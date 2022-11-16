This is a D’Moi Hodge Fan Page

To Be Clear…

My D’Moi Hodge fandom started before this HUGE Tigers win (105-80 in case you missed it), I swear. Before every game, Rock M’s very own Sammy Stava (AKA my links lifesaver) picks out a very worthy player to focus on to tweet ‘so-and-so plays today.’

Prior to Tuesday’s tipoff, he tweets:

Kobe Brown plays basketball today. — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) November 15, 2022

My response was this... WELL BEFORE THIS GAME STARTED, PEOPLE. Note that time.

D'Moi Hodge plays basketball today. — Karen S (@karensteger) November 15, 2022

Did my tweet lead to that 30-point, 7 rebound outing for D’Moi Hodge? According to Matthew J Harris, we should have expected something like this, given what Hodge accomplished in the Horizon League.

But that is beside the point. I am naturally left to wonder, am I some sort of Nostradamus? A Psychic? A Psycho? Ha… maybe. Perhaps I should buy a lottery ticket? Bet big on the Tigers? The Rock M Slack channel was abuzz towards the end of the game, after all, asking how much cash we’re laying on Mizzou to win the ‘ship. Me: None. Not a gambler. Others: I’ll never tell.

Now readers, I am nothing if not completely reasonable 100% of the time, so I’m willing to share credit for Hodge’s performance, because the graphics department also had a hand in this twist of fate. Just look who they put on the game program!! (Disregard the beer part of it; I was happy to find the good stuff)

So, not only did the game program showcasing D’Moi OBVIOUSLY help lead to his 30-point night, but also the game Benny (Sternberg) was on the game program was the day he hit that half-court shot. Thems just the facts, friends.

Anyway, y’all, it’s all fun and games around here because Mizzou is doing this thing where they’re playing an extremely entertaining brand of basketball. Does that mean it’ll always fall into place? Not if you’re allowing 26 fouls (Tuesday night) to better teams or allowing opponents to score 5 bazillion threes (see: Penn, Southern Indiana). But for now, let’s enjoy the shit kansas out of this, right? We’re having fun, we’re thriving, we’re watching some thrilling offense. This team seems to genuinely love each other. When Hodge hit that 30-spot, the crowd erupted and his teammates went WILD. Gates immediately called a timeout and his teammates all came rushing over to give hugs and congrats. It was the cutest, most heartwarming thing.

Here’s some examples for my fan page:

The defense continues to lead to a dominant performance tonight -- @Dmoi_VI forcing the turnover and finishing the fastbreak dunk!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/99rpskRgYL — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 16, 2022

Is he on fast-forward and everyone else is at normal speed? How’d he do that?

Just… [STANDS UP AND APPLAUDS WILDLY].

Gates says both that D'Moi Hodge is an NBA player because of his catch-and-shoot ability & defense but also tonight was just "an OK night" for Hodge because he missed open shots. (He scored 30 points.) — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 16, 2022

Tough crowd, Coach. Kidding. Gates never wants to go too, too high on the events that transpired. He’s very even keeled.

D’Moi wasn’t the only great performances fans saw on Tuesday, though. I don’t know if you’ve heard of him, but that Isiaih Mosley guy is pretty, pretty good. He played 23 minutes, by the way.

When I say my jaw was on the floor….

And don’t forget about Tre Gomillion, ultimate glue guy. Matt & Sam discussed this on the pod, and I’ve been reading a lot lately about all he brings to the table. Tre is quite springy...

Here’s some more goodness. I can’t get enough.

Five Tigers scored in double digits (KB, D’Moi, Tre, Sean East II, and Isiaih), and three more had 5-7 points (Noah, Honor, Dre). As a whole, the team shot a truly astonishing 59.7% percent from the floor. Every roster member played, even Majak (who fouled SIUE instantaneously), Ronnie (!!!), Lil DRF Jackson, Ben, and Mo. Only Majak (2 min), Sternberg (2 min), and Francois (1 min) were held scoreless. I should also mention that things got a little loosey-goosey ball-handling wise and defensively in the last few minutes with a win firmly in hand, or else the scoring differential would have been even more wide, and the overall stats would have been better.

Speaking of stats, let’s check in on the ol’ KenPom numbers, shall we?

After the big win, the Tigers have moved up 2 spots (I think they were 52 when I checked on Sunday?) in KP to no. 50 and are just ahead of LSU (51). Worth noting, and Sam will probably cover this in Study Hall, but they are now no. 20 nationally in Adjusted Offense (111.1), just in front of Alabama (111.0), and right behind Auburn (111.5). In defense… well, let’s ignore that for now… In Adjusted Tempo, they sit at no 40 nationally (73.4), ahead of everyone but Alabama (7th at 75.3).

I get it (trust me, I get it), they haven’t played anybody yet it, but this is where #Mizzou currently ranks on Bart Torvik’s offense without Mosley being a significant contributor. pic.twitter.com/g836J1wCL5 — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) November 16, 2022

That’ll do, Pig. That’ll do.

On to the Links!

This is my last links post of the week, as the Steger parents are comin’ to town. My impending absence is a welcome sentence for some of you, I’m sure :)

Football

Chad Bailey is NOT walking at senior day because he's made the decision to return to #Mizzou for one more year. — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) November 15, 2022

Future Tiger:

Gabarri Johnson of Lincoln High School in Tacoma, WA, can lift up his teammates with his leadership and terrorize defenses with his playmaking ability. He is committed to the Missouri Tigers. @GabarriJohnson5 @football_abes @MizzouFootball #MIZ pic.twitter.com/eR98IC661z — Sports Stars of Tomorrow (@SportsStarsTV) November 15, 2022

Hoops

All about the next one → pic.twitter.com/ciAJuGoYlN — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 15, 2022

Adding here even though she’s a former player, but oh man, my heart breaks for AB. Wishing her all the best ALWAYS.

Aijah Blackwell went down early for Baylor in a non-contact right leg injury. She was helped off the floor and is being looked at. Hate to see it and hope she’s okay. — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) November 16, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Oh, happy day! We have a fully formed Mizzou Softball schedule, folks! [insert heart eyes emoji]

Read more from Richard Deutsch at the Missourian.

56 games in 86 days.



The 2023 Mizzou Softball schedule is here! Mark your calendars Tiger fans!#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/3hGy8i0kze — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) November 15, 2022

We got a TigerStyle signal, y’all! A Smith signal? What should we call it?

Speaking of Mizzou Wrestling, they have a massive meet tomorrow vs Arizona State.

The stars come out Thursday. Two heavy hitting teams you won't want to miss. pic.twitter.com/WmsvNeWLGa — Sun Devil Wrestling (@ASUWrestling) November 15, 2022

Swim & Dive is getting ready to host their big home meet, the Mizzou Invite this weekend. Per Richard Deutsch, the Tigers will face: Cal Baptist, Wyoming, McKendree, Missouri S&T (men only), Nebraska (women only) and San Jose State (women only) will compete in the swimming events. They also will welcome divers from North Carolina, Air Force, Wyoming, Iowa State, Northern Iowa, BYU, Cal Baptist, McKendree, Kansas and Nebraska.

Volleyball play their second straight home game on this evening against Arkansas. Per MUTigers.com, Mizzou leads the all-time series, 15-4.

Mizzou in the Pros

Jordan Clarkson & Utah Jazz (10-6):

11/15 vs Knicks (L 118-111): 34 min | 15pts on 5-16 FG, 3-11 3PT | 2 REB | 5 AST | 5 TO | 1 PF | +6 11/13 vs 76ers (L 105-98): 27 min | 12pts on 4-15 FG, 2-7 3PT | 5 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | -9 11/12 vs Wizards (L 121-112): 25 min | 18pts on 8-18 FG, 2-8 3PT | 1 AST | 2 TO | 2 PF | -9 UP NEXT: Fri, 11/18 vs Suns at 8pm | 11/19 vs Portland at 9pm (NBAtv) | 11/21 vs Clippers at 9:30pm (NBAtv)

Michael Porter, Jr & Denver Nuggets (9-4)

11/13 vs Bulls (W 136-103): 24 min | 31pts on 11-16 FG, 6-9 3PT | 1 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 3 PF | +23 ( YAYYY ) 11/11 vs Celtics (L 131-112): 25 min | 7pts on 3-10 FG, 1-6 3PT | 4 REB | 2 PF | -24 ( YIKES ) UP NEXT: Thur, 11/16 vs Knicks at 9pm | 11/18 vs Dallas at 7:30pm | 11/20 vs Dallas at 6:30pm

Dru Smith & Sioux Falls Skyforce

11/12 vs Mad Ants (W 124-114): 33 min | 18pts on 7-12 FG, 4-6 3PT | 11 REB | 3 STL | 4 TO | 5 PF | +21 ( YAYY ) UP NEXT: Fri, 11/18 and Sat, 11/19 vs Bulls at 7pm | 11/22 vs Knicks at 6pm (NBAtv)

Double-Double Dru



In his season debut with the Force, Dru Smith notched 18 PTS and 11 REB pic.twitter.com/30Bx3c19t3 — Sioux Falls Skyforce (@SFSkyforce) November 13, 2022

Jontay Porter & Wisconsin Herd

11/15 vs Cruise (W 137-112): 26 min | 12pts on 5-11 FG, 2-7 3PT | 8 REB | 2 AST | 2 BLK | 1 TO | 2 PF | +3 11/12 vs Cruise (L 135-133): 27 min | 30pts on 9-14 FG, 6-10 3PT | 6 REB | 3 AST | 2 BLK | 1 TO | 2 PF | +11 ( YAYY ) UP NEXT: Thur, 11/17 vs Cruise at 6pm (ESPN+) | 11/19 vs Wolves at 7pm | 11/20 vs Wolves at 3pm

Akayleb Evans & Minnesota Vikings: Evans continues to perform for Vikings (Kenny Van Doren)

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

