Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems (Losses)

Failing Upwards?

I don’t know about your jobs, y’all... but most people, when they don’t do well, don’t get rewarded. You don’t get tenure. A raise. A bonus. A parking spot. You get the picture. Hell, some places (cough-cough, you know who you are) don’t reward their employees when they even DO good work. But tell that to Eli Drinkwitz, who currently, with his new extension and increased salary, will be the 9th highest paid coach in the SEC, though going into next year since Heupel is likely getting a raise (maybe Beamer?), it’s expected he’ll be 10th or 11th.

That’s why this... per the Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter, caused many a side eye, even if you ultimately get why DRF & the BOC decided this was the move.

This man hasn’t yet qualified his team for a bowl game, as the Tigers are 4-5 this year with a 2-4 SEC record. And officiating ineptitude aside, Mizzou should have beaten Kentucky last weekend. See Aaron’s piece. Or the podcast. Or Nate’s BTBS. Or any number of articles saying this same thing. And, per Matter, they’re 20.5-point underdogs in Saturday’s game at No. 5 Tennessee. So yeah... make it rain, Drink!!!! Get that moneyyyyy, honeyyyyyyy. (so sorry, I know y’all LOVE when I elongate words like that.)

Rock M’s slack channel was noticeably... intrigued? That’s not the right word.

Aaron: What the kansas is this, man? (in response to Matter’s twitter announcement) AlaTiger: Hasn’t anyone learned from the Michigan State and Jimbo experiences? Harris: Again, SEC schools have money bazookas that MU... doesn’t. Drink is making 1.5M more than Gary. And middle of the pack.

Matt Harris, noted basketball analyst, does have a point, and he is a reputable knowledge source on spending in the conference. Even with this raise, the Tigers’ spending still puts them right in the middle of the conference. Mizzou should really invest in one of those bazooka thingies. Maybe they can borrow the 20k t-shirt cannon? I kid. But really, it cost that much.

Here’s some tweets on the whole ordeal announcement:

Matt Stahl: The coaching market is completely batshit across the entire SEC. Only going to get more wild in the coming years with that sweet, sweet TV money coming in (and still none of it going to actually pay the labor) Ben Fred: Not sure what Drink pays agent Jimmy Sexton, but it’s not enough.

So, yeah... I guess Mizzou has really decided to go for it with ol’ Eli, huh? At least the deal appears to come with a favorable buy-out for the school and more money for the staff salary pool? Podcast Producer Levi knows what should be done this that cash.

I know — I KNOW — football reigns supreme over here, but dammit if the University didn’t give some money to some other sports that actually are good (sorry, not sorry) and just as much deserve- if not MORE SO - better facilities, more staff members, more perks, etc. to compete in the beloved Southeastern Conference...

Sigh.

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Hoops

Delayed due to NLI day! We call this drill “4 corner closeouts”. After hearing commands from coaches and managers. Players are working on closeout positioning, guarding the 1st dribble & then the Barkley dribble. We want contain drivers w/o fouling. #WhiteboardWednesday pic.twitter.com/flvVBjDIFg — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) November 10, 2022

Loving this Noah Carter video

Robin Pingeton, conducting interviews with babies in tow (that’s Kate Gilbert’s son):

#Mizzou WBB head coach Robin Pingeton is very passionate about her locker room this season: "When you hang in and you stay the course and you meet it head on...that's where diamonds are formed."



Be sure to watch this insight interview with the team: https://t.co/88dZGEhOJy pic.twitter.com/RxGSUREHen — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) November 9, 2022

Women’s Hoops has their home opener this evening at 7pm against Bradley. After a dominant victory over Missouri State, this team is just getting started (oh, and don’t forget to read Lauren’s preview in the morning):

Only the beginning pic.twitter.com/KPJFcziw8R — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 8, 2022

Your first look at @anklebully_ant and what the point guard will bring to Mizzou next season! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/9nAKn6bHFC — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 9, 2022

What to expect when versatile wing @trentpierce22 joins the Mizzou family next season! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/ZcAj8K2NUA — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 9, 2022

Your first look at Jordan Butler and what skills he will bring to the Mizzou family in 2023! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/uGGQod2D7Q — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 9, 2022

And Hannah, the Last of the Linthacums! (with more from MUTigers.com)

Signing Day Social Media Goodies

Read about the class at MUTigers.com

The 2023 class is ranked #14 according to ExtraInnings. They are 5th in SEC, behind Florida (#1), LSU (#5), Mississippi State (#10) and Kentucky (#11). Tennessee is #15. Arkansas is #32.

WRESTLING: 2x MO State Champ Carter McAllister | 3x Missouri State Championship medalist & 2x NHSCA All-American David Cross

Read more about the class at MUTigers.com

Other Mizzou Sports

Regional ready ✔️ pic.twitter.com/ISC1HUEJ2j — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) November 9, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros

Jordan Clarkson & Quin-less Utah Jazz (10-3):

11/9 vs ATL (W 125-119): 35 min | 23pts on 7-18 shooting (2-7 from three, 7-7 FT)| 4 REB | 5 AST | 2 TO | 1 PF | +16 11/7 vs LAL (W 139-116): 29 min | 22pts on 8-12 shooting (5-6 from three, 1-1 FT) | 4 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 3 TO | 3 PF | +16 11/6 vs LAC (W 110-102): 30 min | 23 pts on 8-15 shooting (6-9 from three, 1-1 FT) | 3 REB | 5 AST | 1 BLK | 5 TO | +6 UP NEXT: Sat, 11/12 vs WASH at 5pm | Sun, 11/13 vs 76ers at 6:30pm

Utah Jazz this season. pic.twitter.com/iNW4PReO9n — nba paint (@nba_paint) November 1, 2022

Michael Porter, Jr & Denver Nuggets (8-3):

11/9 vs Indiana (W 122-119): 36 min | 17pts on 7-14 shooting (3-7 from three) | 6 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK | 1 TO | -6 11/7 vs Spurs (W 115-109): 30 min | 24pts on 9-16 shooting (4-8 from three, 2-2 FT) | 6 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 2 PF | +3 11/5 vs Spurs (W 126-101): 30 min | 15pts on 6-10 shooting (3-6 from three) | 9 REB | 1 STL | 2 TO | 3 PF | +27 UP NEXT: Fri, 11/11 vs BOS at 6pm (NBA TV) | Sun, 11/13 vs BULLS at 7pm

Dru Smith (Miami Heat, 4-7) has not played a second since his debut in a single game on 10/26.

UP NEXT: 11/10 vs Charlotte at 6:30pm | 11/12 vs Charlotte at 7pm

Jontay Porter (Wisconsin Herd, 1-2)

11/9 vs CLEV (L 112-103): 22 min | 8pts on 4-10 shooting (0-4 from three) | 8 REB | 2 AST | 2 BLK | 2 TO | 1 PF | -3 11/5 vs Bulls (W 112-102): 31 min | 10pts on 3-9 shooting (2-3 from three, 1-2 FT) | 12 REB | 4 AST | 4 BLK | 4 PF | +8 11/4 vs Bulls (L 115-110): 18 min | 16pts on 5-10 shooting (3-5 from three 2-2 FT) | 6 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 4 TO | 3 PF| +19 UP NEXT: Tonight, 11/10 vs CLEV at 6pm on ESPN+ | Sat, 11/12 vs Cruise at 7pm | Tues, 11/15 vs Cruise at 6pm ESPN +

Ka-kaw!

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

