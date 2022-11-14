Rock M Nation Reacts: Which former player would help this team the most?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

While Missouri’s Defense has been steadfast for much of the season, the Offense has left a lot to be desired. Many fans and media have pointed towards Brady Cook as being the biggest problem, others have stated that the Offensive Line hasn’t blocked well enough. There’s also been a big hole at the Tight End position, and the Wide Receivers have been good, but still inconsistent.

Basically everyone has some ownership of this problem. But given the chance to attempt to solve the issue with JUST ONE player from the recent past, who would you pick?

My selection of Chase Coffman should not influence your decision. I just picked Coffman because he was always jumping over someone and it made for great pictures.

The choices are:

Tony Temple

Henry Josey

Tyler Badie

Jeremy Maclin

Danario Alexander

Dorial Green-Beckham

Chase Coffman

Justin Britt

Mitch Morse

Evan Boehm

We’ll have the answers for you later in the week!