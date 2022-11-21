AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings After Week 12

What a wild Saturday of College Football it was, with the biggest stunner being South Carolina’s 63-38 win over then No. 5 Tennessee.
The top four teams stayed undefeated, though not without drama as TCU and Michigan both won on last second field goals — while Ohio State and Georgia also survived close calls. USC’s playoff hopes also stayed alive with a 48-45 thrilling victory over UCLA.
Here is this week’s AP Top 25 heading into the final weekend of the regular season setting the stage for Ohio State vs Michigan in Columbus. It will be the first match up with both teams undefeated since 2006.
- Georgia (11-0)
- Ohio State (11-0)
- Michigan (11-0)
- TCU (11-0)
- USC (10-1)
- LSU (9-2)
- Clemson (10-1)
- Alabama (9-2)
- Tennessee (9-2)
- Oregon (9-2)
- Penn State (9-2)
- Washington (9-2)
- Notre Dame (8-3)
- Utah (8-3)
- Kansas State (8-3)
- Florida State (8-3)
- UCLA (8-3)
- North Carolina (9-2)
- Tulane (9-2)
- Ole Miss (8-3)
- Cincinnati (9-2)
- Oregon State (8-3)
- Coastal Carolina (
- Texas (7-4)
- UCF (8-3)
Others Receiving Votes: UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, South Alabama 3, Mississippi State 3, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Purdue 2, Fresno State 1
Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Rivalry Week:
- No. 19 Tulane at No. 21 Cincinnati 11:00 a.m. CST (ABC) — Friday
- No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State 11:00 a.m. CST (FOX)
- No. 10 Oregon at No. 22 Oregon State 2:30 p.m. CST (ABC)
- No. 13 Notre Dame at No. 5 USC 6:30 p.m. CST (ABC)
My updated SEC Power Rankings After Week 11:
- Georgia: The Bulldogs took care of business on the road to finish with an undefeated 8-0 SEC record.
- LSU: 41-10 non-conference win over UAB. Tigers head to College Station to wrap up the regular season which should be an easy win over Texas A&M.
- Alabama: In a 34-0 win over Austin Peay, the Crimson Tide got their 26th shutout of the Nick Saban era. Iron Bowl up next.
- Tennessee: The Vols playoff dreams are dashed after a 63-38 loss. Unfortunately, devastating injury news for Hendon Hooker, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.
- Arkansas: The Razorbacks proved that they’re a different (better) team with KJ Jefferson healthy. Clinched bowl eligibility with a 42-27 win over Ole Miss.
- Ole Miss: The Rebels are still having a solid season at 8-3, but they probably let Alabama beat them twice. All eyes on the Egg Bowl.
- Mississippi State: 56-7 win over East Tennessee State. Bulldogs are receiving votes in the AP Top 25 heading into the Egg Bowl matchup in Oxford.
- South Carolina: Statement win for Shane Beamer and Spencer Rattler. The Gamecocks are certainly trending up in the SEC East
- Kentucky: A respectable outcome defensively against Georgia, but it’s been a disappointing season for the Wildcats sitting at 6-5.
- Florida: A bad result against Vanderbilt in Nashville for Billy Napier’s club. Doesn’t get any easier for the 6-5 Gators as they play at Florida State on Friday night to end the regular season.
- Missouri: Did what they needed to do in a 45-14 win over New Mexico State. At the very least, the Tigers are playing for bowl eligibility.
- Vanderbilt: First time since 2018 the Commodores have won consecutive SEC games. First time they beat the Gators at home since 1988. Clark Lea has things heading in the right direction.
- Auburn: The Tigers improved to 5-6 on the season with a 41-17 win over Western Kentucky, but they will need a win at Alabama to become bowl eligible. Doesn’t seem likely.
- Texas A&M: The Aggies didn’t even look impressive in a 20-3 win over lowly one-win UMass.
Loading comments...