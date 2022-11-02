Missouri Football Week 10 Bowl Projections: Win over South Carolina Keeps Bowl Hopes Alive

After their 23-10 road win over the then-no. 25 South Carolina Gamecocks, the Missouri Tigers improved their record to 4-4 (2-3 SEC) on the season to make a bowl appearance in Eli Drinkwitz’s third season look at least more plausible.

While there’s still a way to go to clinch bowl eligibility, all Missouri needs to do is to split the home games against Kentucky and Arkansas, along with pretty much a non-conference gimme game against New Mexico State. To put it simple, the path is certainly doable.

After Week 9 of the College Football season, Mizzou has respectively appeared in some of the national bowl projections. Here’s a look at where the Tigers are pegged:

ESPN: Only Kyle Bonagura* (Birmingham Bowl vs Troy — December 27th)

CBS: (Frisco Bowl vs Fresno State — December 17th)

College Football News: (Birmingham Bowl vs SMU — December 27th)

Pro Football Network: (Liberty Bowl vs Oklahoma — December 28th)

Action Network: (Birmingham Bowl vs Miami — December 27th)

USA Today: (First Responder Bowl vs Baylor — December 27th)

Yahoo!: (Liberty Bowl vs kansas — December 28th)

Right now, it looks the like Birmingham Bowl is the leader in the clubhouse for Missouri. I know that doesn’t sound all that exciting, but for a team whose ceiling is (probably?) 6-6, you’ll take any bowl that you can get.

Of note: The Tigers missed the cut in some bowl projections this week such as Sporting News, Althon Sports, Saturday Down South, etc. (Will update if any more projections come in throughout the week).

It’s not much — but salvaging a bowl game this season could go a long way after such a slow start. That was pretty much the goal and baseline expectation heading into this season as Drinkwitz is still trying to rebuild this program.

Remember, just like the Kentucky and Boston College swing games early last season – Missouri still managed to make a bowl game. They lost the Kansas State and Auburn swing games early this season, but a bowl game is still on the table.

At the very least this late into the season, we can still talk about and entertain Missouri’s bowl hopes. It may not be the breakthrough season that everybody hoped for, but there’s still something valuable to play for in these last couple of games.