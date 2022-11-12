Missouri Football Live Game Thread: Mizzou vs. No. 5 Tennessee

Missouri Tigers 17 | Tennessee Volunteers 28
3Q | 15:00
First Quarter Notes
- Mizzou won the opening toss, electing to receive.
- Starting skill players: Dove, Burden, Lovett, Schrader, Stephens and Cook
- The Tigers go three-and-out on their opening drive, and Tennessee returns the punt for 40 yards. A block in the back penalty negates the return though, so the Vols will begin at their nine.
- Hendon Hooker connected completions of 22 and 38 yards competition, his first two big plays of the day en route to Tennessee’s first score of the day on a 10-yard touchdown rush from Jabari Small.
- Brady Cook and the Mizzou offense are now 0-2 on third down, resulting in another punt. The Vols will begin at their own 28-yard-line after a 41-yard punt from Jack Stonehouse.
- The Mizzou defense forces a stop, as DJ Coleman sacks Hooker on fourth down to keep it a one-score game and give the ball right back to the Tigers.
- Cook is utilizing perhaps his best skill, athleticism, to expose parts of the Vols’ defense. A third down competition to Barrett Banister kept the drive alive as well as a fourth down penalty on Tennessee. The Tigers capitalize with a four-yard touchdown rush from Burden.
- Rakestraw Jr., who has been impressing early, is down after a collision with Joseph Charleston.
- A roughing the passer penalty gives Tennessee a first down on what would have been a fourth down play, but a missed DPI call goes in Mizzou’s favor. The quarter ends as the Vols line up for a 4th & 4.
Second Quarter Notes
- 30-yard completion on fourth down and a three-yard touchdown run from Jaylen Wright make quick work of the Mizzou defense. The Tigers had no answer out of the quarter timeout, and now the offense will be asked to fight back.
- Mizzou does its infamous “draw them offsides” lay-call, but is forced to punt after no Vols jump. A 43-yard punt from Stonehouse will pin the Tennessee offense at its 28-yard-line.
- Tyrone Hopper is done with an injury moments after Rakestraw returns from the sidline.
- Tennessee is driving and its length/speed is showing throughout the field. Princeton Fant showcased just that, catching a 19-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone. The Vols offense has arrived.
- Cook finds Dove for a 43-yard touchdown on 4th & 1. The Tigers not only went for it, but used the play action fake to make the Tennessee defense pay.
- Utilizing the run game, Tennessee found more success. The Vols rushed for 59 rushing yards on that drive, gashing the nation’s 19th-best run defense. Hooker with a 14-yard touchdown rush to extend the Tennessee lead.
- Tyler Stephens drops a pass on third down and goes down with an injury. Despite having a 4th & 1, the Mizzou offense punts right away.
- Jalin Hyatt dropped two wide-open passes, and Tennessee went for it on fourth down. A Chad Bailey sack turned the ball over on downs and the Mizzou offense takes over.
- New career-high in rushing for Cook (82 yards) after a 40-yard scramble up the middle to set up the Tigers in field goal position.
- Harrison “Thiccer Kicker” Mevis drills a 32-yard field goal to end the half. The Tiger offense has given the defense an opportunity with 17 points, but the Tennessee offense has tallied 28 points.
Third Quarter Notes
- Tennessee will start on offense, as the Mizzou defense looks for a start out of the half.
Fourth Quarter Notes
Missouri-Tennessee football: Betting odds, predictions
As of last evening, Mizzou is a 19.5 point underdog to Tennessee, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 56.5.
