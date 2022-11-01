 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spooky Season is over, engage Thankful Season

Mizzou Links for Nov. 1, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
And I’m thankful for...

All of you for reading links every day :)

  • Did y’all catch who was the Defensive Lineman of the Week in the Southeastern Conference?

Congrats, Mr. McGuire!

  • Mizzou’s uniforms got a lot of love on the internet this weekend, and that love continues into this week.

Are the scripted helmets becoming a thing? I’m not complaining.

  • Kirk Herbstreit had a lot of love for the Tigers after their weekend win.

Herby wasn’t done with the Tigers, also giving Isaiah McGuire some individual flowers.

Stick around to the end of that video to see which McGuire highlight he picked.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • What’s on tap in the world of Mizzou sports this week, Dennis Gates?

Hey, thanks man! We’ll back you up by showing up to next week’s season opener on Monday night!

  • We’re moving into winter sports season, so it’s time for a glut of hype videos!

These highlights were obviously collected before the team received their Halloween treats, otherwise they’d be wearing their matching sweaters. Also, watch Coach P on the Sunday Sitdown.

  • In Columbia on Sunday and looking for some plans? I know someone who’d love to see you!
