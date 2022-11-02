BK’s Bets: SEC Week 10 Bets

Every week, Rock M Nation will post the SEC betting lines for that week’s slate of games. DISCLAIMER: Rock M Nation is not an online gambling operator, nor a gambling site of any kind. We are simply here to provide information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only. None of the staff will be using this information for gambling purposes and are not liable for any losses incurred due to the analysis contained within.

Record ATS by week:

Week 1: 4-7

Week 2: 0-2

Week 3: 3-0

Week 4: 0-2-1

Week 5: 1-1

Week 6: 1-2

Week 7: 1-1

Week 8: 1-1

Season Total: 11-16-1 ATS

WORTH A LOOK:

Kentucky @ Mizzou (+2) - 11 am on SEC Network

I’m going to be honest, this is a head vs. heart pick. Do you prefer the team with a strong running game, limited passing game and dominant defense... or the other team with a solid running game, limited passing game and strong defense? Missouri has strangely become Kentucky lite, and a win on Saturday would actually put the Tigers ahead of the Wildcats in the SEC East standings. I think Kentucky is better. My head tells me the “right” side in this game is Kentucky. I also can’t shake the feeling that Missouri has figured some things out, the Tigers’ defensive front will force Kentucky to throw the ball and Dominic Lovett will clearly be the best playmaker on the field. For that reason, I’ll take Missouri, 24-23.

Alabama (-12) @ LSU - 6:00 pm on ESPN

Is LSU... good? Maybe! I was thrown off their cent with the loss in their season-opener against Florida State. Since then, though, they’ve picked up multi-score victories against Mississippi State and Ole Miss. The Tigers are up to 16th in Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings, with a top 30 unit on both offense and defense. They don’t have a dominant passing game, their running game is highly reliant on Jayden Daniels, and their defense is pretty mediocre on a per-play basis. Their secret sauce has been creating turnovers defensively and stopping their opponents in the red zone. Alabama is very good in the red zone, and rarely beats itself with turnovers. I think Alabama is able to move the ball consistently against this LSU defense, Nick Saban figures out a way to slow down Daniels on the ground and the Tide win by two scores, 41-27.

BK’S BEST BETS:

Tennessee (+9) @ Georgia - 2:30 pm on CBS

When was the last time Tennessee beat both Georgia and Alabama in the same season? Glad you asked! It was back in 2006, when Twitter was launched, “Crank That” was topping the charts and Blu-Ray discs were all the rage. Beating that version of Alabama, though, was a little different. That was pre-Saban when mired in mediocrity, finishing the 2006 season under .500 for the third time in seven years. If Tennessee is able to take down Georgia on Saturday, it would be the first time they beat Georgia and Alabama when both finish the season above .500 in at least the past 20 years. This is no small task. Georgia is an elite defensive team, but their offense is merely good. Tennessee’s offense will have to put up a massive day in order to come up with another upset. I think this Vols team is different, and I’m calling for the upset, 31-30.

South Carolina (-7) @ Vanderbilt - 6:30 pm on SEC Network

Please, just don’t watch this game. I beg you. It’s not worth it. Put the wager in, and don’t check the score until after the game is completed. Vanderbilt’s defense is a train wreck. Their offense is bad, but at least they don’t turn the ball over very often. South Carolina is not very good, either, but they are excellent on special teams and have a defense that should put their offense in some advantageous situations. As long as Spencer Rattler doesn’t throw the game away (which is always in the realm of the possible), I like the Gamecocks to win this by two scores, 30-20.

NO STRONG LEAN:

Florida @ Texas A&M (-3.5) - 11:00 am on ESPN

Liberty @ Arkansas (-13.5) - 3:00 pm on SEC Network

Auburn (+12.5) @ Mississippi State - 6:30 pm on ESPN2

Those are my picks for the week. All odds are provided by DraftKings. Which SEC teams will you be taking this week against the spread?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.