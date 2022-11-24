 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Happy Thanksgiving! Mizzou MBB is 6-0!

Mizzou Links for Thursday, November 24

By Sammy Stava
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Happy Thanksgiving, Mizzou fans!

Be thankful that the Missouri Basketball Tigers are still undefeated! With an 89-51 win over Coastal Carolina, Mizzou improved to 6-0 on the season.

And a big congrats to Nick Honor reaching 1,000 career points.

Isiaih Mosley (aka Mr. Microwave) led the team with 23 points and the Tigers will be back in action on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CST against Houston Chrisitan on the (actual!) SEC Network.

Yes, I know the schedule isn’t great — but 6-0 is 6-0. They don’t have a damaging loss on their resume yet. That’s important, because we saw last year’s team lose to UMKC and L*berty.

Missouri jumped six spots to No. 51 to No. 45 on KenPom after the win. On Bart Torvik, the Tigers are 52nd with their best game score of the season (98).

Some notable stats on the win:

Obviously, we’ll know much more about this team with their first real test on the road next Tuesday at Wichita State.

And best of luck to Marching Mizzou in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade today in NYC! Be sure to tune into NBC starting at 9:00 a.m. CST. ICYMI, they made an appearance on the Today Show:

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

Still, it’s not all bad for the Tigers. Some people have taken notice of their hot start, including ESPN’s Charlie Creme, who has Mizzou currently at a No. 10 seed in their bracketology facing... Baylor. Aijha Blackwell rematch, anyone?

  • Happy Thanksgiving from Mizzou Athletics!
  • Former Mizzou Tight End Kendall Blanton has joined the Kansas City Chiefs roster on their practice squad. Congrats, Kendall!
  • Nick Bolton’s message to Mizzou: Beat the Pigs!
  • A Mizzou Basketball recruiting update:
  • Mizzou Softball players answer turkey or ham. This is a very important question.
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...