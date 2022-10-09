SEC Week 7 Opening Lines

After three consecutive tough SEC tests that all finished within one-score, the Bye week finally hits Columbia for a much-needed break for your football Tigers. What does that mean? Well, dear reader, it means you can watch this week’s slate of college football games without the existential dread of wondering how - and to what spectacular fashion - your favorite team is going to lose! Hooray silver linings!

As a reminder, all games occur on Saturday, October 15th and listed times are in central time.

11:00a - Auburn at Ole Miss (-15)

*11:00a - kansas at Oklahoma (-7.5)

*Cleary this isn’t an SEC game (yet!) but OH MY GOD look at the spread of this game featuring these teams and tell me we aren’t in the end times

2:30p - Alabama (-7.5) at Tennessee

2:30p - Arkansas at BYU (-2.5)

2:30p - Vanderbilt at Georgia (-37.5)

6:00p - LSU at Florida (-3)

6:30p - Mississippi State (-6) at Kentucky