Arkansas vs. Missouri: How to watch Week 13 matchup

Every year I can’t resist but to poke fun at the manufactured Battle Line trophy, sponsored by Shelter Insurance.

I don’t want to diminish the Mizzou-Arkansas rivalry because it does exist... a little. Mizzou’s real rival is, and always will be, Kansas. Arkansas is a decent substitute but the two teams have never really been all that good at the same time. Despite bordering each other, Mizzou and Arkansas have only played each other 13 times. The Tigers have won 9 of those games. Eight of those games have occurred since Mizzou joined the SEC, and the Tigers are 6-2 in those games.

To be fair to Arkansas, they’ve had some serious down times during those years. In only five of those seasons have they been bowl eligible, and their best season was just last year when they won 9 games. It’s not like Mizzou set the world on fire either over the last few years. But while Bret Beilema has proven he’s at least a solid CFB coach, Chad Morris was downright embarrassing. Mizzou fans love to complain about the Barry Odom years but at least they were bowl eligible in 3 of the four years.

This season, if K.J. Jefferson is healthy, Arkansas is better than the Tigers. Maybe not by a lot, and maybe the defense is good enough to offset any other gains. But the game is in Columbia, and Mizzou has been tough at home.

Missouri-Arkansas football: Time, Location

TIME: 2:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Friday, November 25, 2022

LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO

Missouri-Arkansas football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: CBS

STREAM: Paramount+

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

Missouri-Arkansas football: Betting odds, predictions

As of last evening, Mizzou is a 3 point underdog to Arkansas, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 55.5.

College Football Week 13 — Other Games to Watch Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Thu 6:00 PM Mississippi St Ole Miss (20) -2.5 60.5 ESPN Fri 11:00 AM Tulane (19) Cincinnati (24) -1 46.5 ABC Fri 11:00 AM Baylor Texas (23) -8.5 56 ESPN Fri 2:30 PM NC State North Carolina (17) -6.5 56 ABC Fri 2:30 PM Arkansas -3 Missouri 55.5 CBS Fri 3:30 PM UCLA (18) -10 California 60.5 FOX Fri 6:30 PM Florida Florida State (16) -9.5 58 ABC Sat 11:00 AM Georgia Tech Georgia (1) -35.5 49 ESPN Sat 11:00 AM Michigan (3) Ohio State (2) -7.5 56 FOX Sat 11:00 AM South Carolina Clemson (8) -14.5 52 ABC Sat 2:00 PM Louisville (25) Kentucky -3 43 SECN Sat 2:30 PM Auburn Alabama (7) -22 49.5 CBS Sat 2:30 PM Oregon (9) -3 Oregon State (21) 58.5 ABC Sat 3:00 PM Iowa State TCU (4) -10 47.5 FOX Sat 3:00 PM Michigan State Penn State (11) -18.5 52.5 FS1 Sat 3:00 PM Utah (14) -29.5 Colorado 52 PAC12 Sat 6:00 PM LSU (5) -10 Texas A&M 47.5 ESPN Sat 6:00 PM UCF (22) -19.5 South Florida 68 ESPN2 Sat 6:30 PM Notre Dame (15) USC (6) -5.5 64.5 ABC Sat 6:30 PM Tennessee (10) -14 Vanderbilt 64 SECN Sat 7:00 PM Kansas Kansas St (12) -11.5 62.5 FOX Sat 9:30 PM Washington (13) -2 Washington State 60 ESPN

