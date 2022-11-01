Spooky Season is over, engage Thankful Season

And I’m thankful for...

All of you for reading links every day :)

Did y’all catch who was the Defensive Lineman of the Week in the Southeastern Conference?

Congrats, Mr. McGuire!

Mizzou’s uniforms got a lot of love on the internet this weekend, and that love continues into this week.

Are the scripted helmets becoming a thing? I’m not complaining.

Kirk Herbstreit had a lot of love for the Tigers after their weekend win.

Herby wasn’t done with the Tigers, also giving Isaiah McGuire some individual flowers.

Stick around to the end of that video to see which McGuire highlight he picked.

Mizzou is slowly climbing Dave Matter’s SEC Power Rankings as they surpass the Gamecocks, Aggies, Commodores and coachless Auburn.

Ben Frederickson made the case that Eli Drinkwitz should be all but guaranteed another year at Mizzou, with a couple of suggestions as to what he needs to do this offseason. Buddy, we still got four games left. Let’s take a deep breath.

Finally, Mizzou is getting an early kickoff for their trip to Knoxville this year which, honestly, probably isn’t the worst thing in the world.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

What’s on tap in the world of Mizzou sports this week, Dennis Gates?

@MizzouFootball hosts Kentucky @ 11 A.M. on Saturday & Lindenwood comes to Columbia to take on @MizzouWrestling @ 1 P.M. on Sunday. @MizzouHoops will welcome Washington University to Mizzou Arena on Thursday @ 7 P.M. We can’t wait to see you guys! #MIZ #MizzouMonday — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 31, 2022

Hey, thanks man! We’ll back you up by showing up to next week’s season opener on Monday night!

We’re moving into winter sports season, so it’s time for a glut of hype videos!

Regular season ready ✔️ pic.twitter.com/txcHYOSSBa — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 31, 2022

These highlights were obviously collected before the team received their Halloween treats, otherwise they’d be wearing their matching sweaters. Also, watch Coach P on the Sunday Sitdown.

In Columbia on Sunday and looking for some plans? I know someone who’d love to see you!

Its quiet today but not on Sunday. Its that time of the year when Tiger Style fans Expect to Win! ⁦@MizzouWrestling⁩ ⁦@Mizzou⁩ ⁦@MizzouAthletics⁩ ⁦@MizzouSoftball⁩ pic.twitter.com/70hI9kB7Pn — Brian Smith (@mutigerstyle) November 1, 2022