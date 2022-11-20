SEC Week 13 Opening Lines

It’s the last week of the college football regular season! Are you ready? Hopefully we don’t have to say goodbye forever to our 2022 Tigers, meaning that they beat Arkansas on Black Friday. Of course, an APR-eligible bowl at 5-7 is also on the table, if that does anything for you.

Regardless...we have opening lines for this week! Rejoice!

The games for this week will be broken out by day as not every single matchup occurs on Saturday, November 26th. As a reminder, all listed times are in central time. For the betting odds we’re using DraftKings Sportsbook, who is an SBNation partner.

Thursday, November 24th

6:00p - Mississippi State at Ole Miss (-3)

Friday, November 25th

2:30p - Arkansas (-4) at Missouri

6:30p - Florida at Florida State (-9.5)

Saturday, November 26th

11:00a - Georgia Tech at Georgia (-34.5)

11:00a - South Carolina at Clemson (-14.5)

2:00p - Louisville at Kentucky (-4)

2:30p - Auburn at Alabama (-22)

6:00p - LSU (-10) at Texas A&M

6:30p - Tennessee (-15) at Vanderbilt