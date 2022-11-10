 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LOOK: It’s shirts and pants day

Missouri will be a wearing a simple uniform to stop a simple offense

By Nate Edwards
It’s Thursday. You know what that means. It’s time to see which shirts and pants the Missouri football team will wear on Saturday. Hey, Elijah Young, which shirts and pants is the Missouri football team wearing on Saturday?

Gotcha. Thanks, Elijah.

White shirt with black pants is a classic look. Black helmet is a plus, the oval Tiger is uniquely Missouri. I...don’t have anything else to say? It looks good! They should be the permanent road uniforms if you ask me.

What do you all think?

