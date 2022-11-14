AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings After Week 11

After Week 11 of the College Football season, the SEC Championship Game is officially set with LSU and Georgia on December 3rd in Atlanta, Ga. Meanwhile, the four remaining undefeated teams (Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU) all won on Saturday with TCU winning in a spread upset against Texas on the road in Austin.
With two weeks left in the regular season, here is a look at this week’s AP Top 25 — with five ranked SEC teams.
- Georgia (10-0)
- Ohio State (10-0)
- Michigan (10-0)
- TCU (10-0)
- Tennessee (9-1)
- LSU (8-2)
- USC (9-1)
- Alabama (8-2)
- Clemson (9-1)
- Utah (8-2)
- Penn State (8-2)
- Oregon (8-2)
- North Carolina (9-1)
- Ole Miss (8-2)
- Washington (8-2)
- UCLA (8-2)
- UCF (8-2)
- Notre Dame (7-3)
- Kansas State (7-3)
- Florida State (7-3)
- Tulane (8-2)
- Cincinnati (8-2)
- Coastal Carolina (9-1)
- Oklahoma State (7-3)
- Oregon State (7-3)
Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Week 12:
- No. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA — 7:00 p.m. CST (FOX)
- No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon — 9:30 p.m. CST (ESPN)
Be sure to tune into the new College Football Playoff rankings coming up Tuesday night on ESPN.
My updated SEC Power Rankings After Week 11:
- Georgia: Took care of business on the road against a pretty good Mississippi State team to officially clinch the SEC East.
- Tennessee: The Volunteers continue to look like the 2nd best team in the SEC and Top 5 in the country with an explosive offense led by Hendon Hooker.
- LSU: Big win on the road at Arkansas to clinch the SEC West in Brian Kelly’s first season. Harold Perkins is making the case for SEC Freshman of the Year.
- Alabama: Good bounce back win on the road in Oxford, but it’s going to be strange not seeing the Crimson Tide in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.
- Ole Miss: Despite the loss, the Rebels are still an impressive 8-2 with their only losses coming to LSU and Alabama.
- Florida: The Gators clinched bowl eligibility with an easy 38-6 win over South Carolina.
- Mississippi State: Give credit to the Bulldogs who hung with UGA for a half. All eyes on the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving for third place in the SEC West.
- Arkansas: The Razorbacks are probably better than their record shows. They need KJ Jefferson back at quarterback. Battle Line Rivalry could very well by 5-6 vs 5-6.
- South Carolina: The Gamecocks offense continues to be underwhelming. Shane Beamer’s club still needs to rely on defense and special teams to win games.
- Kentucky: Losing at home to Vanderbilt is a huge blow for the Wildcats’ season. Maybe John Calipari was right — UK is a basketball school.
- Missouri: Yes, Tennessee is a legitimate Top 5 team, but the Tigers needed to be more competitive. Bowl game is still within reach but there’s zero margin for error.
- Auburn: Cadillac Williams got his first win as an interim head coach to avoid the cellar in the SEC West, but bowl eligibility still looks unlikely for the Tigers.
- Vanderbilt: How about those Commoders? The 26-game SEC losing streak is over. This rebuild is going to take some time, but Clark Lea has things heading in the right direction.
- Texas A&M: The Aggies have lost six in a row and are officially eliminated from bowl eligibility. Just a disastrous season under Jimbo Fisher.
