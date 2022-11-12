Rock M Pick Em’ 2022: Week Eleven

Every week, members of the Rock M Nation staff will take their best guesses in picking not only Missouri’s game (assuming it’s not a bye), but also three other SEC contests against the spread.. We’ll keep a running tally throughout the season to see the winner at the end of the year.

Recap

As we head into the home stretch of the season, the only real thing to be decided is the the against the spread score. Both Parker and Matthew Smith have alternated back and forth over the lead but with just a few more weeks left, every pick has a little bit more importance.

Aaron: 22-14 (16-20 ATS)

Parker: 28-8 (18-18 ATS)

Matthew: 21-16 (19-17 ATS)

Brandon: 19-17 (12-24 ATS)

Sammy: 23-13 (14-22 ATS)

This weeks slate has a lot of good games to it. I would say a lot of upset potential too. Georgia is going to go on the road for a night game in Starkville while Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss will host a Bama team that is attempting to avoid its first three loss season since 2010. That would be only the second time that has happened in the Saban era.

Missouri @ #5 Tennessee (-20.5)

Aaron Dryden: Tennessee wins, 31-13.

Parker Gillam: UT, 42-17.

Matthew Smith: Mizzou, 34-32.

Brandon Haynes: Mizzou stuns the Vols, 33-30.

Sammy Stava: Tennessee, 31-14.

#9 Alabama (-12) @ #11 Ole Miss

Aaron Dryden: Alabama wins, 41-37.

Parker Gillam: Bama, 35-21.

Matthew Smith: Bama, 42-27.

Brandon Haynes: Bama, 48-30.

Sammy Stava: Alabama, 45-37.

#1 Georgia (-16.5) @ Mississippi State

Aaron Dryden: Georgia wins, 31-24.

Parker Gillam: UGA, 42-28.

Matthew Smith: Georgia, 36-24.

Brandon Haynes:. Georgia, 42-24.

Sammy Stava: Georgia, 41-20.

LSU (-3.5) @ Arkansas

Aaron Dryden: Arkansas pulls off the upset, 31-28.

Parker Gillam: Arkansas, 30-27.

Matthew Smith: LSU, 27-17.

Brandon Haynes: LSU, 28-23.

Sammy Stava: LSU, 28-24.

