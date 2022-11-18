Missouri vs. New Mexico State: How to watch Week 12 matchup

So even though Missouri has one more home game next week against Arkansas, tomorrow night when the Tigers face off against New Mexico State will be Senior Night. Eli Drinkwitz stated at his press conference the reason they opted to do this was due to the number of students on campus on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Basically saying he wanted the Seniors to walk in front of students. It makes sense.

But with COVID basically giving everyone a mulligan year, there’s a question on how many players will or won’t return next year. Chad Bailey has already said he is returning. Martez Manuel and Isaiah McGuire have both said this is it for them, but plenty of other seniors are on the fence.

Even if a player is walking, many can still return. Tyrone Hopper (the grad-transfer from North Carolina) is out of eligibility, so is DJ Coleman, Barrett Bannister, and Jack Abraham. But other Seniors face a decision. To play another season, or move on.

Mizzou and New Mexico State have never faced each other. The Aggies are just 4-5, but have won 3 games in a row beating New Mexico, UMass, and Lamar. Mizzou is a big favorite in this game.

SBNation Reacts Results:

Missouri-New Mexico State football: Time, Location

TIME: 6:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, November 19, 2022

LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO

Missouri-New Mexico State football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: ESPNU

STREAM: WatchESPN

Missouri-New Mexico State football: Betting odds, predictions

As of last evening, Mizzou is a 29 point favorite over New Mexico State, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 46.5.

