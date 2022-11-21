 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Another perfect week incoming for Mizzou Hoops?

Mizzou Links for November 21, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
Another perfect week coming?

We’re still waiting for Mizzou Hoops to lose on both the men’s and women’s side. Can the Tigers’ pull off another week of perfection?

  • New members of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame are now official and there’s plenty of Tiger representation!
