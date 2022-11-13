 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Missouri Men’s Basketball Game Thread: In-state Lindenwood faces Mizzou for first time

The Tigers look to improve to 3-0, while the Lions hope to pull off their first shocker in Division-I play.

By Brandon Haynes
@TheAidanShaw & @MizzouHoops

Missouri Tigers 56 | Lindenwood Lions 46

Second Half | 10:36

First Half Notes

  • Starters for Mizzou remain the same: DeAndre Gholston, D’Moi Hodge, Nick Honor, Kobe Brown and Noah Carter
  • Starters for Lindenwood: Brandon Trimble, Kevin Caldwell Jr. Chris Childs, David Ware and Cam Burrell
  • Lindenwood wins the opening tipoff, and Burrell knocks down the game’s first shot. Gholston responds with Mizzou’s first basket.
  • Tre Gomillion is the first substitute for Mizzou off the bench, coming in for Gholston. He creates a steal and earns the assist on a dunk from Gholston, who returned to the game.
  • The Tigers have forced four Lion turnovers in the first five minutes, but Mizzou has yet to hit a three-pointer.
  • Six turnovers in less than nine minutes for the Lions. Defensively, the Tigers look impressive once again.
  • Noah Carter drill a three-pointer, Mizzou’s first of the game, on his 22nd birthday.
  • Isiaih Mosley is in the game.
  • Nick Honor snaps the nearly three-minute scoring drought with Mizzou’s second three-pointer of the day. Keenon Cole, who leads the Lions with seven points, responds right back.
  • Isiaih Mosley —> Tre Gomillion dunk excites the crowd
  • The Tigers are shooting just 22.2% from beyond the arc, but have forced seven Lindenwood turnovers thus far.
  • Tre Gomillion with yet another dunk, his third of the game. He’s up to six points in eight minutes of action.
  • Sloppy game from both sides throughout the first half. Neither team is shooting above 45% from the field or 25% from beyond the arc.
  • Kobe Brown with a dump-off pass to Noah Carter under the basket, and the latter delivers a slam.
  • Nick Honor knocks down three-pointers on back-to-back Mizzou possessions. Carter follows that up with another dunk, giving him nine points on the day.
  • Kobe Brown is up to eight points, following a layup with under a minute remaining in the first half. Tigers will have time for one possession before half.
  • Lindenwood’s Ware knocks down a layup before the buzzer to cut the deficit to 15 points at the half.

Second Half Notes

  • Carter drains a three-pointer from the top of the key to start the second half scoring.
  • Five fouls for Mizzou in less than four minutes to begin the second half.
  • Back-to-back Lindenwood possessions with a three-pointer, and the Tigers are already up to six team fouls with 15:57 still remaining.
  • Mosley knocks down a layup for his points of the afternoon.
  • Mosley lobs one to Kobe Brown, who throws it down with authority.
  • Brown follows that up with a block on the defensive end.
  • Mosley takes a charge on the defensive end. This Mizzou defense has been ferocious...except for the fouls.
  • Aidan Shaw rises above the rim for a dunk off of a pass from Mosley.
  • The Lions are hanging around. Caldwell Jr. drills a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 10 points.

Pregame Notes

Game Info

When: Sunday, November 13th

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia MO

Time: 5:00 CST

TV: SECN+

Spread: Mizzou -18.5

KenPom Win Probability: 99%

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

Where To Watch: SECN+

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Twitter: @MizzouHoops

Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

Five Questions!

  1. Will the Tigers cover?
  2. Who will be the leading scorer?
  3. How many rebounds will Kobe Brown grab?
  4. How many points will Isiaih Mosley have?
  5. What will the final score be?

Last... Give us your score predictions, and MVP for the game in the comments below!

