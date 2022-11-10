Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems (Losses)

Failing Upwards?
I don’t know about your jobs, y’all... but most people, when they don’t do well, don’t get rewarded. You don’t get tenure. A raise. A bonus. A parking spot. You get the picture. Hell, some places (cough-cough, you know who you are) don’t reward their employees when they even DO good work. But tell that to Eli Drinkwitz, who currently, with his new extension and increased salary, will be the 9th highest paid coach in the SEC, though going into next year since Heupel is likely getting a raise (maybe Beamer?), it’s expected he’ll be 10th or 11th.
That’s why this... per the Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter, caused many a side eye, even if you ultimately get why DRF & the BOC decided this was the move.
Eli Drinkwitz’s new Mizzou contract increases salary to $6 million in 2023, up to $7 million in 2027
This man hasn’t yet qualified his team for a bowl game, as the Tigers are 4-5 this year with a 2-4 SEC record. And officiating ineptitude aside, Mizzou should have beaten Kentucky last weekend. See Aaron’s piece. Or the podcast. Or Nate’s BTBS. Or any number of articles saying this same thing. And, per Matter, they’re 20.5-point underdogs in Saturday’s game at No. 5 Tennessee. So yeah... make it rain, Drink!!!! Get that moneyyyyy, honeyyyyyyy. (so sorry, I know y’all LOVE when I elongate words like that.)
Rock M’s slack channel was noticeably... intrigued? That’s not the right word.
Aaron: What the kansas is this, man? (in response to Matter’s twitter announcement)
AlaTiger: Hasn’t anyone learned from the Michigan State and Jimbo experiences?
Harris: Again, SEC schools have money bazookas that MU... doesn’t. Drink is making 1.5M more than Gary. And middle of the pack.
Matt Harris, noted basketball analyst, does have a point, and he is a reputable knowledge source on spending in the conference. Even with this raise, the Tigers’ spending still puts them right in the middle of the conference. Mizzou should really invest in one of those bazooka thingies. Maybe they can borrow the 20k t-shirt cannon? I kid. But really, it cost that much.
Here’s some tweets on the whole
ordeal announcement:
Matt Stahl: The coaching market is completely batshit across the entire SEC. Only going to get more wild in the coming years with that sweet, sweet TV money coming in (and still none of it going to actually pay the labor)
Ben Fred: Not sure what Drink pays agent Jimmy Sexton, but it’s not enough.
So, yeah... I guess Mizzou has really decided to go for it with ol’ Eli, huh? At least the deal appears to come with a favorable buy-out for the school and more money for the staff salary pool? Podcast Producer Levi knows what should be done this that cash.
(offensive coordinator)— Levi H. (@levihutmacher) November 9, 2022
I know — I KNOW — football reigns supreme over here, but dammit if the University didn’t give some money to some other sports that actually are good (sorry, not sorry) and just as much deserve- if not MORE SO - better facilities, more staff members, more perks, etc. to compete in the beloved Southeastern Conference...
Sigh.
On to the Links!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Brandon covered the football offensive presser, which featured Brady and Dom
- Brandon loves press conferences! He also covered the men’s hoops presser, which featured Gates, Nick, Dre and Tre
- Sam updated the National Signing Day post throughout the day as men’s hoops signed three
- Nate’s new opponent preview succinctly states: So, once again, I am begging Eli Drinkwitz to let go of his outside-zone-binky and rely on Brady Cook’s...arm talent...to move the ball against the 93rd-best passing defense
- BK’s shared his new Week 11 bets
- Sammy shared the newest bowl projections, which have understandably dwindled after another loss
- Josh’s Revue related the Kentucky game to the work of M Night
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Check out my Rock M Digest: First Edition from Sunday. I’m telling you what you should read, y’all. Pay attention.
More Links:
Football
- Columbia Tribune: Eli Drinkwitz gets major raise under new contract extension terms (Matt Stahl) | Three things to know about Tennessee, Missouri football’s next opponent (Stahl) | What is the spread and total for Missouri football’s matchup with Tennessee? (Stahl)
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Eli Drinkwitz’s new Mizzou contract increases salary to $6 million in 2023, up to $7 million in 2027 (Dave Matter)
- Kansas City Star: Contract extension for Missouri Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz will pay him $6 million in 2023 (Blair Kerkhoff) | 5 things to know about MU’s next SEC East game (Kerkhoff)
- Columbia Missourian: Missouri’s offense prepares to keep pace with high-octane Tennessee (Kyle Pinnell)
- PowerMizzou/Rivals: Mizzou makes Drinkwitz a $6 millon (plus) man (Gabe DeArmond) | Notebook: Reviewing UK, personnel changes, UT offense (Jarod Hamilton) | PowerMizzou Live: Tennessee Preview (Gabe & Jarod)
Hoops
- Columbia Tribune: What to know about the Mizzou men’s and women’s basketball signing classes (Chris Kwiecinski) | Dennis Gates’ career lessons helped Mizzou beat USI’s insane shooting (Kwiecinski)
- PowerMizzou: 2023 commits talk Signing Day (Drew King) | Dennis Gates discusses Mizzou’s 2023 class (King)
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Mizzou basketball signs three four-star prospects for 2023 class (Dave Matter)
- Columbia Missourian: MU men’s basketball inks three (Jack Knowlton & Jaden Lewis)
- KC Star: Trio of men’s hoops signings lifts Mizzou Tigers’ 2023-24 recruiting ranking to 17th
- It’s Whiteboard Wednesday!
Delayed due to NLI day! We call this drill “4 corner closeouts”. After hearing commands from coaches and managers. Players are working on closeout positioning, guarding the 1st dribble & then the Barkley dribble. We want contain drivers w/o fouling. #WhiteboardWednesday pic.twitter.com/flvVBjDIFg— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) November 10, 2022
- Loving this Noah Carter video
- Robin Pingeton, conducting interviews with babies in tow (that’s Kate Gilbert’s son):
#Mizzou WBB head coach Robin Pingeton is very passionate about her locker room this season: "When you hang in and you stay the course and you meet it head on...that's where diamonds are formed."— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) November 9, 2022
Be sure to watch this insight interview with the team: https://t.co/88dZGEhOJy pic.twitter.com/RxGSUREHen
- Women’s Hoops has their home opener this evening at 7pm against Bradley. After a dominant victory over Missouri State, this team is just getting started (oh, and don’t forget to read Lauren’s preview in the morning):
Only the beginning pic.twitter.com/KPJFcziw8R— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 8, 2022
- Welcome, Ant! (with more from MUTigers.com)
Your first look at @anklebully_ant and what the point guard will bring to Mizzou next season! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/9nAKn6bHFC— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 9, 2022
- And Trent! (with more from MUTigers.com)
What to expect when versatile wing @trentpierce22 joins the Mizzou family next season! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/ZcAj8K2NUA— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 9, 2022
- And Jordan! (with more from MUTigers.com)
Your first look at Jordan Butler and what skills he will bring to the Mizzou family in 2023! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/uGGQod2D7Q— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 9, 2022
- And Hannah, the Last of the Linthacums! (with more from MUTigers.com)
November 9, 2022
- And Grace! (with more from MUTigers.com)
November 9, 2022
- And Abbey! (with more from MUTigers.com)
November 9, 2022
- And Skylar! (More from MUTigers.com)
November 10, 2022
Signing Day Social Media Goodies
- SOCCER: Rock Bridge’s Madison Hendershott | Shania Spriggs | Brianna Buels | a midfielder with a high soccer IQ Olivia Chianelli | offensive threat Ana DiMaria | Arkansas midfielder Morgan Schaefer | Indiana keeper Kate Phillips | defender Morgan Meador |
Read about the class at MUTigers.com
- SWIM/DIVE: 3x 100 Breast State Champ Darden Tate | 100 Fly record holder Jaden Pospishil | 200 Free State record holder & 3x 500 Free State Champ Matthew Mortenson | Regional and State Champion Breaststroker Alex Oschsenbein
- GYMNASTICS: Kennedy Griffin | Rayna Light | Finland’s Kaia Tanksanen | Hannah Horton
- SOFTBALL: P Marissa McCann | StL OF Danielle Blackstun | CoMo C Abby Hay | Kansas CIF Madison Walker | P/OF Nathalie Touchet | OF Claire Cahalan
The 2023 class is ranked #14 according to ExtraInnings. They are 5th in SEC, behind Florida (#1), LSU (#5), Mississippi State (#10) and Kentucky (#11). Tennessee is #15. Arkansas is #32.
- WRESTLING: 2x MO State Champ Carter McAllister | 3x Missouri State Championship medalist & 2x NHSCA All-American David Cross
Read more about the class at MUTigers.com
- WOMEN’S HOOPS: Jeff City’s Hannah Linthacum | Grain Valley’s Grace Slaughter | Quincy, IL’s Abbey Schreacke | Chicago’s Skylar Jones
- MEN’S HOOPS: Anthony Robinson II | Trent Pierce | Jordan Butler
Other Mizzou Sports
Regional ready ✔️ pic.twitter.com/ISC1HUEJ2j— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) November 9, 2022
Mizzou in the Pros
- Jordan Clarkson & Quin-less Utah Jazz (10-3):
11/9 vs ATL (W 125-119): 35 min | 23pts on 7-18 shooting (2-7 from three, 7-7 FT)| 4 REB | 5 AST | 2 TO | 1 PF | +16
11/7 vs LAL (W 139-116): 29 min | 22pts on 8-12 shooting (5-6 from three, 1-1 FT) | 4 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 3 TO | 3 PF | +16
11/6 vs LAC (W 110-102): 30 min | 23 pts on 8-15 shooting (6-9 from three, 1-1 FT) | 3 REB | 5 AST | 1 BLK | 5 TO | +6
UP NEXT: Sat, 11/12 vs WASH at 5pm | Sun, 11/13 vs 76ers at 6:30pm
Utah Jazz this season. pic.twitter.com/iNW4PReO9n— nba paint (@nba_paint) November 1, 2022
- Michael Porter, Jr & Denver Nuggets (8-3):
11/9 vs Indiana (W 122-119): 36 min | 17pts on 7-14 shooting (3-7 from three) | 6 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -6
11/7 vs Spurs (W 115-109): 30 min | 24pts on 9-16 shooting (4-8 from three, 2-2 FT) | 6 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 2 PF | +3
11/5 vs Spurs (W 126-101): 30 min | 15pts on 6-10 shooting (3-6 from three) | 9 REB | 1 STL | 2 TO | 3 PF | +27
UP NEXT: Fri, 11/11 vs BOS at 6pm (NBA TV) | Sun, 11/13 vs BULLS at 7pm
- Dru Smith (Miami Heat, 4-7) has not played a second since his debut in a single game on 10/26.
UP NEXT: 11/10 vs Charlotte at 6:30pm | 11/12 vs Charlotte at 7pm
- Jontay Porter (Wisconsin Herd, 1-2)
11/9 vs CLEV (L 112-103): 22 min | 8pts on 4-10 shooting (0-4 from three) | 8 REB | 2 AST | 2 BLK | 2 TO | 1 PF | -3
11/5 vs Bulls (W 112-102): 31 min | 10pts on 3-9 shooting (2-3 from three, 1-2 FT) | 12 REB | 4 AST | 4 BLK | 4 PF | +8
11/4 vs Bulls (L 115-110): 18 min | 16pts on 5-10 shooting (3-5 from three 2-2 FT) | 6 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 4 TO | 3 PF| +19
UP NEXT: Tonight, 11/10 vs CLEV at 6pm on ESPN+ | Sat, 11/12 vs Cruise at 7pm | Tues, 11/15 vs Cruise at 6pm ESPN +
- Ka-kaw!
Stec sighting ⬇️ #Kakaw https://t.co/vZwiaJ1enY— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 10, 2022
— — — — — — — — — — — — —
If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...