Mizzou WBB is 5-0, but Tiger Style falls in Tempe

Thursday night dub!

The Mizzou women’s basketball team improved to 5-0 on the young season with a 60-55 win over UT-Martin.

After trailing 25-24 at halftime, Mizzou’s third quarter defense was the difference holding the Skyhawks to only nine points in the 3rd quarter. Hayley Frank led the way with 15 points on the night.

UT-Martin was picked to finish second in the OVC Preseason Poll, so this has the potential to be an underrated win for the Tigers — especially without Mama Dembele and Averi Kroenke.

Wake Forest is up next in the Bahamas on Monday. For more, check out Adeen Rao’s gamer with postgame quotes and extra stats.

Meanwhile, No. 3 Mizzou Wrestling falls on the road against No. 5 Arizona State — which was a much-anticipated non-conference match up. Tough one for Tiger Style.

And Mizzou Football released their injury report ahead of tomorrow night’s game against New Mexico State. Looks like everybody is going to be available besides these six players:

Injury report for Saturday is light, everyone is playing except for:



Michael Cox, Daniel Hawthorne, Chance Luper, EJ Ndoma-Ogar, Tyler Stephens, Hyrin White — ROCK M NATION (@RockMNation) November 17, 2022

Maybe we will see Sam Horn? Ah, who knows.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

Senior Night.

Saturday, Nov. 19.

6:30 p.m.

Faurot Field.



Come watch @MizzouFootball and celebrate the incredible #Mizzou seniors who make gameday at Memorial Stadium a great experience. pic.twitter.com/K02cKmDHPw — Mizzou (@Mizzou) November 17, 2022

Mizzou Basketball has announced the signing of preferred walk-on Danny Stephens

A 6-foot-7 wing, @DannyStephens23 rounds out Mizzou's four-player recruiting class during the early signing period, which ranks among the nation's elite, as the preferred walk on signs with the Tigers! #MIZ



https://t.co/yr2fhYZqcI pic.twitter.com/85NHjS71uM — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 17, 2022

On the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast, Matt Michaels and Brad Trenago visit with Mizzou legend and Phoenix Mercury star Sophie Cunningham! Give it a listen!

On this Inside @MizzouAthletics Podcast, we catch up with @MizzouWBB product @sophaller... talking about her big #WNBA season, why she's taking this winter off from hoops, and how she's advancing girls basketball.



Listen here, #Mizzou fans, & subscribe: https://t.co/HgXkpXAqnF — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) November 17, 2022

Speaking of Sophie, good to see her on the call!

Familiar face on the call tonight pic.twitter.com/WZZn19BMko — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 18, 2022

Dennis Gates out visiting with 2023 four-star guard Kris Parker. Parker is set to make his college decision announcement on December 12th between Alabama, UCF, Florida State, Illinois, and Mizzou.

Appreciate coach Gates being in the building tonight @MizzouHoops ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/bhEG0F3zDA — Kris Parker (@KrisNooLimit) November 18, 2022

Happy 23rd Birthday to Sean East II the beast!