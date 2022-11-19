 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rock M Pick Em’ 2022: Week Twelve

Take your pick! Every week, the Rock M Nation staff will be picking the Missouri game plus three of the best SEC games. Plus, your National SBN Reacts Results!

By Aaron Dryden, Parker Gillam, Brandon Haynes, Matthew Smith, and Sammy Stava
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK

Every week, members of the Rock M Nation staff will take their best guesses in picking not only Missouri’s game (assuming it’s not a bye), but also three other SEC contests against the spread.. We’ll keep a running tally throughout the season to see the winner at the end of the year.

Recap

With just two more weeks to go, the against the spread race has turned into a three horse race. Parker maintains a slim lead over Matthew and Aaron. With few chances left to make up ground, it’ll be interesting to see who will finish with the lead.

Aaron: 25-15 (19-21 ATS)

Parker: 31-9 (20-20 ATS)

Matthew: 24-16 (19-21 ATS)

Brandon: 22-18 (13-27 ATS)

Sammy: 27-13 (16-24 ATS)

This is a pretty light slate this week. Though traditionally in the SEC, you do tend to see a trend of teams playing buy games later in the season, particularly that week before rivalry week. Mizzou is playing New Mexico State, but Alabama is also playing Austin Peay. A&M is hosting UMass. LSU also has UAB paying them a visit. There’s still games that can be entertaining, but this is pretty weak compared to the schedule we’ll get next week.

New Mexico State @ Missouri (-28.5)

Aaron Dryden: Mizzou, 48-24.

Parker Gillam: Mizzou, 38-10.

Matthew Smith: Mizzou, 45-24

Brandon Haynes: Mizzou, 42-13.

Sammy Stava: Mizzou, 31-3.

Georgia v Missouri Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

#14 Ole Miss (-2.5) @ Arkansas

Aaron Dryden: Ole Miss, 31-17.

Parker Gillam: Ole Miss wins, 24-21

Matthew Smith: Ole Miss, 28-21.

Brandon Haynes: Ole Miss, 28-27.

Sammy Stava: Ole Miss, 31-27.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

#5 Tennessee (-22) @ South Carolina

Aaron Dryden: Tennessee, 61-21.

Parker Gillam: Tennessee, 35-14.

Matthew Smith: Tennessee, 32-10.

Brandon Haynes: Tennessee, 48-27.

Sammy Stava: Tennessee, 42-24.

Missouri v Tennessee Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images

#1 Georgia (-22.5) @ Kentucky

Aaron Dryden: Georgia, 41-7.

Parker Gillam: Georgia, 42-17.

Matthew Smith: Georgia, 38-17.

Brandon Haynes: Georgia, 38-17.

Sammy Stava: Georgia, 45-21

Vanderbilt v Kentucky Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Follow the Pick Em team on twitter at @iAirDry, @gillam_parker, @Matthew_Smith10, @BrandonHaynes_ and @StavaonSTL!

