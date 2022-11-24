Happy Thanksgiving! Mizzou MBB is 6-0!

Happy Thanksgiving, Mizzou fans!

Be thankful that the Missouri Basketball Tigers are still undefeated! With an 89-51 win over Coastal Carolina, Mizzou improved to 6-0 on the season.

And a big congrats to Nick Honor reaching 1,000 career points.

Isiaih Mosley (aka Mr. Microwave) led the team with 23 points and the Tigers will be back in action on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CST against Houston Chrisitan on the (actual!) SEC Network.

Yes, I know the schedule isn’t great — but 6-0 is 6-0. They don’t have a damaging loss on their resume yet. That’s important, because we saw last year’s team lose to UMKC and L*berty.

Missouri jumped six spots to No. 51 to No. 45 on KenPom after the win. On Bart Torvik, the Tigers are 52nd with their best game score of the season (98).

Some notable stats on the win:

✅ Sixth-straight game with 80+ points

✅ 20-plus assists for the sixth-straight contest

✅ Hold nation's sixth-ranked scoring offense to just 24.6% shooting in addition to 27 turnovers

Full Story, Quotes & Notes ⬇️https://t.co/dItZYZQiPL — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 24, 2022

Obviously, we’ll know much more about this team with their first real test on the road next Tuesday at Wichita State.

And best of luck to Marching Mizzou in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade today in NYC! Be sure to tune into NBC starting at 9:00 a.m. CST. ICYMI, they made an appearance on the Today Show:

Ahead of the 96th @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade, take a look at what it takes to bring the event to life, including how many floats and volunteers are involved



Also, @MarchingMizzou treats viewers to a special performance across the plaza, control room and Studio 1A! pic.twitter.com/u1eHuvQzGb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 23, 2022

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

From Max Baker: Mizzou basketball remains perfect with blowout win over Coastal Carolina

From Jack Knowlton: Missouri men’s basketball cruises to big win over Coastal Carolina

On MUTigers.com, Mizzou Dominates Coastal Carolina, 89-51

On MUTigers.com, Volleyball Concludes Season at Mississippi State

Mizzou Women’s Basketball dropped their first game of the season in the Bahamas to a very good 11th ranked Virginia Tech team. Robin Pingeton on the loss:

Fought to the finish pic.twitter.com/cv0ztswY4M — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 23, 2022

#Mizzou women's basketball took its first loss of the season this afternoon against No. 11 Virginia Tech 73-57



After the game, head coach Robin Pingeton called it a dog fight ⤵️



"Give them (Virginia Tech) credit, I thought they were the more physical team tonight" pic.twitter.com/Wz6yEGZA0g — Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) November 23, 2022

Still, it’s not all bad for the Tigers. Some people have taken notice of their hot start, including ESPN’s Charlie Creme, who has Mizzou currently at a No. 10 seed in their bracketology facing... Baylor. Aijha Blackwell rematch, anyone?

Happy Thanksgiving from Mizzou Athletics!

Thankful for you and your support! Happy Thanksgiving #MIZ pic.twitter.com/pAQPUu4VrL — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) November 23, 2022

On Saturday Down South: Dennis Gates reveals incredible nickname for Missouri State transfer Isiaih Mosley

After the win? More work put in for SEC Player of the Week D’Moi Hodge!

#Mizzou guard D’Moi Hodge getting in extra work after the win against Coastal Carolina tonight ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/KvmMSGNSg5 — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) November 24, 2022

Former Mizzou Tight End Kendall Blanton has joined the Kansas City Chiefs roster on their practice squad. Congrats, Kendall!

We have activated T Lucas Niang from Reserve/PUP.



We have signed TE Kendall Blanton to the Practice Squad.



We have placed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Reserve/Injured.



We have placed TE Jordan Franks on Practice Squad; Injured. pic.twitter.com/ravvLuYL8T — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 23, 2022

Nick Bolton’s message to Mizzou: Beat the Pigs!

Nick Bolton's message to #Mizzou in their Rivalry Game vs. Arkansas Friday. pic.twitter.com/Yw6tY9vR16 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) November 23, 2022

A Mizzou Basketball recruiting update:

Mizzou is hosting one of the nation’s top-rated JUCO prospects Curt Lewis for an unofficial visit currently, he told @Stockrisers. Kyle Smithpeters used to coach at the JUCO that Lewis attends, John A. Logan.



Same one as current Mizzou guard Sean East. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) November 23, 2022

Mizzou Softball players answer turkey or ham. This is a very important question.