Missouri vs. Tennessee: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Since joining the SEC, the only team Missouri has beaten more times than Tennessee is Vanderbilt, and until this year South Carolina.

The Mizzou-UT rivalry goes all the way back to 2012, when the Tigers travelled to Knoxville and took down the Vols in Overtime, 51-48. And things started out hot, with Mizzou winning their first three games. Winning in 2013 and 2014. But 2015 was a tough year and the Tigers only mustered 8 points in a 19-8 loss. Since then UT has flipped the script (a bit) and won 5 of the last 7 contests. Granted, the two losses were in Drew Lock’s Junior and Senior seasons when Mizzou won 50-17 (each time).

But each of the last two years have been blowouts in favor of Tennessee. Last year in particular was painful, we knew the Mizzou defense wasn’t good but to that point they had competed. They only gave up more than 28 points one time to that point, but gave up 28 in the first quarter alone as the Vols just gashed Mizzou on their way to a 62-24 win.

The defense has been playing MUCH better this season. So hopefully that trend continues. But Tennessee is 8-1 and looking to keep their name in the hunt for a College Football playoff berth, as well as bounce back from a spanking at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs. The game is also on CBS, which feels like it’s been a while since Mizzou got a CBS game that wasn’t Arkansas the Friday after Thanksgiving.

SBNation Reacts Results:

Overall an interesting set of questions largely based around the Playoff. But so much of it is subjective, and I’ve a hard time registering a strong opinion on any of the questions.

Missouri-Tennessee football: Time, Location

TIME: 11:00 a.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, November 12, 2022

LOCATION: Neyland Stadium; Knoxville, TN

Missouri-Tennessee football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: CBS

STREAM: Paramount+ / CBS Sports

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Looking for FuboTV? Try our signup link: FUBOTV

Missouri-Tennessee football: Betting odds, predictions

As of last evening, Mizzou is a 20.5 point underdog to Tennessee, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 56.5.

College Football Week 11: Other Games to Watch Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Indiana Ohio State (2) -40 58 FOX 11:00 AM Missouri Tennessee (5) -20.5 57 CBS 11:00 AM LSU (7) -3.5 Arkansas 62 ESPN 11:00 AM Notre Dame (20) -15.5 Navy 39.5 ABC 11:00 AM Purdue Illinois (21) -6.5 44.5 ESPN2 11:00 AM Vanderbilt Kentucky (24) -18 47.5 SECN 2:30 PM Nebraska Michigan (3) -31 48.5 ABC 2:30 PM Alabama (9) -12 Ole Miss (11) 64.5 CBS 2:30 PM Louisville Clemson (10) -7 52 ESPN 2:30 PM Maryland Penn St (14) -10 57 FOX 2:30 PM Boston College NC State (16) -19 41 ACCN 2:30 PM UCF (22) Tulane (17) -1.5 54.5 ESPN2 2:30 PM South Carolina Florida -8 59 SECN 6:00 PM Georgia (1) -16 Mississippi State 53.5 ESPN 6:00 PM Washington (25) Oregon (6) -13 72.5 FOX 6:00 PM Kansas State (19) Baylor -2.5 51.5 FS1 6:30 PM TCU (4) Texas (18) -7 65 ABC 6:30 PM North Carolina (15) -3.5 Wake Forest 77.5 ESPN2 6:30 PM Texas A&M Auburn -1.5 48.5 SECN 7:00 PM Florida State (23) -7 Syracuse 51 ACCN 9:00 PM Stanford Utah (13) -24 54 ESPN 9:30 PM Arizona UCLA (12) -20 77 FOX

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.