PODCAST: Recapping Tennessee

Welcome back, Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, Missouri got destroyed by Tennessee thanks to a poor defensive showing and the usual offensive performance. The guys recap the game, talk about Arkansas, and reflect on the poor schedule Mizzou didn’t take advantage of this season.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:00: Welcome to the podcast! Mizzou got absolutely wrecked by Tennessee.

02:00 - 04:30: The defense was not there this game. Which doesn’t help because the offense is what it is.

04:30 - 09:25: Eli’s decision-making and tactics have been questionable.

09:25 - 12:30: Was this Brady Cook’s best game of the year?

12:30 - 20:05: Some stats and notes from the game.

20:05 - 22:15: Let’s talk about the upcoming Arkansas game.

22:15 - 26:00: Mizzou didn’t take advantage of a rather below-average schedule.

26:00 - END: That is the end of this episode. Just a couple of games left, so go Mizzou!

