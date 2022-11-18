Mizzou WBB is 5-0, but Tiger Style falls in Tempe

Thursday night dub!
The Mizzou women’s basketball team improved to 5-0 on the young season with a 60-55 win over UT-Martin.
After trailing 25-24 at halftime, Mizzou’s third quarter defense was the difference holding the Skyhawks to only nine points in the 3rd quarter. Hayley Frank led the way with 15 points on the night.
UT-Martin was picked to finish second in the OVC Preseason Poll, so this has the potential to be an underrated win for the Tigers — especially without Mama Dembele and Averi Kroenke.
Wake Forest is up next in the Bahamas on Monday. For more, check out Adeen Rao’s gamer with postgame quotes and extra stats.
Meanwhile, No. 3 Mizzou Wrestling falls on the road against No. 5 Arizona State — which was a much-anticipated non-conference match up. Tough one for Tiger Style.
And Mizzou Football released their injury report ahead of tomorrow night’s game against New Mexico State. Looks like everybody is going to be available besides these six players:
Michael Cox, Daniel Hawthorne, Chance Luper, EJ Ndoma-Ogar, Tyler Stephens, Hyrin White
Maybe we will see Sam Horn? Ah, who knows.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
- Mizzou vs. New Mexico State football: 3 things to watch, from Dave Matter
- From Calum McAndrew: Why Chad Bailey’s announced 6th season with Mizzou football is ‘huge’
- From Kenny Van Doren: Former Tigers Maietti, Green selected in XFL Draft
- From Jack Knowlton: Missouri offers 2023 JUCO prospect Blake Butler
- From (Rock M’s own) Kortay Vincent: MU’s Hanson finds inspiration from late father, Kobe Bryant quote before nationals
- MU swim and dive take many firsts on Day 2 of Mizzou Invite, writes Kevin Ma
- From Kenny Van Doren: Cox, Stephens out for Missouri against New Mexico State
- From (Rock M’s own) Parker Gillam: MU women’s basketball edges UT-Martin 60-55 behind Frank’s 15 points
- From Matt Stahl: Dominic Lovett is having fun. He’s also become a key piece of Mizzou football’s future
- From Matt Stahl: What to know about Mizzou football’s quest for bowl eligibility
- On Bleacher Report, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Says Conference Is Considering Moving to 1 Division
- From Nate Taylor of The Athletic: Inside the mind of Nick Bolton: 10 stories that explain the Chiefs’ rising linebacker
- Get ready for Senior Night at Faurot. Under the lights! M-I-Z!
Saturday, Nov. 19.
6:30 p.m.
Faurot Field.
Come watch @MizzouFootball and celebrate the incredible #Mizzou seniors who make gameday at Memorial Stadium a great experience. pic.twitter.com/K02cKmDHPw
- Mizzou Basketball has announced the signing of preferred walk-on Danny Stephens
- On the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast, Matt Michaels and Brad Trenago visit with Mizzou legend and Phoenix Mercury star Sophie Cunningham! Give it a listen!
- Speaking of Sophie, good to see her on the call!
- Dennis Gates out visiting with 2023 four-star guard Kris Parker. Parker is set to make his college decision announcement on December 12th between Alabama, UCF, Florida State, Illinois, and Mizzou.
- Happy 23rd Birthday to Sean East II the beast!
