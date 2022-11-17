 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou News and Notes from the latest edition of Tiger Talk

Mizzou Links for Thursday, November 17

By Sammy Stava
It’s New Mexico State Week

To be honest, there’s not a whole lot to dig into for a late season non-conference match up like this — but here’s a couple of news and notes to share.

Brady Cook expects Cody Schrader to be a team captain next season. The Schrader story keeps getting better and better.

And speaking of leadership, a big congrats to Mizzou senior wide receiver Barrett Banister being honored as a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy — known for College Football’s top community service award.

From Tiger Talk, here’s Mizzou WR coach Jacob Peeler on Banister:

More from Tiger Talk, as Armand Membou was the only offensive lineman who practiced without sleeves. Brave.

And here’s Eli Drinkwitz on if other teams have been contacting Mizzou players about transferring:

With two games remaining in the regular season, here’s Brady Cook on what Mizzou needs to do to get to bowl eligibility:

  • Former Mizzou center Michael Maietti was selected in the XFL Draft by the DC Defenders
  • Hey, look....New Mexico State also has a (Mehki) Miller on their roster:
  • Mizzou Softball: Already getting ready for the upcoming season.
  • A look at Mizzou Women’s Basketball’s 2023 Class:
  • Whiteboard Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!
  • Mizzou Volleyball loses in three sets to Arkansas. Man… it is not their year.
