Women’s Hoops has its way with Bradley, and other odds & ends

Listen, I wrote some of this up top this afternoon, well before I knew WBB writer Adeen wasn’t going to be at the home opener, therefore leaving no one to write a recap. So I’m just adding some stuff up top here about it before moving on to the other things I’d already put down.

WBB Takeaways

Is Bradley — under a new coach and full of a lot of new players, per Lauren’s preview — really just rebuilding and bad offensively or are the Tigers good? Can it be both? Because ladies and gents, it was a bloodbath. At home in front of a decent-sized crowd (that tier system is working wonders, DRF) for the 2022-23 season home opener, the Tigers — ALL OF THEM (seriously, everyone who played scored) — scored early and often, and it was highly enjoyable. Unlike the men’s team on Monday, who mayyyyyyyy have taken the foot off the gas pedal with a 20-point lead, Coach P was ecstatic that they never backed away. Did the ladies learn from hearing what the guys went through? Perhaps. Or maybe they have spent enough time together — they do have a good number of returners — that they have this all figured out? Who’s to say, but it was great.

This Tiger team seems to have a lot of weapons. How they will stack up in SEC play, I have no idea, but right now? Any number of Tigers can come in and get a bucket or a rebound or do something cool. The Tigers shot 51.6% from the field on Thursday evening and 43.5% from three (10-of-26). Three Tigers hit double digits, and four more had 5+ points. Kate (Gilbert), Averi (Kroenke) and Ashton (Judd) scored their first official buckets of the regular season in front of the home crowd.

A work of art pic.twitter.com/JoQwy77MgQ — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 11, 2022

They had 40 rebounds, including 26 defensive, and 22 assists. They also forced 11 steals and a block, and only had 14 fouls overall. And best of all, from Lauren’s preview, they did what she asked! Only 10 turnovers, as compared to 22 assists! WOOOOHOOOOOOOO

My players of the game (in no particular order): Ashton Judd (12 points on 4-8 FG / 3-7 3PT in 21 minutes), Lauren Hansen (17 points on 7-13 FG / 3-7 3PT in 22 min), Jayla Kelly (13 points on 5-8 FG in 17 min) , and Sarah Linthacum (9 points on 4-7 FG in 19 min).

Salivates. God, I love good basketball.

The feed the finish pic.twitter.com/jiEB9uRrzZ — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 11, 2022

Next up is... THE CLAW.

Defensive Player of the Game Award announced

No, not that claw. A TIGER CLAW. Awarded for good defense!





The Tiger Claw is awarded to the highest-graded defender following each contest! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/2b9qkluJor — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 10, 2022

Guess who got it? Sam, for what it’s worth, said he’s going to need to revisit the tapes to see how this was determined, but congrats to KALEB BROWN! I like your hat.

Congratulations @igb_kaleb your 1st of many. Continue to get lost in the details. https://t.co/8LHMeglHQr — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) November 10, 2022

On Drink’s extension/raise & Sam Horn’s sitch

In yesterday’s links post, I made some points about the extension and pay. Matter talked about this in his chat, and I found his answer interesting:

Q: We’re you as surprised as most Tiger fans were at the Drinks contract extension during the season. On reflection it makes sense to aid in recruiting and continuity for the program A: Let’s get to this. The recruiting angle is an outdated play made by coaches and agents. I’ve never heard a recruit say he picked a school because he knows the head coach is going to be there in four or five years. Even high school recruits understand that contracts are made to be broken and their coach can get fired at any second. Elite recruits in 2022 are basing their decisions on NIL opportunities and their value in the NIL marketplace. They care about playing early, winning and making it to the NFL. But coaches and agents have convinced fans, media and, most important, their bosses that they need four or five years on their contracts so they can convince recruits they’ve got job security...

He continued.

I was not surprised by the extension. I was surprised by the size of the raise. But after lots of conversations this week, I have a better feel for the situation. This is by no means Mizzou telling Drinkwitz that he can keep going .500 with no danger of losing his job; this is a message that it’s time to win. He now has the resources. Facilities, staff pay, bigger salaries all around. Mizzou is making a big commitment and now expects results. The new contract elevates the pressure and raises expectations. Eli seems to understand that. Also, the new buyout protects Mizzou in case he proves he can’t do enough with the added resources. The offset language was crucial.

Additionally, for those of us clamoring for Sam Horn Time, NOT SO FAST:

Drinkwitz doesn’t believe he’s ready. He needs to mature. They don’t believe they’d do him any good putting him behind the current state of the O-line. I watch him pretty closely during the games. He’s not all that engaged on the sideline. When the offense huddles along the sideline before offensive possessions or during timeouts, you see the backup QBs, Macon and Abraham, get in the huddle and listen. Horn is usually nowhere near the huddle. I’m not the only one who’s noticed. That’s not to say he can’t mature and develop and secure the job next season. But he doesn’t carry himself like someone lobbying for snaps now.

Anyway, read the chat. It was a good one, and everyone wanted to know about Ronnie DeGray’s whereabouts, the extension and the raise. Over and over. And over again.

On to the Links!

Beat that ugly orange uniformed team, Football Team! (the orange is ugly; Ido not know the attractiveness of the team) And beat that Ivy League team, Men’s Hoopers.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Interesting infographic here:

Why does early down success matter? A lot of what we're capturing with late down success is dependent on late 3rd down distance, which... is a direct result of early down success: pic.twitter.com/OIRbIxRwqR — parker (u n v e r i f i e d) (@statsowar) November 10, 2022

Hoops

Here’s a tough KB video

Soph in the building! After the Tigers’ big win, they took a bit of time to sign autographs for fans. No, I didn’t partake.

Signing some autographs for future Tigers



Grateful for the support shown in Mizzou Arena each and every game pic.twitter.com/bbljAeAoCZ — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 11, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

NBA Corner

Jordan Clarkson & Quin-less Utah Jazz (10-3):

UP NEXT: Sat, 11/12 vs WASH at 5pm | Sun, 11/13 vs 76ers at 6:30pm

Michael Porter, Jr & Denver Nuggets (8-3):

UP NEXT: Fri, 11/11 vs BOS at 6pm (NBA TV) | Sun, 11/13 vs BULLS at 7pm

Dru Smith (Miami Heat, 5-7) has not played a second since his debut in a single game on 10/26.

UP NEXT: 11/10 vs Charlotte at 6:30pm | 11/12 vs Charlotte at 7pm

Jontay Porter (Wisconsin Herd, 1-3)

11/10 vs CLEV (L 96-93): 30 min | 14pts on 6-17 shooting (2-5 from three, 0-1 FT) | 15 REB (8 def) | 4 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | 2 PF | +3 UP NEXT: Sat, 11/12 vs Cruise at 7pm | Tues, 11/15 vs Cruise at 6pm ESPN +

Former Tiger Hodgepodge

Javon Pickett (SLU) played 27 min in their 91-68 win over Murray State, scoring 13 points on 6-11 FG/1-3 3PT to go with 13 rebounds (11 def), and 1 assist. LOVE TO SEE IT, JAVON!!!!

played 27 min in their 91-68 win over Murray State, scoring 13 points on 6-11 FG/1-3 3PT to go with 13 rebounds (11 def), and 1 assist. LOVE TO SEE IT, JAVON!!!! Sean Durugordon (Austin Peay): played 20 min in their opening loss to NC State, scoring 4 points on 2-7 shooting (0-1 from three) to go with 1 rebound and 2 assists.

played 20 min in their opening loss to NC State, scoring 4 points on 2-7 shooting (0-1 from three) to go with 1 rebound and 2 assists. Trevon Brazile (Arkansas) played 32 min in their win over ND State, scoring 21 points on 7-14 shooting (3-6 from three) to go with 12 rebounds (11 def), an assist and a block.

played 32 min in their win over ND State, scoring 21 points on 7-14 shooting (3-6 from three) to go with 12 rebounds (11 def), an assist and a block. Boogie Coleman (Ball State) played 16 min in their win over Earlham, scoring 9 points on 4-8 shooting to go with 6 defensive rebounds and an assist.

played 16 min in their win over Earlham, scoring 9 points on 4-8 shooting to go with 6 defensive rebounds and an assist. DaJuan Gordon (NM State) played 21 min in their win over NM Highlands and was held scoreless on 0-4 shooting (0-3 from three), to go with 6 rebounds and 3 assists

played 21 min in their win over NM Highlands and was held scoreless on 0-4 shooting (0-3 from three), to go with 6 rebounds and 3 assists Xavier Pinson (NM State) played 28 min on their win over NM Highlands, scoring 4 points on 2-7 shooting (0-3 from three), to go with 4 rebounds, and 5 assists.

played 28 min on their win over NM Highlands, scoring 4 points on 2-7 shooting (0-3 from three), to go with 4 rebounds, and 5 assists. Amari Davis (Wright State) played 42 min in their OT loss to Davidson, scoring 17 points on 7-15 shooting (0-2 from three), to go with 13 rebounds (10 def), and 3 assists.

played 42 min in their OT loss to Davidson, scoring 17 points on 7-15 shooting (0-2 from three), to go with 13 rebounds (10 def), and 3 assists. Parker Braun (Santa Clara) played 34 min in their win over Eastern Washington, scoring 8 points on 4-8 shooting (0-3 from three), to go with 9 rebounds (5 off), 5 assists, a steal and a block.

played 34 min in their win over Eastern Washington, scoring 8 points on 4-8 shooting (0-3 from three), to go with 9 rebounds (5 off), 5 assists, a steal and a block. Anton Brookshire (Iona) played 10 min in their win over Penn, scoring 4 points on 1-3 shooting, to go with a rebound and an assist.

played 10 min in their win over Penn, scoring 4 points on 1-3 shooting, to go with a rebound and an assist. Aijha Blackwell (Baylor) played 24 min in their win over Lamar, scoring 17 points on 6-9 shooting and 1-2 beyond the arc, to go with 4 rebounds and an assist.

played 24 min in their win over Lamar, scoring 17 points on 6-9 shooting and 1-2 beyond the arc, to go with 4 rebounds and an assist. LaDazhia Williams (LSU) played 19 min in their win over Bellarmine, scoring 8 points on 3-4 shooting, to go with 5 rebounds, an assist, and 4 fouls.

played 19 min in their win over Bellarmine, scoring 8 points on 3-4 shooting, to go with 5 rebounds, an assist, and 4 fouls. Izzy Higginbottom (ARK St) played 35 min in their loss to LA Tech, scoring 13 points on 6-17 shooting and 1-7 from beyond the arc, to go with 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

