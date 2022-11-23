It’s Feast Week! For our bellies and our black & gold hearts

Mizzou Feast Week is upon us!

Happy Thanksgiving Week, readers! While you’re hopefully having some lovely time away from work and feasting with family, friends, or chosen family, you’ll also have an opportunity to feast your eyes and ears upon some Mizzou sporting events.

Gates forgot a few sports — notably Wrestling (Tues) and Women’s Hoops (Weds), and got the day wrong— it’s Tuesday, Coach, not Monday — but we’ll let it slide as long as you keep winnin’!

Work up an appetite on Wednesday @ Mizzou arena as we take on Coastal Carolina at 6 P.M. As your food settles on Friday, come watch @MizzouFootball take on Arkansas @ 2:30 P.M. Heat up some leftovers on Saturday & join us at 11 A.M. as we battle Houston Christian! #MizzouMonday — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) November 22, 2022

Wrestling

A couple Mizzou wrestlers — Rocky Elam & Keegan O’Toole — took part in the NWCA All-Star Classic on Tuesday, and it went WELL. For the first time in school history, they had two winners in the event!

Rocky Elam got it started with a win at 197 pounds over Iowa’s Jacob Warner, who is ranked no. 2. Per Twitter, this was Mizzou’s 8th all-time win in the Classic, and their first in this weight class. M-I-Z!

ROCKY ROCKY ROCKY!



Elam gets the overtime takedown to beat Jacob Warner, 8-6. pic.twitter.com/AHK6MMW27F — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) November 23, 2022

Then came The Man, Keegan O’Toole. I couldn’t find any video clips for his bout, but Flowrestling.org did have a recap If you scroll down to 165lbs.

165: Keegan O'Toole's win over Wisconsin's Dean Hamiti gives Missouri two winners in the same year at the NWCA #AllStarClassic for the first time in school history. — Jason Bryant (@jasonmbryant) November 23, 2022

Women’s Hoops

As for events still to come, how ‘bout that Mizzou Women’s Hoops team? When we last caught up with them, they were beating the pants off of their first power conference opponent of the season, Wake Forest, in The Bahamas.

To the highlights!!!

Ballin’ on the beach ️ pic.twitter.com/yiiiGtVdku — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 22, 2022

Also, Mama Dembele is back, and it’s like she never left. I’m shocked. Everything I read said it’d be six weeks before even light exercise could take place, and an additional couple months before she’d be back to normal. Mama has a super-schnoz, y’all, because she played 17 minutes off the bench.

Back like she never left pic.twitter.com/l0K3pj09DZ — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 22, 2022

They take on no. 11 Virginia Tech this afternoon, around noon. Lauren (who is having a birthday today!) will have a preview early this morning, so be sure to check it out. If you’re wanting to check out the game for free, check out the MUTigers app. Check out the primer at MUTigers.com.

Men’s Hoops

Next on your viewing list, Men’s Hoops will take on Coastal Carolina this evening at 6pm, and then Houston Christian on Saturday AM. Coach and a few players — D’Moi Hodge and Noah Carter — met with the media on Tuesday, Read the primer at MUTigers.com and watch the full ABC 17 press conference here.

Here’s what Coach had to say about my guy, Aidan Shaw, who also was mentioned in kind regard on the new Dive Cuts.

Watch: #Mizzou hoops coach Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) had high praise about freshman Aidan Shaw's (@TheAidanShaw) energy this morning: "When's he's embarrassed about doing freshman things, he gives you that same, consistent smile. I appreciate him." ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/sloapJVwGD — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) November 22, 2022

Football

And finally, for all your Black Friday needs, there’s a football game on Friday! The Battle Line Rivalry (presented by Shelter Insurance) is upon us, and to get us ready, Brady Cook and Tauskie Dove met with the media on Tuesday. Per Saturday Down South, they have the massive trophy, and Eli wants it back. It’s that simple. Read the primer at MUTigers.com or watch the ABC 17 presser with Nathalie Jones here.

Here’s what Brady/Tauskie had to say:

Watch: It sounds like focusing on the trophy and not the bowl is what's working for #Mizzou football this week. If the Tigers beat Arkansas on Friday, they'll get both bowl eligibility and the Battle Line Trophy. A lot on the line ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ibrXIJmwWi — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) November 23, 2022

Black Friday Mizzou Deals

I think the deals are actually good pre-BF, so it’s a good time to score cheap(er) tickets to Women’s Hoops ($5), Mizzou vs Arkansas FB ($15?), and select non-con ($5) and SEC Men’s Hoops matchups ($10).

' ' !



For a limited time, purchase select Mizzou non-conference tickets for as low as $5 plus SEC contests for just $10 #MIZ



https://t.co/kdCZfM7Ef4 pic.twitter.com/apfWOIdh0q — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 23, 2022

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

This week's schedule and a major national holiday mean film room is taking a break.



But we still cut clips. Here are 89 seconds of Isiaih Mosley scoring 16 of his 18 points against MVSU. That outburst also overlapped a stretch where #Mizzou was +16 in scoring margin.



Weird. pic.twitter.com/mCzEHyjVsU — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) November 22, 2022

More Links:

Football

Mizzou WR Tauskie Dove went through senior day ceremony but said he'd love to come back to Mizzou next season, still deciding on next year's plans — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 22, 2022

Hoops

Columbia Missourian: Missouri faces sixth test of season in Coastal Carolina (Jack Knowlton)

A special visitor at Mizzou Arena Tuesday:

Always great to have Coach Stewart at practice and be able to give a little advice to our team!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/3ItERLC6Mv — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 22, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Mizzou Track & Field is still welcoming in their new signees. The latest… though I might have missed some, is Brenden!

Officially a Tiger



Welcome to the family, Brenden ️ pic.twitter.com/7qD7NQmLG8 — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) November 22, 2022

Another day, another Thanksgiving tradition controversy in the Mizzou Softball family. How do you say “pecan?” FTR, Levi, my very intelligent coworkers, and I all think it’s puh-khan. And we are always correct.

You might not want to bring this one up at the Thanksgiving table...so we debated it for you.



What do you think? Is it Pee-can or Puh-khan?#OwnIT #MIZ pic.twitter.com/FQQy6gcfoN — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) November 22, 2022

This is cool. Soccer’s Isabella Alessio and Mitchell Small (XC/Track) will represent Mizzou at that 2022 Southeastern Conference Career Tour Tuesday, Nov. 29 to Thursday, Dec. 1. Per MUTigers.com:

Twenty-seven student-athletes from across the conference will get the opportunity to visit headquarters and meet with corporate executives in the Atlanta area. The group plans to visit organizations such as Mercedes Benz Stadium, Cox Enterprises, KPMG, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHP), Mercedes Benz USA and Lockhead Martin This year will be the sixth time (2016-19, 2021-22) student-athletes from around the league will gather in Atlanta for the Career Tour, as the SEC continues to provide opportunities for exposure for conference student-athletes seeking career opportunities in various fields.

Mizzou in the Pros

DISCLAIMER: the NBA/G-League staff, as well as how our former Tiger friends are doing, will be back Friday**

Hear from Sophie and Lindsey Cunningham, talking with ABC17’s Nathalie Jones about the Sophie Cunningham Classic. More here

Watch: More from #Mizzou WBB alums Lindsey and Sophie Cunningham on why they felt like bringing an all-girls high school classic to Columbia was so important, with so many boys tournaments all around the country ⤵️



"It's a cool way to give back." pic.twitter.com/TSAVyIQGrT — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) November 22, 2022

Nicky Bolts. So good at football.

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

