Missouri Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Penn journeys to Columbia

Missouri 87 | Penn 79
Second Half | 0:58
First Half Notes
- Student section looks a little less packed than Monday’s victory over Southern Indiana, and the stands look about half full at game time.
- Starters for Mizzou: DeAndre Gholston, D’Moi Hodge, Nick Honor, Noah Carter, Kobe Brown.
- Starters for University of Pennsylvania: Clark Slajchert, Jonah Charles, Jordan Dingle, Max Martz and Max Lorca-Lloyd
- Kobe Brown knocks down a 3-pointer to open the scoring, and Noah Carter adds on with another on the second possession. D’Moi Hodge and Brown add two more on the following two possessions. That’s 4-4 from beyond the arc for Mizzou and two turnovers for Penn.
- Carter connects on two more three-pointers. The Tigers are 6-8 from beyond the arc already with makes on their first five attempts. After forcing 22 turnovers against Southern Indiana, Mizzou has forced three already.
- The Tigers are flashing a full-court press and zone defense early, but Penn is shooting 3-6 from beyond the arc.
- Penn went on a 14-0 run, but Aidan Shaw sent the Mizzou crowd into a frenzy with a thunderous dunk.
- The Quakers have continued their run as they’ve scored 25 of the past 30 points. 3-PT defense continues to be a weakness for the Tigers, who have watched Penn shoot 50% from beyond the arc so far.
- Legendary Mizzou coach Norm Stewart is in the building.
- Isiaih Mosley has not come off the bench yet. There wasn’t any news pregame, so this will remain a topic of discussion tonight.
- After making six of its first seven three-pointers, Mizzou has shot just 1-8 from beyond the arc. Penn, meanwhile, is 8-16 on its attempts. The Quakers have also controlled the rebounding battle at 22-10(!).
- The Tigers have forced 12 turnovers and just retook the lead on a 3-point jumper from Hodge.
- Both Penn and Mizzou are shooting similar as things stand at halftime. The Tigers are 8-17 from beyond the arc and 14-33 from the field, which are similar to the Quakers marks of 8-18 and 15-32, respectively. The main difference stands in turnovers (12-6 in favor of Mizzou) and rebounds (23-15 in favor of Penn).
Second Half Notes
- Noah Carter begins the second half scoring, and Kobe Brown adds to it with a layup of his own.
- Tre Gomillion tallies the Tigers’ ninth three-pointer of the game to extend Mizzou lead to six points early in the second half. Hodge and Carter have combined for 29 points, providing a bulk of the offense.
- The back-and-forth continues between Mizzou and Penn. Noah Carter (7 points) and Jordan Dingle (5 points) lead their respective teams in points since halftime.
- It’s the Noah Carter Show. The transfer is up to Northern Iowa transfer is up to 23 points, including 12 in the second half.
- Gomillion snaps a 7-0 Penn run with a three-pointer while getting followed. After a free throw miss, it’s a three-point Mizzou lead.
- Nick Honor adds another three-pointer. The Tigers are 14-33 from beyond the arc.
- Noah Carter from downtown again. Seven point Mizzou lead.
- Mizzou is on a 10-2 run and leads by nine points with three minutes remaining.
- Hodge and Dingle trade three-point makes, leaving the game right where it left off at a nine-point Mizzou lead.
- Honor knocks down both free throws, giving him 13 points on the night.
- Noah Carter checks out with 28 points and eight rebounds of the night.
Pregame Updates
Penn
7 p.m.
SEC Network +
The Details
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO
TV: SEC Network+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
Twitter: @MizzouHoops
DraftKings Line: Mizzou -12, O/U 150.5
KenPom Win Probability: 95%
Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball
