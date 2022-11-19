 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Football Live Game Thread: New Mexico State visits Columbia

The Tigers face the Aggies on Senior Day for a rare late-season non-conference matchup between two four-win programs.

By Brandon Haynes
Missouri Tigers 21 | New Mexico State Aggies 0

2Q | 4:28

First Quarter Notes

  • Missouri elects to defer, and New Mexico State will receive the opening kickoff. Game-time temperature is at 28-degrees (feels like 19) for this Senior Night special.
  • DJ Coleman is down, but did talk off the field on his own power. He returned on the next defensive drive for Mizzou.
  • Known for their rush, the Aggies earn a pair quick first downs through the air. The rally is cut short, however, as back-to-back New Mexico State receivers drop passes, including on a vital 4th down in Mizzou territory.
  • Cook finds Banister for a 13-yard completion on 4th & 5. Looking for a big play, Cook found one of the longest tenured Tigers. The senior day fun continues with a third down completion to Tauskie Dove.
  • Luther Burden III takes a screen pass to the end zone, hurdling a couple of New Mexico State players who had dropped to the ground. Mark that down as his seventh touchdown of the season total.
  • Linebacker Xaiver Simmons, who had not seen much action this season for the Tigers, was helped off the field following a kickoff.
  • Aided by yet another dropped pass, the Tigers will take over at their own 19-yard-line following a 43-yard punt from New Mexico State punter Josh Carlson.
  • The Tigers are driving and will begin the second quarter in New Mexico State territory. Cook is 6-11 for 71 yards and a touchdown thus far, but has overlooked a couple of wide-open receivers down-field. Running backs Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat appear to be sharing the backfield more. Schrader also leads all Mizzou receivers with 32 yards.

Second Quarter Notes

  • Seven rushes for Cody Schrader early in the second half, including a two-yard touchdown rush, to cap a 17-play, 81-yard drive. The senior running back is up to 40 yards on the ground and 32 reception yards, leading the Tigers in both.
  • Missouri center Connor Tollison went into the medical tent.
  • Senior linebacker Devin Nicholson forced Pavia into an incompletion on second down and a third down pass goes incomplete, leading to a New Mexico State punt. The Tigers will take over at their own 34-yard-line.
  • Adding to the injury news, Isaiah McGuire heads to the locker room.
  • Ryan Hoerstkamp scores a touchdown on his first career catch, flying for 32 yards into the end zone. Schrader’s name may not appear on the stat sheet for that one, but he did provide a block to make the score possible.

Third Quarter Notes

Fourth Quarter Notes

Pregame Notes

Missouri-New Mexico State football: Time, Location

TIME: 6:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, November 19, 2022

LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO

Missouri-New Mexico State football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: ESPNU

STREAM: WatchESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Looking for FuboTV?

Missouri-New Mexico State football: Betting odds, predictions

As of last evening, Mizzou is a 29 point favorite over New Mexico State, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 46.5.

Fan Questions:

  1. Who will lead the Tigers in rushing? What about receiving?
  2. How many turnovers will Mizzou force today?
  3. How many catches and yards will Luther Burden have? What about Dominic Lovett?
  4. Will the two teams combine for more than 50 points?
  5. Will Harrison Mevis hit a 50+ yard field goal?
  6. Which Mizzou senior are you most excited to watch?

Last... Give us your score predictions, and MVP for the game in the comments below!

