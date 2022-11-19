Mizzou Football Live Game Thread: New Mexico State visits Columbia

Missouri Tigers 21 | New Mexico State Aggies 0
2Q | 4:28
First Quarter Notes
- Missouri elects to defer, and New Mexico State will receive the opening kickoff. Game-time temperature is at 28-degrees (feels like 19) for this Senior Night special.
- DJ Coleman is down, but did talk off the field on his own power. He returned on the next defensive drive for Mizzou.
- Known for their rush, the Aggies earn a pair quick first downs through the air. The rally is cut short, however, as back-to-back New Mexico State receivers drop passes, including on a vital 4th down in Mizzou territory.
- Cook finds Banister for a 13-yard completion on 4th & 5. Looking for a big play, Cook found one of the longest tenured Tigers. The senior day fun continues with a third down completion to Tauskie Dove.
- Luther Burden III takes a screen pass to the end zone, hurdling a couple of New Mexico State players who had dropped to the ground. Mark that down as his seventh touchdown of the season total.
- Linebacker Xaiver Simmons, who had not seen much action this season for the Tigers, was helped off the field following a kickoff.
- Aided by yet another dropped pass, the Tigers will take over at their own 19-yard-line following a 43-yard punt from New Mexico State punter Josh Carlson.
- The Tigers are driving and will begin the second quarter in New Mexico State territory. Cook is 6-11 for 71 yards and a touchdown thus far, but has overlooked a couple of wide-open receivers down-field. Running backs Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat appear to be sharing the backfield more. Schrader also leads all Mizzou receivers with 32 yards.
Second Quarter Notes
- Seven rushes for Cody Schrader early in the second half, including a two-yard touchdown rush, to cap a 17-play, 81-yard drive. The senior running back is up to 40 yards on the ground and 32 reception yards, leading the Tigers in both.
- Missouri center Connor Tollison went into the medical tent.
- Senior linebacker Devin Nicholson forced Pavia into an incompletion on second down and a third down pass goes incomplete, leading to a New Mexico State punt. The Tigers will take over at their own 34-yard-line.
- Adding to the injury news, Isaiah McGuire heads to the locker room.
- Ryan Hoerstkamp scores a touchdown on his first career catch, flying for 32 yards into the end zone. Schrader’s name may not appear on the stat sheet for that one, but he did provide a block to make the score possible.
Third Quarter Notes
Fourth Quarter Notes
Pregame Notes
New Mexico State
️ Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium
⏰ 6:30 p.m. CT
Missouri has sold roughly 37,000 tickets for New Mexico State, but the Tigers are realistically expecting 25,000-27,000, per source.— Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) November 19, 2022
Missouri-New Mexico State football: Time, Location
TIME: 6:30 p.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, November 19, 2022
LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO
Missouri-New Mexico State football: Follow the game, TV Channel &
TELEVISION: ESPNU
STREAM: WatchESPN
Missouri-New Mexico State football: Betting odds, predictions
As of last evening, Mizzou is a 29 point favorite over New Mexico State, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 46.5.
Fan Questions:
- Who will lead the Tigers in rushing? What about receiving?
- How many turnovers will Mizzou force today?
- How many catches and yards will Luther Burden have? What about Dominic Lovett?
- Will the two teams combine for more than 50 points?
- Will Harrison Mevis hit a 50+ yard field goal?
- Which Mizzou senior are you most excited to watch?
