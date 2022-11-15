 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Another day, another Mizzou Hoops dub

Mizzou Links for Nov. 15, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
Mizzou Hoops: STILL PERFECT!

Robin Pingeton’s Tigers took care of business and Dennis Gates’ Tigers look to do the same tonight. Let’s keep stacking dubs!

The Tigers are a team that plays fast offensively. They move the ball well and rarely settle for shots. Their transition offense is spectacular. The team’s passing has resulted in three 20-assist games to start the season.

But, what is MU’s identity under Gates? That’s a question that goes beyond the first three games.

And, it’s part of the plan so far.

  • As the Tigers prep for Southern Illinois Edwardsville, Blair Kerkhoff writes that the main goal should be defensive performances like the one against Lindenwood.
  • Coach CY was on the “Independently Speaking” podcast talking Mizzou Hoops, coaching and how he’s just the neatest guy who ever did coach in Columbia! At least, I assume that third topic was addressed.
  • What’s that... is someone... CONSIDERING US????

I’ll take “above Loyola” at this point.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Dru Smith is shifting around the G-League, busting it wherever he goes!

Someone give this man a chance.

