LOOK: Final Shirts and Pants Reveal for the ‘23 Regular Season

Final home game of the regular season. Arkansas is in town. Time to bust out the all blacks, baby:

Black pants + black shirts + black hats is the Missouri I know and love. The new gold trim looks sharp on these unis, too.

I’m really not a fan of the script Tigers, though. Yellow lettering on a black helmet is the best version of this design I’ve seen so far but...c’mon, I’ll take the block M or even the Tiger oval over the Florida-imitation helmet.

But hey...this is waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay better than what they wore last week. Let’s hope a better costume gives them the ability to beat Arkansas.

What do you all think?