouri.
