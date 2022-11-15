Another day, another Mizzou Hoops dub

Robin Pingeton’s Tigers took care of business and Dennis Gates’ Tigers look to do the same tonight. Let’s keep stacking dubs!

The Tigers are a team that plays fast offensively. They move the ball well and rarely settle for shots. Their transition offense is spectacular. The team’s passing has resulted in three 20-assist games to start the season.

But, what is MU’s identity under Gates? That’s a question that goes beyond the first three games.

And, it’s part of the plan so far.