Rock M Pick Em’ 2022: Week Six

Every week, members of the Rock M Nation staff will take their best guesses in picking not only Missouri’s game, but also three other SEC contests against the spread.. We’ll keep a running tally throughout the season to see the winner at the end of the year.

Recap

We have some movement on the leaderboard and it’s about damn time. Parker takes the lead in the overall count with Matthew Smith hanging on to his nice record against the spread.

Aaron: 10-6 (7-9 ATS) **Week 5 BYE**

Parker: 15-5 (10-10 ATS)

Matthew: 13-7 (12-8 ATS) **Week 6 BYE**

Brandon: 8-8 (6-10 ATS)

Sammy: 12-4 (5-11 ATS)

This week, Mizzou heads to the swamp to try and avenge their heartbreaker against Georgia. There’s a ranked matchup going on down in the Bayou. Oh, and there looks to be a battle of the backup quarterbacks brewing in Tuscaloosa.

Mizzou @ (-11) Florida

Aaron Dryden: I’ve got Florida winning but Mizzou finding a cover. 31-23.

Parker Gillam: Mizzou covers, loses 24-17.

Brandon Haynes: Mizzou wins outright, 27-24 on a game-winning FG by Mevis.

Sammy Stava: Florida wins, Mizzou covers 28-24.

#8 Tennessee (-2.5) @ #25 LSU

Aaron Dryden: I’ll take LSU. 41-38.

Parker Gillam: Tennessee wins 35-21.

Brandon Haynes: Tennessee covers against LSU, 34-23.

Sammy Stava: Tennessee wins and covers 30-21.

Texas A&M @ (-24) #1 Alabama

Aaron Dryden: Alabama wins. 42-14.

Parker Gillam: Alabama 42-17.

Brandon Haynes: Alabama cruises to 54-24 win.

Sammy Stava: Bama. 48-14.

Arkansas @ (-9) #23 Mississippi State

Aaron Dryden: MORE COWBELL!!!!! MSU wins, 48-24.

Parker Gillam: Miss State, 31-21.

Brandon Haynes: MS-State comes out victorious, but Arkansas covers 32-28.

Sammy Stava: Mississippi State, 37-26.

Follow the Pick Em team on twitter at @iAirDry, @gillam_parker, @Matthew_Smith10, @BrandonHaynes_ and @StavaonSTL!