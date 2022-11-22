Tiger Style Wrestling: Lindenwood Open Results

Over the weekend, Tiger Style wrestling traveled to St. Charles, Mo. for a wrestling tournament at Lindenwood University. In a different style tournament for the Tigers, we saw some future starters and reserve wrestlers compete for the black and gold. Mizzou took twenty-four wrestlers to compete; each was assigned either Black Division (Fresh/Soph) or Gold Division (Open). The results and some notes of the tournament are as follows:

(RESULTS VIA TRACKWRESTLING)

Black Division (Fresh/Soph)

141: Owen Uhls’s - DNP - (5.5 team points) - Tournament Record: 3-2

Wins by: Fall, Dec (7-0), Fall

149: Easton Hilton’s - 4th Place - (14.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 3-2

Wins by: Fall, Tech Fall (15-0), Dec (7-1)

157: Rafael Romero - 5th Place - (12.5 team points) - Tournament Record: 3-2

Wins by: Dec (8-5), Fall, Fall

Gold Division (Open)

125 (BLACK): Peyton Moore - DNP - (9.5 team points) - Tournament Record: 4-2

Wins by: Tech Fall (19-4), Med Forf, Fall, Fall

133: Zeke Seltzer - 4th Place - and (15.5 team points) - Tournament Record: 3-2

Wins by: Fall, Fall, Fall

Defeated by Jr. Reece Witcraft (OKST) in Semi-Finals (11-10 Dec.)

141: Kade Moore - 3rd Place - (13.5 team points) - Tournament Record: 4-1

Wins by: Dec (5-0), Fall, Dec (9-2), Dec (9-5)

Defeated by teammate Trey Crawford in Semi-Finals (7-5)

141: Korbin Shepherd - DNP - (0.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 0-2

Medically Forfeited from the tournament

141: Trey Crawford - 2nd Place - (15.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 3-1

Wins by: Fall, Dec (8-7), Dec (7-5)

Defeated teammate Kade Moore in Semi-Finals (7-5)

Defeated by Peter Kuster (Drury) in the Finals match by Fall

149: Nate Pulliam - 3rd Place - (12.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 4-1

Wins by: Dec (6-2), Dec (3-1), Dec (10-9), (Dec 14-7)

Defeated top 2022 recruit Jordan Williams (OKST) in Cons-Semis (Dec 10-9)

149: Joel Mylin - DNP - (1.5 team points) - Tournament Record: 2-2

Wins by: Dec (7-1), Dec (4-3)

Defeated by top 2022 recruit Jordan Williams (OKST) in Champ R2 (Maj Dec 13-5)

157: Mitchell Bohlken - DNP - (0.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 0-2

Wins by: None

157: Logan Gioffre - 1st Place - (21.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 5-0

Wins by: Maj Dec (14-2), Maj Dec (13-0), Maj Dec (17-3), Dec (4-0), Inj Def

Matched-Up with teammate Cam Steed in Finals

157: Jerrdon Fisher - 5th Place - (9.5 team points) - Tournament Record: 3-2

Wins by: Dec (9-5), Dec (7-0), Maj Dec (14-2)

157: Cam Steed - 2nd Place - (17.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 4-1

Wins by: Dec (6-4), Dec (5-3), Maj Dec (11-3), Fall

Match-Up with teammate Logan Gioffre in Finals

165: Brant Whitaker - DNP - (4.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 1-2

Wins by: Fall

165: James Conway - DNP - (2.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 1-2

Wins by: Dec (8-6)

174: Ellis Pfleger - 3rd Place - (19.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 4-1

Wins by: Tech Fall (24-7), Tech Fall (20-5), Forf, Fall

184: Colton Hawks - 2nd Place - (15.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 3-1

Wins by: Maj Dec (12-3), Maj Dec (11-2), Dec (10-7)

Defeated by teammate Clayton Whiting in Finals (SV-1, 3-1)

184: Clayton Whiting - 1st Place - (19.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 4-0

Wins by: Fall, Dec (4-1), Inj Def, (SV-1, 3-1)

Was defeating Kyle Haas (OKST) before winning via injury default

Defeated teammate Colton Hawks in Finals (SV-1, 3-1)

197: Tommy Hagan - 2nd Place - (15.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 3-1

Wins by: Fall, Dec (3-1), Dec (6-5)

197: Jesse Cassatt - 5th Place - (11.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 2-2

Wins by: Maj Dec (11-3), Dec (6-3)

285: Ryan Boersma - 4th Place - (11.5 team points) - Tournament Record: 4-2

Wins by: Fall, Dec (6-2), Dec (7-2), Dec (9-2)

Defeated by the same opponent twice by Dec (2-1) (1-0)

285: Seth Nitzel - 1st Place - (17.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 3-0

Wins by: Fall, Dec (7-3), Dec (2-1)

Defeated teammate Steven Kolcheff in Finals Match by Dec (2-1)

285: Steven Kolcheff - 2nd Place - (15.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 3-1

Wins by: Fall, Dec (4-0), Dec (3-2)

Defeated by teammate Seth Nitzel in Finals Match by Dec (2-1)

The Tigers had a successful tournament, giving them a chance to compete outside of the wrestling room and an opportunity for good mat time. These guys will return back to Columbia with film and something to build off to advance their collegiate careers.