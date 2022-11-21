Rock M Nation Reacts: Who will Quarterback the Missouri Tigers in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The most popular guy on any Football roster is the backup quarterback. During the most recent podcast Brandon Kiley and Nate Edwards mused over who might be taking the starter snaps for the Tigers next season. Brady Cook has been playing better over the last 3-4 games (coinciding with a change in who is calling the plays), Sam Horn has the hype, Tyler Macon runs lots of fakes on 4th down, and Gabarri Johnson is the next incoming hotshot QB. Then there’s always the possibility Eli Drinkwitz dips back into the transfer portal.

So who is your pick?