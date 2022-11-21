AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings After Week 12

What a wild Saturday of College Football it was, with the biggest stunner being South Carolina’s 63-38 win over then No. 5 Tennessee.

The top four teams stayed undefeated, though not without drama as TCU and Michigan both won on last second field goals — while Ohio State and Georgia also survived close calls. USC’s playoff hopes also stayed alive with a 48-45 thrilling victory over UCLA.

Here is this week’s AP Top 25 heading into the final weekend of the regular season setting the stage for Ohio State vs Michigan in Columbus. It will be the first match up with both teams undefeated since 2006.

Others Receiving Votes: UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, South Alabama 3, Mississippi State 3, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Purdue 2, Fresno State 1

Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Rivalry Week:

No. 19 Tulane at No. 21 Cincinnati 11:00 a.m. CST (ABC) — Friday

No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State 11:00 a.m. CST (FOX)

No. 10 Oregon at No. 22 Oregon State 2:30 p.m. CST (ABC)

No. 13 Notre Dame at No. 5 USC 6:30 p.m. CST (ABC)

My updated SEC Power Rankings After Week 11: