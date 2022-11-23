Mosley’s 23 points lead Missouri basketball to 89-51 win over Coastal Carolina

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers came to town for the seventh game of Mizzou’s eight-game homestand to kick off the 2022-23 season as a heavy underdog after starting the season 2-1. They left as a disappointed underdog, falling 89-51.

There were a handful of star performers tonight. Isiaih Mosley led the way with 23 points on 10-for-15 shooting, both of which were season highs for the Missouri State transfer. After taking time to mesh with the roster, Mosley appears to have found his groove offensively.

Kobe Brown added on 17 points and seven rebounds. However, D’Moi Hodge played the most complete game out of any player. The graduate transfer finished with 18 points, five rebounds, seven assists and five steals in yet another impressive performance.

A 15-0 run in the span of three minutes in the first half created the distance between the two teams, and the Tigers never relinquished their lead.

The Tigers played exceedingly well on both ends of the floor, but Missouri’s offense really stole the show. The Tigers shot 47.2% from the floor in the first half and assisted on 14-of-17 made buckets. Eight different Missouri players recorded an assist in the opening half, and the defense forced ten Chanticleer turnovers as well.

Mosley led the way with 14 first half points on 6-for-9 shooting, while Kobe Brown did work in the paint to score ten points. Overall, the energy and intensity from this team jumped off the court in the first half.

More of the same ensued in the second half, and Coastal Carolina could not mount any form of comeback as the half went on. Mosley stayed hot, and the team continued to push the ball out in transition every time they had a chance.

Thanks to the Chanticleers’ whopping 27(!) turnovers, their normally prolific offense — they average 96ppg — remained stagnant throughout the game.

Hodge got into the mix in the second half. He knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 15 of his 24 points in the half. His outside shooting combined with Mosley’s creativity and Brown’s physicality looked unstoppable at times on the offensive end.

The game became more of a track meet later on. Mizzou continued to force CCU turnovers, and they immediately got out into transition and made them pay afterwards.

The Tigers cruised to a win down the stretch, moving to 6-0 on the year.

Missouri yet again recorded more than 20 assists, this time racking up 27. That led to a 46.7 shooting percentage and 36.4% from 3-point land.

On the other side of the court, the Tigers managed to shut down a normally-explosive Chanticleer offense. They forced CCU into a season-worst 27 turnovers, 16 of which were off steals.

Coastal Carolina also shot 25% from the floor and only had 14 points in the paint. The defensive intensity from Mizzou was off-the-charts all game, and this team appears to be on the same page on both ends of the floor.

On another note, Nick Honor also scored his 1,000th point as a college basketball player in this game.

Missouri will play host to Houston Christian (1-5) to close the homestand on Saturday. The game can be seen on the SEC Network at 11:00 a.m. CST.