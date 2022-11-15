We need to come to terms that Mizzou’s defense is going to give up points.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Mizzou basketball season is here and dang it, we are EXCITED. Through three games Missouri’s offense looks pretty darn good, even with the low usage of Isiaih Mosley, and that’s thanks to effective shooting and solid ball handling. On the other side? It’s a different story. The guys discuss how Missouri’s lack of length on the defensive end might just be something we have to deal with this season. Other topics discussed in this episode are Nick Honor, Isiaih Mosley’s usage, and more. Enjoy the episode!

00:00 - 03:20 - It is BASKETBALL SEASON! We love it. You love it. Dennis Gates loves it. Everybody loves it.

03:20 - 13:30 - Initial takeaways from the first three games.

13:30 - 19:45 - Let’s talk about the defense a little bit.

19:45 - 28:40 - Nick Honor appreciation and thank GOD for better ball handling.

28:40 - 40:00 - It’s time to talk about Isiaih Mosley.

40:00 - 42:40 - A little minutes distribution talk.

42:40 - 47:40 - What has been a positive surprise so far in the first three games?

47:40 - 52:30 - This team is fun to watch.

52:30 - 56:00 - To combat the lack of length on the defense, Mizzou has responded with a solid, length-filled recruiting class!

56:00 - 58:40 - Just some basketball talk because Matt and Sam love basketball. Enjoy the banter as much as I, Levi, did.

58:40 - 01:00:10 - What’s coming up for Mizzou Hoops.

01:00:10 - END - That is it! That’s the pod! As always, thank you so much for listening. Be sure to follow us on all of the social channels and also subscribe to the podcast channel wherever you listen to podcasts. MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Rock M Nation is also on Spotify as well! Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow the members of Today’s show on Twitter @SamTSnelling & @MattJHarris85.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.