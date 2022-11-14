 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Hoops programs stay perfect with another two wins

Mizzou Links for November 14

By Josh Matejka
Mizzou Hoops: Still Perfect!

You now what’s nice? Winning. You know what’s even better. Never losing.

So far, both Mizzou men and women are firmly in the latter category. And I don’t know about y’all, but I’m anticipating them both never losing again. So let’s enjoy these third wins of the season... we’ll barely remember them when both teams have won the Natty in March.

  • Jarrett Sutton is buzzing (when is he not?) about Dennis Gates after Mizzou’s 3-0 start.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” recap...

Markus Golden got one hit on the QB to go along with his two tackles in the Cardinals 27-17 win over the Rams.

Charles Harris only logged one tackle, but the Lions’ defense held on just long enough to topple the Bears 31-30.

Nick Bolton tied for the team lead in tackles with eight — one of which came for a loss — during the Chiefs’ 27-17 win over the Jags.

Akayleb Evans continues to emerge for the ascendant Minnesota Vikings, collecting six tackles and a TFL in the Vikes’ come-from-behind win over the Bills.

