Missouri Football Week 13 Bowl Projections: Mizzou One Win Away from Bowl Eligibility

Eli Drinkwitz is looking to get Mizzou bowl eligible for the third year in a row, but the Tigers come in as underdogs against the Razorbacks

By Sammy Stava
While this season has certainly been a tough one under the third season of Eli Drinkwitz, the Missouri Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) still enter the regular season finale with something valuable on the line against the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4 SEC). That’s bowl eligibility. Win and you’re in.

A win by Mizzou would make three bowl eligible records in Drinkwitz’s first three seasons, but it would require a mild upset as Arkansas comes in as four-point favorites.

The Razorbacks became the 10th bowl eligible team in the SEC with a 42-27 win over Ole Miss last week.

Missouri will look to become the 11th bowl eligible SEC team with a win. Where would that put the Tigers? Here’s a look at some new projections this week:

CBS’ Jerry Palm: (Birmingham Bowl vs East Carolina — December 27th)

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: (Las Vegas Bowl vs UCLA — December 17th)

Sporting News’ Bill Bender: (Las Vegas Bowl vs Washington State — December 17th)

College Football News: (Music City Bowl vs Illinois — December 31st)

Athlon Sports: (Liberty Bowl vs Baylor — December 28th)

USA Today: (Texas Bowl vs Baylor — December 28th)

247Sports: (First Responder Bowl vs Texas Tech — December 27th)

Only two projections here are non-SEC bowls, so there’s still a good chance Mizzou ends up in the SEC Pool of Six with a win.

Note: Missouri missed the cut on Action Network and The Athletic.

Again, Mizzou may still get a bowl invite with a 5-7 record if there’s not enough 6-6 teams — but it all depends on the APR. Good rundown by Dave Matter here on the Power Five teams playing for bowl eligibility this week:

My Projection: Missouri finds a way to beat Arkansas to get to 6-6 and lands in the Las Vegas Bowl against a Pac-12 opponent.

