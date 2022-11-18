 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou WBB is 5-0, but Tiger Style falls in Tempe

Mizzou Links for Friday, November 18

By Sammy Stava
The Mizzou women’s basketball team improved to 5-0 on the young season with a 60-55 win over UT-Martin.

After trailing 25-24 at halftime, Mizzou’s third quarter defense was the difference holding the Skyhawks to only nine points in the 3rd quarter. Hayley Frank led the way with 15 points on the night.

UT-Martin was picked to finish second in the OVC Preseason Poll, so this has the potential to be an underrated win for the Tigers — especially without Mama Dembele and Averi Kroenke.

Wake Forest is up next in the Bahamas on Monday. For more, check out Adeen Rao’s gamer with postgame quotes and extra stats.

Meanwhile, No. 3 Mizzou Wrestling falls on the road against No. 5 Arizona State — which was a much-anticipated non-conference match up. Tough one for Tiger Style.

And Mizzou Football released their injury report ahead of tomorrow night’s game against New Mexico State. Looks like everybody is going to be available besides these six players:

Maybe we will see Sam Horn? Ah, who knows.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • Mizzou Basketball has announced the signing of preferred walk-on Danny Stephens
  • Speaking of Sophie, good to see her on the call!

  • Happy 23rd Birthday to Sean East II the beast!
