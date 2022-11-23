 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LOOK: Final Shirts and Pants Reveal for the ‘23 Regular Season

A classic look plus a new twist

By Nate Edwards
Final home game of the regular season. Arkansas is in town. Time to bust out the all blacks, baby:

Black pants + black shirts + black hats is the Missouri I know and love. The new gold trim looks sharp on these unis, too.

I’m really not a fan of the script Tigers, though. Yellow lettering on a black helmet is the best version of this design I’ve seen so far but...c’mon, I’ll take the block M or even the Tiger oval over the Florida-imitation helmet.

But hey...this is waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay better than what they wore last week. Let’s hope a better costume gives them the ability to beat Arkansas.

What do you all think?

Poll

This week’s shirts and pants combo is...

view results
  • 25%
    Elite. Where have these been my entire life?
    (1 vote)
  • 50%
    Good. Love the classic + a little new sprinkled in.
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    I have no opinion about the shirts and pants the Missouri football team wears.
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bad. Yawn. Boring.
    (0 votes)
  • 25%
    Awful. Script is stupid. You’re stupid. It’s all stupid.
    (1 vote)
4 votes total Vote Now

