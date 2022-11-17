Mizzou News and Notes from the latest edition of Tiger Talk

It’s New Mexico State Week
To be honest, there’s not a whole lot to dig into for a late season non-conference match up like this — but here’s a couple of news and notes to share.
Brady Cook expects Cody Schrader to be a team captain next season. The Schrader story keeps getting better and better.
Missouri QB Brady Cook sees Cody Schrader as a captain for next season. Cook also noted he was excited to hear senior linebacker Chad Bailey is coming back for another. He found out from a @Dave_Matter tweet.— Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) November 16, 2022
And speaking of leadership, a big congrats to Mizzou senior wide receiver Barrett Banister being honored as a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy — known for College Football’s top community service award.
Congrats to senior WR Barrett Banister @banisterbarrett from @MizzouFootball for being honored as a 2022 #WuerffelTrophy semifinalist! Barrett serves his community as a K Life small group leader and by volunteering with many organizations. Keep up the great work! @SEC #MIZ pic.twitter.com/ikfFfQkNmi— Wuerffel Trophy (@WuerffelTrophy) November 16, 2022
From Tiger Talk, here’s Mizzou WR coach Jacob Peeler on Banister:
Mizzou WR coach Jacob Peeler got choked up talking about Barrett Banister on Tiger Talk. Said he’d make a great coach some day. “I’ll be begging him for a job. … He does everything right. Man, I’m going to miss him. He’s special.”— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 17, 2022
More from Tiger Talk, as Armand Membou was the only offensive lineman who practiced without sleeves. Brave.
#Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz said on Tiger Talk that OL Armand Membou was the only OL who practiced without sleeves today in sub-30 degree weather.— Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) November 17, 2022
“I said, that’s our guy,” Drinkwitz said.
And here’s Eli Drinkwitz on if other teams have been contacting Mizzou players about transferring:
On tonight’s Tiger Talk, Mike Kelly asked Eli Drinkwitz if he believes his current players have been contacted by other teams about transferring. “Absolutely they have. Anybody that says otherwise has been living in a fantasy world.”— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 17, 2022
With two games remaining in the regular season, here’s Brady Cook on what Mizzou needs to do to get to bowl eligibility:
Two more games, two more needed wins to be bowl eligible. #Mizzou QB Brady Cook says the team needs to play to their standards and not play down to anyone⤵️ pic.twitter.com/vjfPcq4w9H— Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) November 17, 2022
That’s all, folks.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
- Unfortunate injury news for the Mizzou Women’s Basketball team as point guard Mama Dembele will be undergoing nose surgery. Big opportunity for Notre Dame transfer Katlyn Gilbert, however.
#Mizzou women's basketball starting PG Mama Dembele had surgery on her nose and her timeline to return is TBD— Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) November 16, 2022
Robin Pingeton said today that Notre Dame transfer Katlyn Gilbert will have to step up big during this time, and the void will be filled "by committee" pic.twitter.com/u1K2OI06gh
- Former Mizzou center Michael Maietti was selected in the XFL Draft by the DC Defenders
Former Missouri center Michael Maietti was selected in the sixth round of offensive line phase in the XFL Draft by the DC Defenders.— Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) November 17, 2022
- Hey, look....New Mexico State also has a (Mehki) Miller on their roster:
New Mexico State football’s depth chart ahead of Saturday against Missouri:— Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) November 16, 2022
As @jacksoble56 noted, the Aggies also roster a Mehki Miller, a nickel cornerback. The Missouri wide receivers spells his name differently: Mekhi Miller. pic.twitter.com/dSXCgVTXxr
- Mizzou Softball: Already getting ready for the upcoming season.
Ready? Attack. #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/iFnx0hPUSi— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) November 16, 2022
- A look at Mizzou Women’s Basketball’s 2023 Class:
Instant impact pic.twitter.com/k4uviTADt5— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 16, 2022
- Whiteboard Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!
We call this drill “Transition Shooting.” We are working on getting game shots with a focus on speed & proper footwork within our offensive system. This is a great way to warm up your players bodies while working on shot making. #MIZ #WhiteboardWednesday pic.twitter.com/Q0dY2VWM8l— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) November 16, 2022
- Mizzou Volleyball loses in three sets to Arkansas. Man… it is not their year.
We're back this weekend against A&M to celebrate our seniors.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Rw0KmJQZ7b— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 17, 2022
