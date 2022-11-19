Rock M Pick Em’ 2022: Week Twelve

Every week, members of the Rock M Nation staff will take their best guesses in picking not only Missouri’s game (assuming it’s not a bye), but also three other SEC contests against the spread.. We’ll keep a running tally throughout the season to see the winner at the end of the year.

Recap

With just two more weeks to go, the against the spread race has turned into a three horse race. Parker maintains a slim lead over Matthew and Aaron. With few chances left to make up ground, it’ll be interesting to see who will finish with the lead.

Aaron: 25-15 (19-21 ATS)

Parker: 31-9 (20-20 ATS)

Matthew: 24-16 (19-21 ATS)

Brandon: 22-18 (13-27 ATS)

Sammy: 27-13 (16-24 ATS)

This is a pretty light slate this week. Though traditionally in the SEC, you do tend to see a trend of teams playing buy games later in the season, particularly that week before rivalry week. Mizzou is playing New Mexico State, but Alabama is also playing Austin Peay. A&M is hosting UMass. LSU also has UAB paying them a visit. There’s still games that can be entertaining, but this is pretty weak compared to the schedule we’ll get next week.

New Mexico State @ Missouri (-28.5)

Aaron Dryden: Mizzou, 48-24.

Parker Gillam: Mizzou, 38-10.

Matthew Smith: Mizzou, 45-24

Brandon Haynes: Mizzou, 42-13.

Sammy Stava: Mizzou, 31-3.

#14 Ole Miss (-2.5) @ Arkansas

Aaron Dryden: Ole Miss, 31-17.

Parker Gillam: Ole Miss wins, 24-21

Matthew Smith: Ole Miss, 28-21.

Brandon Haynes: Ole Miss, 28-27.

Sammy Stava: Ole Miss, 31-27.

#5 Tennessee (-22) @ South Carolina

Aaron Dryden: Tennessee, 61-21.

Parker Gillam: Tennessee, 35-14.

Matthew Smith: Tennessee, 32-10.

Brandon Haynes: Tennessee, 48-27.

Sammy Stava: Tennessee, 42-24.

#1 Georgia (-22.5) @ Kentucky

Aaron Dryden: Georgia, 41-7.

Parker Gillam: Georgia, 42-17.

Matthew Smith: Georgia, 38-17.

Brandon Haynes: Georgia, 38-17.

Sammy Stava: Georgia, 45-21

