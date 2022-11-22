 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

D’Moi Hodge is SEC Player of the Week and Mizzou Women are STILL UNDEFEATED

Mizzou Links for November 22, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

  • YYYYYYEEEEEEEAAAAHHHHH, D’MOIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII

Hard not to be thrilled for Hodge, who’s been a revelation since the start of the season. It’s probably unfair to expect him to keep up this sort of production once the competition gets really fierce, but Hodge’s contributions on both ends of the floor have been unreal thus far. Well-deserved.

  • Mizzou women? Still unbeaten, thanks for asking

Even with a limited Mama Dembele (who we’re all very glad came back so quickly!), the Tigers continue to roll. Dembele, in her 17 minutes, held the Deacs’ leading scorer to only 2 points, and Katlyn Gilbert filled in admirably starting in her place. Combined with the men’s team, Mizzou is one of only four SEC schools to have unbeaten hoops programs across the board.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Big-time recruit in town for the Battle Line Rivalry!

Wingo is a five-star receiver and the No. 1 player in the state of Missouri in the 2023 class. As if beating Arkansas wasn’t enough motivation...

“And I just worry about … there’s going to be players who leave our program. And I love them dearly. Maybe they’re not excited about their role or they’re frustrated because they don’t feel like they’re being utilized the right way. Sometimes you’ve got to keep growing. Sometimes the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. And sometimes you’re just trading one set of problems for another.”

Programs like Mizzou will lose good players in the transfer portal. Here’s to hoping none of our favorites are amongst them.

Blake Baker also gave some his own thoughts, including back-handed comments about coaches trying to illegally poach Tiger players.

  • Chad Bailey, I love you.
  • Keegan O’Toole looks ready for the All-Star Classic.
  • More senior night videos, BREAK OUT THE TISSUES!
  • Mizzou Softball has some very important opinions about Thanksgiving sides, and they’d like you to know about them.
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...