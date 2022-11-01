Spooky Season is over, engage Thankful Season

And I’m thankful for...
All of you for reading links every day :)
- Did y’all catch who was the Defensive Lineman of the Week in the Southeastern Conference?
#SECFB— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 31, 2022
ᴅᴇꜰᴇɴꜱɪᴠᴇ ʟɪɴᴇᴍᴀɴ
Isaiah McGuire • @MizzouFootball
https://t.co/UNejJSVdhH pic.twitter.com/EaEJ2R9rSf
Congrats, Mr. McGuire!
- Mizzou’s uniforms got a lot of love on the internet this weekend, and that love continues into this week.
UNISWAG Uniform of the Week Countdown— UNISWAG (@UNISWAG) October 31, 2022
#3 @MizzouFootball #uniswag pic.twitter.com/dTJtQaZBNw
Are the scripted helmets becoming a thing? I’m not complaining.
- Kirk Herbstreit had a lot of love for the Tigers after their weekend win.
Here are my top performing teams from WEEK 9!@KStateFB @LouisvilleFB @Vol_Football @UNCFootball @NDFootball @UCF_Football @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/o3fgRJaAQv— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 31, 2022
Herby wasn’t done with the Tigers, also giving Isaiah McGuire some individual flowers.
Top performing players from WEEK 9!— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 31, 2022
J.T. Tuimoloau @OhioStateFB
MJ Morris @PackFootball
Drake Maye/Antoine Green @UNCFootball
Hendon Hooker/Jalin Hyatt @Vol_Football
Zach Charbonnet @UCLAFootball
Quinshon Judkins @OleMissFB
Bo Nix @oregonfootball
Isaiah McGuire @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/rLv0wGkGKk
Stick around to the end of that video to see which McGuire highlight he picked.
- Mizzou is slowly climbing Dave Matter’s SEC Power Rankings as they surpass the Gamecocks, Aggies, Commodores and coachless Auburn.
- Ben Frederickson made the case that Eli Drinkwitz should be all but guaranteed another year at Mizzou, with a couple of suggestions as to what he needs to do this offseason. Buddy, we still got four games left. Let’s take a deep breath.
- Finally, Mizzou is getting an early kickoff for their trip to Knoxville this year which, honestly, probably isn’t the worst thing in the world.
More Links:
- What’s on tap in the world of Mizzou sports this week, Dennis Gates?
@MizzouFootball hosts Kentucky @ 11 A.M. on Saturday & Lindenwood comes to Columbia to take on @MizzouWrestling @ 1 P.M. on Sunday. @MizzouHoops will welcome Washington University to Mizzou Arena on Thursday @ 7 P.M. We can’t wait to see you guys! #MIZ #MizzouMonday— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 31, 2022
Hey, thanks man! We’ll back you up by showing up to next week’s season opener on Monday night!
- We’re moving into winter sports season, so it’s time for a glut of hype videos!
Regular season ready ✔️ pic.twitter.com/txcHYOSSBa— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 31, 2022
These highlights were obviously collected before the team received their Halloween treats, otherwise they’d be wearing their matching sweaters. Also, watch Coach P on the Sunday Sitdown.
- In Columbia on Sunday and looking for some plans? I know someone who’d love to see you!
Its quiet today but not on Sunday. Its that time of the year when Tiger Style fans Expect to Win! @MizzouWrestling @Mizzou @MizzouAthletics @MizzouSoftball pic.twitter.com/70hI9kB7Pn— Brian Smith (@mutigerstyle) November 1, 2022
