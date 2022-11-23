LOOK: Final Shirts and Pants Reveal for the ‘23 Regular Season

Final home game of the regular season. Arkansas is in town. Time to bust out the all blacks, baby:
Battle Line Rivalry Look ...#MIZ pic.twitter.com/qWLbxsL9IS— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 23, 2022
Black pants + black shirts + black hats is the Missouri I know and love. The new gold trim looks sharp on these unis, too.
I’m really not a fan of the script Tigers, though. Yellow lettering on a black helmet is the best version of this design I’ve seen so far but...c’mon, I’ll take the block M or even the Tiger oval over the Florida-imitation helmet.
The Details ...#MIZ pic.twitter.com/3KtHA2h20A— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 23, 2022
But hey...this is waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay better than what they wore last week. Let’s hope a better costume gives them the ability to beat Arkansas.
What do you all think?
Poll
This week’s shirts and pants combo is...
-
25%
Elite. Where have these been my entire life?
-
50%
Good. Love the classic + a little new sprinkled in.
-
0%
I have no opinion about the shirts and pants the Missouri football team wears.
-
0%
Bad. Yawn. Boring.
-
25%
Awful. Script is stupid. You’re stupid. It’s all stupid.
