D’Moi Hodge is SEC Player of the Week and Mizzou Women are STILL UNDEFEATED

- YYYYYYEEEEEEEAAAAHHHHH, D’MOIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII
#SECMBB— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 21, 2022
ᴘʟᴀʏᴇʀ ᴏꜰ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ
D'Moi Hodge • @MizzouHoops
https://t.co/2CNBQTswye pic.twitter.com/Tek6SoqSBC
Hard not to be thrilled for Hodge, who’s been a revelation since the start of the season. It’s probably unfair to expect him to keep up this sort of production once the competition gets really fierce, but Hodge’s contributions on both ends of the floor have been unreal thus far. Well-deserved.
- Mizzou women? Still unbeaten, thanks for asking
Team win @hayfrank43: 20 pts. | 8-13 fg. | 2 ast.@_sheh00ps: 11 pts. | 5-6 fg. | 5 ast. | 2 reb.@_jkk29: 9 pts. | 10 reb. | 2 ast.@haleytroup13: 9 pts. | 4-7 fg. | 1 ast.@laurenhansen_1: 7 pts. | 5 reb.@sarahlinthacum: 6 pts. | 2-3 fg.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/PLPUgcx6OB— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 22, 2022
Even with a limited Mama Dembele (who we’re all very glad came back so quickly!), the Tigers continue to roll. Dembele, in her 17 minutes, held the Deacs’ leading scorer to only 2 points, and Katlyn Gilbert filled in admirably starting in her place. Combined with the men’s team, Mizzou is one of only four SEC schools to have unbeaten hoops programs across the board.
Looks like Arkansas, LSU, Mizzou & Ole Miss are the only SEC schools with unbeaten men's & women's basketball teams.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 22, 2022
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Barrett Banister tops the MV3, WHAT A KING
- In which it’s fine, Mizzou still beat Mississippi Valley State by more than 20 points
- In which Aaron Dryden argues that Luther Burden’s first season has been an unabashed success, despite some uneven production
- In which Lauren sets the stage and Adeen takes the bow on Mizzou’s dominant win over Wake Forest
- In which the AP Top 25 gets a fun little shakeup after a chaotic week
- In which we asked who the 2023 QB will be and Nate and BK speculate... it may not be Sam Horn!
More Links:
- Big-time recruit in town for the Battle Line Rivalry!
Mizz this weekend @CoachAdamCruz1 @CoachDrinkwitz @NastyWideOuts @BushHamdan— Ryan Wingo (@_Ryanwingo1) November 21, 2022
Wingo is a five-star receiver and the No. 1 player in the state of Missouri in the 2023 class. As if beating Arkansas wasn’t enough motivation...
- Eli Drinkwitz was candid about the coming opening of the transfer portal during his media sesh yesterday.
“And I just worry about … there’s going to be players who leave our program. And I love them dearly. Maybe they’re not excited about their role or they’re frustrated because they don’t feel like they’re being utilized the right way. Sometimes you’ve got to keep growing. Sometimes the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. And sometimes you’re just trading one set of problems for another.”
Programs like Mizzou will lose good players in the transfer portal. Here’s to hoping none of our favorites are amongst them.
Blake Baker also gave some his own thoughts, including back-handed comments about coaches trying to illegally poach Tiger players.
Mizzou DC Blake Baker on the transfer portal opening in in a few weeks: "There are no bars on the window, no locks on the door." Says each individual case will be handled differently. Also says he knows for certain coaches from other teams have contacted Mizzou players.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 21, 2022
- Chad Bailey, I love you.
Mizzou LB Chad Bailey on why he's coming back in 2023: "I owe it to myself and Mizzou to come back and have a better season next year."— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 21, 2022
- Keegan O’Toole looks ready for the All-Star Classic.
Keegan O'Toole and Kendric Maple are putting in work before the All-Star Classic pic.twitter.com/rhxY6VBnsN— FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) November 21, 2022
- More senior night videos, BREAK OUT THE TISSUES!
Forever grateful for these 3 #MIZ pic.twitter.com/gBWysdz1Pc— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 21, 2022
- Mizzou Softball has some very important opinions about Thanksgiving sides, and they’d like you to know about them.
This week, we're asking the tough questions.— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) November 21, 2022
What do you think? Does Mac 'N Cheese belong on the Thanksgiving table?#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/cL0QaWdR81
