It’s Feast Week! For our bellies and our black & gold hearts

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, November 23

By Karen Steger
/ new

Mizzou Feast Week is upon us!

Happy Thanksgiving Week, readers! While you’re hopefully having some lovely time away from work and feasting with family, friends, or chosen family, you’ll also have an opportunity to feast your eyes and ears upon some Mizzou sporting events.

Gates forgot a few sports — notably Wrestling (Tues) and Women’s Hoops (Weds), and got the day wrong— it’s Tuesday, Coach, not Monday — but we’ll let it slide as long as you keep winnin’!

Wrestling

A couple Mizzou wrestlers — Rocky Elam & Keegan O’Toole — took part in the NWCA All-Star Classic on Tuesday, and it went WELL. For the first time in school history, they had two winners in the event!

Rocky Elam got it started with a win at 197 pounds over Iowa’s Jacob Warner, who is ranked no. 2. Per Twitter, this was Mizzou’s 8th all-time win in the Classic, and their first in this weight class. M-I-Z!

Then came The Man, Keegan O’Toole. I couldn’t find any video clips for his bout, but Flowrestling.org did have a recap If you scroll down to 165lbs.

Women’s Hoops

As for events still to come, how ‘bout that Mizzou Women’s Hoops team? When we last caught up with them, they were beating the pants off of their first power conference opponent of the season, Wake Forest, in The Bahamas.

To the highlights!!!

Also, Mama Dembele is back, and it’s like she never left. I’m shocked. Everything I read said it’d be six weeks before even light exercise could take place, and an additional couple months before she’d be back to normal. Mama has a super-schnoz, y’all, because she played 17 minutes off the bench.

They take on no. 11 Virginia Tech this afternoon, around noon. Lauren (who is having a birthday today!) will have a preview early this morning, so be sure to check it out. If you’re wanting to check out the game for free, check out the MUTigers app. Check out the primer at MUTigers.com.

Men’s Hoops

Next on your viewing list, Men’s Hoops will take on Coastal Carolina this evening at 6pm, and then Houston Christian on Saturday AM. Coach and a few players — D’Moi Hodge and Noah Carter — met with the media on Tuesday, Read the primer at MUTigers.com and watch the full ABC 17 press conference here.

Here’s what Coach had to say about my guy, Aidan Shaw, who also was mentioned in kind regard on the new Dive Cuts.

Football

And finally, for all your Black Friday needs, there’s a football game on Friday! The Battle Line Rivalry (presented by Shelter Insurance) is upon us, and to get us ready, Brady Cook and Tauskie Dove met with the media on Tuesday. Per Saturday Down South, they have the massive trophy, and Eli wants it back. It’s that simple. Read the primer at MUTigers.com or watch the ABC 17 presser with Nathalie Jones here.

Here’s what Brady/Tauskie had to say:

Black Friday Mizzou Deals

I think the deals are actually good pre-BF, so it’s a good time to score cheap(er) tickets to Women’s Hoops ($5), Mizzou vs Arkansas FB ($15?), and select non-con ($5) and SEC Men’s Hoops matchups ($10).

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Hoops

Other Mizzou Sports

  • Mizzou Track & Field is still welcoming in their new signees. The latest… though I might have missed some, is Brenden!
  • Another day, another Thanksgiving tradition controversy in the Mizzou Softball family. How do you say “pecan?” FTR, Levi, my very intelligent coworkers, and I all think it’s puh-khan. And we are always correct.
  • This is cool. Soccer’s Isabella Alessio and Mitchell Small (XC/Track) will represent Mizzou at that 2022 Southeastern Conference Career Tour Tuesday, Nov. 29 to Thursday, Dec. 1. Per MUTigers.com:

Twenty-seven student-athletes from across the conference will get the opportunity to visit headquarters and meet with corporate executives in the Atlanta area. The group plans to visit organizations such as Mercedes Benz Stadium, Cox Enterprises, KPMG, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHP), Mercedes Benz USA and Lockhead Martin

This year will be the sixth time (2016-19, 2021-22) student-athletes from around the league will gather in Atlanta for the Career Tour, as the SEC continues to provide opportunities for exposure for conference student-athletes seeking career opportunities in various fields.

Mizzou in the Pros

DISCLAIMER: the NBA/G-League staff, as well as how our former Tiger friends are doing, will be back Friday**
  • Hear from Sophie and Lindsey Cunningham, talking with ABC17’s Nathalie Jones about the Sophie Cunningham Classic. More here
  • Nicky Bolts. So good at football.

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

