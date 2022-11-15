Another day, another Mizzou Hoops dub

Mizzou Hoops: STILL PERFECT!
Robin Pingeton’s Tigers took care of business and Dennis Gates’ Tigers look to do the same tonight. Let’s keep stacking dubs!
- Chris Kwiecinski has a theory about this new Mizzou team as they move to their fourth game of the year tonight: We don’t know much about them specifically by design.
The Tigers are a team that plays fast offensively. They move the ball well and rarely settle for shots. Their transition offense is spectacular. The team’s passing has resulted in three 20-assist games to start the season.
But, what is MU’s identity under Gates? That’s a question that goes beyond the first three games.
And, it’s part of the plan so far.
- As the Tigers prep for Southern Illinois Edwardsville, Blair Kerkhoff writes that the main goal should be defensive performances like the one against Lindenwood.
- Coach CY was on the “Independently Speaking” podcast talking Mizzou Hoops, coaching and how he’s just the neatest guy who ever did coach in Columbia! At least, I assume that third topic was addressed.
- What’s that... is someone... CONSIDERING US????
FIRST FOUR OUT: Penn St, Ole Miss, Miss St, LSU; NEXT FOUR OUT: Cincy, Oklahoma, Iowa St, WVU; CONSIDERED: Stanford, Cuse, USC, BYU, Mizzou, Loyola, Wake, NC State, Utah ST, Tulane, Colorado, VCU...— Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) November 14, 2022
I’ll take “above Loyola” at this point.
- After their 4-0 start, the Mizzou Women are more than being considered. By ESPN’s metrics, they’re in! Only dozens of games to go!
- In which I'm re-plugging Karen's Rock M Digest because I forgot yesterday and it's really good and you should read it!
- In which the offense gets MV3 love after getting blown out? What are we on???
- In which Sam studies Mizzou vs. Lindenwood
- In which Lauren sets 'em up and Adeen knocks 'em down (as Mizzou moves to 4-0)
- In which Aaron throws some flowers at Brady Cook and Eli Drinkwitz's play-calling
- In which Nate and BK talk about football for a pre-determined period of time
- In which we pose the question: Which former Tiger could these Tigers use?
- Mizzou isn’t scraping the bottom of Dave Matter’s SEC Power Rankings, but neither is Vanderbilt anymore! Go ‘Dores!
- Chris Kwiecinski has some extra thoughts about the loss to Tennessee in case you feel the need to keep re-litigating that game.
- On the subject of Tennessee, if you’d really like to get into the nitty-gritty of Mizzou’s 40+ point loss, you can check out the PFF grades and snap counts at the Post-Dispatch.
- Martez Manuel was a guest on a cool show run by one of the J-School’s best media figures!
An amazing interview w/ @martezmanuel13 apart of my— Chizzy (@chizzyssports) November 15, 2022
“IT’s series”…here’s a clip down below and make sure you check out the full interview ⬇️ https://t.co/MIzonA3Z96 pic.twitter.com/awUDZKuuMj
- Dru Smith is shifting around the G-League, busting it wherever he goes!
Double-Double Dru— Sioux Falls Skyforce (@SFSkyforce) November 13, 2022
In his season debut with the Force, Dru Smith notched 18 PTS and 11 REB pic.twitter.com/30Bx3c19t3
Someone give this man a chance.
