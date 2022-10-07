Missouri vs. Florida: How to watch Week 6 matchup

It’s Florida week! Time to reflect upon all the times when Mizzou has ruined Florida’s season by beating the Ultimate Powerhouse of College Football, the Florida Gators!

Mizzou joined the SEC for the 2012 season, that’s 11 seasons and 10 games. The Gators have had 7 Head Football coaches in those 11 seasons, with 3 of those being interim coaches.

A quick recap would tell you that a struggling Missouri team lost 14-7 to the eventual SEC East Champion (Tied with Georgia) Gators at the Swamp in 2012. The next season Mizzou was healthy, and spanked UF at home 36-17. The next year, Mizzou marched their way into the Swamp and Return-TD’d their way to a 42-13 win. Will Muschamp was fired 3 weeks later.

Record against Will Muschamp: 2-1

Jim McElwain was hired and Mizzou was a bit of an offensive mess in Gary Pinkel’s last season. Drew Lock was running the offense as a true freshman, and Florida won in Faurot 21-3. The next year at the Swamp, Drew Lock struggled. In the middle of a tough season, he threw 2 INTs and completed just 4 passes as Mizzou got blown out 40-14. But Lock and Missouri rebounded in 2017 with a 45-16 win over the Gators at Faurot. Florida knew what was coming and fired McElwain the week before, so Randy Shannon took the beatdown.

Record against Jim McElwain: 0-2

Reocrd against Randy Shannon: 1-0

But the Gators had an answer! That answer was Dan Mullen, a man over-celebrated because he found Dak Prescott, but sure he was gonna turn around the Gators. Mullen opened the Missouri series by getting run out of the Swamp in Drew Lock’s senior year as Mizzou won 38-17. He lucked out in 2019 as Mizzou was in the midst of a 5 game losing streak which would get Barry Odom fired, and the Gators won in Faurot 23-6. COVID happened and in 2020 Missouri lost in ugly fashion 41-17 in the Swamp. Then last year a 24-23 Overtime win for Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers sealed the fate of Mullen and he was fired immediately after. Greg Knox took over before the Gators hired Billy Napier.

Record against Dan Mullen: 2-2

We also have the results of the National SBN Reacts questions:

There’s no doubt the answer to this question. Its frankly stunning.

I voted Ole Miss here because I think the Darkhorse team will have to get out of the SEC or Big 10. Oklahoma State could win the Big 12 and still get left out of the CFP. But if Ole Miss, Tennessee, or Penn State run the table they’re in.

I feel like this is just a personal preference. I didn’t have the expectations for A&M most did because of their Quarterback problem. They’ve been worse than I thought, but not that much worse.

I’m not that interested in this KU-TCU revival game. I think there are much more impactful games. And UT-LSU got my vote.

Missouri-Florida football: Betting odds, predictions

As of last night, Missouri is a 10.5 point underdog to Georgia according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The Over-Under for the game is 54.

