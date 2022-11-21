Another perfect week incoming for Mizzou Hoops?

Another perfect week coming?
We’re still waiting for Mizzou Hoops to lose on both the men’s and women’s side. Can the Tigers’ pull off another week of perfection?
- Jaden Lewis’ gamer at the Missourian covers Hodge and Mosley’s potent one-two combo and the emergence of the defense in the second half.
- Isiaih Mosley finally arrived on the big stage, helping Mizzou put away Mississippi Valley State on an otherwise sleepy Sunday afternoon.
- The Portal Report is impressed with what they’ve seen of D’Moi Hodge thus far. Who hasn’t, to be honest?
- Mizzou Athletics posted its preview of the women’s team’s visit to the Pink Flamingo Championship, which it will open against Wake Forest today!
Yesterday at Rock M
More Links:
- The Trib has grades for everyone and some game specific takeaways after Mizzou’s win over NMSU.
- They may not be favorites in their final game of the season, but the Tigers are going to be ready to put up a big fight against the Razorbacks.
- Coach Gates jumped the gun on #SituationSunday, but we’ll count it even if it was technically on the wrong side of midnight CT.
Nate McMillan @ATLHawks w/ Outstanding AFT (after free-throw) Full Court execution with 3.8 seconds on the clock & 1 dribble #SituationSunday This is Baskeball Art! pic.twitter.com/ZvsRRnNIfG— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) November 20, 2022
- Dru Smith continues to light up the scoreboard with the Sioux City Skyfall and Mitchell Smith is having a heater of his own in Hungary.
- Mizzou Volleyball’s senior night didn’t go as planned, but it’s never a bad evening when you’re celebrating a Tiger.
So much love for our Seniors #MIZ pic.twitter.com/bQPjMghTbb— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 20, 2022
- New members of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame are now official and there’s plenty of Tiger representation!
Congratulations to our newest @MoSportsHall inductees:— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) November 21, 2022
• Coach Brian Smith (@MizzouWrestling)
• Justin Gage (@MizzouFootball)
• Dr. Tiffany Bohon (Hickman HS Swimming)
• Dr. Pat Smith & @ColumbiaOrtho
• @MizWheelBball Coach Ron Lykins
• Chad Moller - former SID pic.twitter.com/jq3JBX4ETL
