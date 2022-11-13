Missouri Men’s Basketball Game Thread: In-state Lindenwood faces Mizzou for first time

Missouri Tigers 56 | Lindenwood Lions 46
Second Half | 10:36
First Half Notes
- Starters for Mizzou remain the same: DeAndre Gholston, D’Moi Hodge, Nick Honor, Kobe Brown and Noah Carter
- Starters for Lindenwood: Brandon Trimble, Kevin Caldwell Jr. Chris Childs, David Ware and Cam Burrell
- Lindenwood wins the opening tipoff, and Burrell knocks down the game’s first shot. Gholston responds with Mizzou’s first basket.
- Tre Gomillion is the first substitute for Mizzou off the bench, coming in for Gholston. He creates a steal and earns the assist on a dunk from Gholston, who returned to the game.
- The Tigers have forced four Lion turnovers in the first five minutes, but Mizzou has yet to hit a three-pointer.
- Six turnovers in less than nine minutes for the Lions. Defensively, the Tigers look impressive once again.
- Noah Carter drill a three-pointer, Mizzou’s first of the game, on his 22nd birthday.
- Isiaih Mosley is in the game.
- Nick Honor snaps the nearly three-minute scoring drought with Mizzou’s second three-pointer of the day. Keenon Cole, who leads the Lions with seven points, responds right back.
- Isiaih Mosley —> Tre Gomillion dunk excites the crowd
- The Tigers are shooting just 22.2% from beyond the arc, but have forced seven Lindenwood turnovers thus far.
- Tre Gomillion with yet another dunk, his third of the game. He’s up to six points in eight minutes of action.
- Sloppy game from both sides throughout the first half. Neither team is shooting above 45% from the field or 25% from beyond the arc.
- Kobe Brown with a dump-off pass to Noah Carter under the basket, and the latter delivers a slam.
- Nick Honor knocks down three-pointers on back-to-back Mizzou possessions. Carter follows that up with another dunk, giving him nine points on the day.
- Kobe Brown is up to eight points, following a layup with under a minute remaining in the first half. Tigers will have time for one possession before half.
- Lindenwood’s Ware knocks down a layup before the buzzer to cut the deficit to 15 points at the half.
Second Half Notes
- Carter drains a three-pointer from the top of the key to start the second half scoring.
- Five fouls for Mizzou in less than four minutes to begin the second half.
- Back-to-back Lindenwood possessions with a three-pointer, and the Tigers are already up to six team fouls with 15:57 still remaining.
- Mosley knocks down a layup for his points of the afternoon.
- Mosley lobs one to Kobe Brown, who throws it down with authority.
- Brown follows that up with a block on the defensive end.
- Mosley takes a charge on the defensive end. This Mizzou defense has been ferocious...except for the fouls.
- Aidan Shaw rises above the rim for a dunk off of a pass from Mosley.
- The Lions are hanging around. Caldwell Jr. drills a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 10 points.
Pregame Notes
Final Tigers win. Men's Hoops basketball will start their game at 5 today. Tiger women's basketball team always showing appreciation to fans.@MizzouWBB: 62@OfficialSEMOWBB: 50#miz #mizzou pic.twitter.com/76PEL41671— Mizzou Broadcast Ops (@MizzouBroadcast) November 13, 2022
Wishing @noah3carter a Happy 22nd Birthday today!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/uvftFlTIuj— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 13, 2022
We are less than two hours until tipoff at Mizzou Arena. Follow along as the Tigers go for their third-straight win! #MIZ— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 13, 2022
Lindenwood
5 p.m.
https://t.co/6WRUJRz38R
SEC Network +
https://t.co/leFdZFl4v4
https://t.co/0ynivmIwJI
https://t.co/w4uGJ1d4Cw pic.twitter.com/8IFInv4ASl
Game Info
When: Sunday, November 13th
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia MO
Time: 5:00 CST
TV: SECN+
Spread: Mizzou -18.5
KenPom Win Probability: 99%
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
Where To Watch: SECN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
Twitter: @MizzouHoops
Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now! (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Five Questions!
- Will the Tigers cover?
- Who will be the leading scorer?
- How many rebounds will Kobe Brown grab?
- How many points will Isiaih Mosley have?
- What will the final score be?
Loading comments...