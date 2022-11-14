Mizzou Hoops programs stay perfect with another two wins

Mizzou Hoops: Still Perfect!

You now what’s nice? Winning. You know what’s even better. Never losing.

So far, both Mizzou men and women are firmly in the latter category. And I don’t know about y’all, but I’m anticipating them both never losing again. So let’s enjoy these third wins of the season... we’ll barely remember them when both teams have won the Natty in March.

The Kansas City Star wrote that the opening week scramble doesn’t seem to be affecting Dennis Gates’ Tigers. On the contrary, it appears to be building their confidence and cohesion.

Calum McAndrew at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch highlighted how Isiaih Mosley’s creativity and vision were on display in Mizzou’s win over Lindenwood, even if his scoring prowess still seems to be on the back-burner.

Ben Sternberg, in his Mizzou debut, executed the ultimate “bad beat” for those who took Lindenwood against the spread. Sorry, folks.

What a way to end the day at Mizzou Arena



A buzzer beater for Ben Sternberg's first basket gets the win for #Mizzou over Lindenwood 82-53⤵️ pic.twitter.com/V0ntQLgs65 — Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) November 14, 2022

Chris Kwiecinski wrote about Mizzou’s turnover-happy night against SEMO and how Pingeton reacted to a performance where everyone was “going through the motions.”

Dennis is keeping things in-house for this week’s #SituationSunday. Good on you, mate.

Halfcourt 8.7 secs left@CoachPingeton ran a beautiful set to get @laurenhansen_1 in a middle Pick and Roll to get down hill and get a layup! Elite Execution. Great X’s & O’s! #SituationSunday pic.twitter.com/8WX05cF5or — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) November 13, 2022

Jarrett Sutton is buzzing (when is he not?) about Dennis Gates after Mizzou’s 3-0 start.

I don’t think Mizzou fans really understand how good Dennis Gates is, and where this program is going. Jump on board, plenty of spots on the DG train. — Jarrett Sutton (@JarrettTSutton) November 14, 2022

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” recap...

Markus Golden got one hit on the QB to go along with his two tackles in the Cardinals 27-17 win over the Rams.

Charles Harris only logged one tackle, but the Lions’ defense held on just long enough to topple the Bears 31-30.

Nick Bolton tied for the team lead in tackles with eight — one of which came for a loss — during the Chiefs’ 27-17 win over the Jags.

Akayleb Evans continues to emerge for the ascendant Minnesota Vikings, collecting six tackles and a TFL in the Vikes’ come-from-behind win over the Bills.

Meanwhile in Chicago MPJ is working on a 30+ point night pic.twitter.com/dIlzOnsqMo — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) November 14, 2022