Tiger Style Wrestling: Lindenwood Open Results

Over the weekend, Tiger Style wrestling traveled to St. Charles, Mo. for a wrestling tournament at Lindenwood University. In a different style tournament for the Tigers, we saw some future starters and reserve wrestlers compete for the black and gold. Mizzou took twenty-four wrestlers to compete; each was assigned either Black Division (Fresh/Soph) or Gold Division (Open). The results and some notes of the tournament are as follows:
Black Division (Fresh/Soph)
141: Owen Uhls’s - DNP - (5.5 team points) - Tournament Record: 3-2
- Wins by: Fall, Dec (7-0), Fall
149: Easton Hilton’s - 4th Place - (14.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 3-2
- Wins by: Fall, Tech Fall (15-0), Dec (7-1)
157: Rafael Romero - 5th Place - (12.5 team points) - Tournament Record: 3-2
- Wins by: Dec (8-5), Fall, Fall
Gold Division (Open)
125 (BLACK): Peyton Moore - DNP - (9.5 team points) - Tournament Record: 4-2
- Wins by: Tech Fall (19-4), Med Forf, Fall, Fall
133: Zeke Seltzer - 4th Place - and (15.5 team points) - Tournament Record: 3-2
- Wins by: Fall, Fall, Fall
- Defeated by Jr. Reece Witcraft (OKST) in Semi-Finals (11-10 Dec.)
141: Kade Moore - 3rd Place - (13.5 team points) - Tournament Record: 4-1
- Wins by: Dec (5-0), Fall, Dec (9-2), Dec (9-5)
- Defeated by teammate Trey Crawford in Semi-Finals (7-5)
141: Korbin Shepherd - DNP - (0.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 0-2
- Medically Forfeited from the tournament
141: Trey Crawford - 2nd Place - (15.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 3-1
- Wins by: Fall, Dec (8-7), Dec (7-5)
- Defeated teammate Kade Moore in Semi-Finals (7-5)
- Defeated by Peter Kuster (Drury) in the Finals match by Fall
149: Nate Pulliam - 3rd Place - (12.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 4-1
- Wins by: Dec (6-2), Dec (3-1), Dec (10-9), (Dec 14-7)
- Defeated top 2022 recruit Jordan Williams (OKST) in Cons-Semis (Dec 10-9)
149 | @pulliam_nate takes third in the 149 Gold Division with a 14-7 decision. #MIZ | #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/kxFZAlL5fy— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) November 19, 2022
149: Joel Mylin - DNP - (1.5 team points) - Tournament Record: 2-2
- Wins by: Dec (7-1), Dec (4-3)
- Defeated by top 2022 recruit Jordan Williams (OKST) in Champ R2 (Maj Dec 13-5)
157: Mitchell Bohlken - DNP - (0.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 0-2
- Wins by: None
157: Logan Gioffre - 1st Place - (21.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 5-0
- Wins by: Maj Dec (14-2), Maj Dec (13-0), Maj Dec (17-3), Dec (4-0), Inj Def
- Matched-Up with teammate Cam Steed in Finals
157: Jerrdon Fisher - 5th Place - (9.5 team points) - Tournament Record: 3-2
- Wins by: Dec (9-5), Dec (7-0), Maj Dec (14-2)
157: Cam Steed - 2nd Place - (17.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 4-1
- Wins by: Dec (6-4), Dec (5-3), Maj Dec (11-3), Fall
- Match-Up with teammate Logan Gioffre in Finals
165: Brant Whitaker - DNP - (4.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 1-2
- Wins by: Fall
165: James Conway - DNP - (2.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 1-2
- Wins by: Dec (8-6)
174: Ellis Pfleger - 3rd Place - (19.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 4-1
- Wins by: Tech Fall (24-7), Tech Fall (20-5), Forf, Fall
184: Colton Hawks - 2nd Place - (15.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 3-1
- Wins by: Maj Dec (12-3), Maj Dec (11-2), Dec (10-7)
- Defeated by teammate Clayton Whiting in Finals (SV-1, 3-1)
184: Clayton Whiting - 1st Place - (19.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 4-0
- Wins by: Fall, Dec (4-1), Inj Def, (SV-1, 3-1)
- Was defeating Kyle Haas (OKST) before winning via injury default
- Defeated teammate Colton Hawks in Finals (SV-1, 3-1)
184 | @ClaytonW2022 earns first place at 184 in extra time. #MIZ #TigerStyle— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) November 19, 2022
197: Tommy Hagan - 2nd Place - (15.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 3-1
- Wins by: Fall, Dec (3-1), Dec (6-5)
197: Jesse Cassatt - 5th Place - (11.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 2-2
- Wins by: Maj Dec (11-3), Dec (6-3)
285: Ryan Boersma - 4th Place - (11.5 team points) - Tournament Record: 4-2
- Wins by: Fall, Dec (6-2), Dec (7-2), Dec (9-2)
- Defeated by the same opponent twice by Dec (2-1) (1-0)
285: Seth Nitzel - 1st Place - (17.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 3-0
- Wins by: Fall, Dec (7-3), Dec (2-1)
- Defeated teammate Steven Kolcheff in Finals Match by Dec (2-1)
285: Steven Kolcheff - 2nd Place - (15.0 team points) - Tournament Record: 3-1
- Wins by: Fall, Dec (4-0), Dec (3-2)
- Defeated by teammate Seth Nitzel in Finals Match by Dec (2-1)
The Tigers had a successful tournament, giving them a chance to compete outside of the wrestling room and an opportunity for good mat time. These guys will return back to Columbia with film and something to build off to advance their collegiate careers.
