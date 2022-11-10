LOOK: It’s shirts and pants day

It’s Thursday. You know what that means. It’s time to see which shirts and pants the Missouri football team will wear on Saturday. Hey, Elijah Young, which shirts and pants is the Missouri football team wearing on Saturday?

Final road look for the regular season ⚫️⚪️⚫️ #MIZ pic.twitter.com/XrjGWEhUVN — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 10, 2022

Gotcha. Thanks, Elijah.

White shirt with black pants is a classic look. Black helmet is a plus, the oval Tiger is uniquely Missouri. I...don’t have anything else to say? It looks good! They should be the permanent road uniforms if you ask me.

What do you all think?