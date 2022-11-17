LOOK: Shirts and Pants Disrespect Our Ancestors

Mizzou tried to keep the most recent uniform reveal out of the limelight, choosing to drop the news after 6p CST.

And for good reason.

Look at this $#!%:

Ok. I’m old. I’m washed. I have boomer opinions like “you should have three different uniform combos and that’s it”. I get it. I’m not the demo for these sorts of things anymore.

BUT.

Missouri’s colors are black and old gold. And, other than Georgia Tech and LSU, college football teams wear white on the road and color at home.

Every decision in the uniform is an attack on my preferences. Wearing mostly white at home irks me to no end. The white helmets are my least favorite and the script Tigers - while not my favorite but I’m mostly unfazed on - goes with the yellow font that makes it nigh impossible to see against the white helmet.

And the coup de grace: yellow shirts.

Not old gold. Not gold. Bright ass yellow.

I’m mostly over acting in these posts about things I like or don’t like. I am actively disengaged from these shirts and pants. I didn’t know this was an option and I don’t know how anyone signed off on these. They look awful and it sucks that the seniors are going to be honored while wearing duds with the overarching them of “lemon flavored snow cone”.

But, hey, I’m just one cranky poop. What do you all think?