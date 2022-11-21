MV3: Key veterans coming on strong to close out the season

It should be required by law that Mizzou has to have at least three games per season that feel that good. Zero drama. Zero complaints. All vibes.

Mizzou’s convincing senior night win over New Mexico State saw plenty of faces — young and old — step up and deliver in the final “gimme” opportunity. But as the lights shone on Mizzou’s seniors one final time, it was hard not to notice the fact that some of Mizzou’s key players (especially on offense) are making their mark when it counts the most.

1. Barrett Banister

Don’t look now, but Barrett Banister is coming on strong at the tail end of his Mizzou career. The first-down machine led the team in receiving yards for a second straight week, gaining 91 on only seven catches. He was the anchor of Mizzou’s passing attack, picking up chunk yardage left and right and burying New Mexico State’s secondary under a blanket of big gains. Banister has long been relegated to the role of “break in case of emergency” weapon, but he’s getting some serious shine in his final weeks as a Tiger.

2. Brady Cook

Speaking of players coming on strong. Despite spending most of the season on Mizzou fans’ shit lists, Cook turned in his second straight mistake-free performance. Cook totaled 322 yards, including 71 on the ground with three passing touchdowns and no turnovers. Cook finally seems to be finding his groove in this offense... perfect timing with Arkansas coming into town.

3. Daylan Carnell

Eli Drinkwitz’s collection of young talent has been one of the hot topics of conversation this season, and Carnell provided yet another glimpse of the potential they bring. Carnell — one of the jewels of the 2021 class — hasn’t seen much of the field over his first two years, but put the game on ice with a silky smooth pick-six. Carnell has all the promise in the world and got a chance to show some of it off under the lights.

Others receiving votes: Kris Abrams-Draine, Luther Burden III, Ryan Hoerstkamp

Now it’s your turn! Tell us who your MV3 are in the comments or on Twitter!