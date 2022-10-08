 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Missouri Football Game Thread: Florida

The Tigers venture to The Swamp to take on the Florida Gators before the bye week.

By Parker Gillam
NCAA Football: Georgia at Missouri Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri 0 | Florida 0

1st Quarter | 15:00

First Quarter Notes

Second Quarter Notes

Third Quarter Notes

Fourth Quarter Notes

Pregame Updates

Game Info

TIME: 11:00 a.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, October 8th, 2022

LOCATION: Gainesville, FL

Missouri-Florida football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: ESPNU

STREAM: Watch ESPN

Missouri-Florida Football: Betting odds, predictions

Mizzou comes in as +11 underdog against Florida according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Fan Questions:

  1. Who will lead the Tigers in rushing?
  2. How many turnovers will Mizzou force today?
  3. Who will be the leading receiver?
  4. How many tackles for loss will Ty’Ron Hopper have?
  5. How many field goals will Harrison Mevis hit?

Last... Give us your score predictions, and MVP for the game in the comments below!

