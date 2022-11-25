 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Missouri Football Live Game Thread: Battle Line

The Razorbacks visit Columbia with a bowl berth on the line for Mizzou.

By Parker Gillam Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Missouri at Tennessee Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri 29 | Arkansas 27

Final

First Quarter Notes

  • Missouri won the toss and deferred.
  • Mevis hits a 40-yard field goal to open the scoring. Cook with a solid start to this one.
  • Rocket Sanders is having some early success, slipping out of tackles and finding cracks to run through.
  • KJ Jefferson finishes off the drive with a 37-yard completion and two runs to put the Razorbacks in the end zone.
  • Razorback offensive line really got some push on that drive.
  • A really great throw from Cook to Dominic Lovett sets the Tigers up in plus territory. He follows it up with an out-route to Mookie Cooper thanks to an Arkansas miscommunication.
  • Cody Schrader finishes the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
  • Cook with another great deep-ball to Lovett with a Razorback defender right in his face. This one went for 55-yards.

Second Quarter Notes

  • Cook untouched into the end zone on the first play of the second quarter.
  • Isaiah McGuire with a monster sack of KJ Jefferson, his second of the day.
  • It is a back-and-forth battle between Jefferson and the Tiger D-line. He is having to evade the like of McGuire, Darius Robinson, and Trajan Jeffcoat every time he drops back.
  • Kristian Williams with a tackle for loss. He’s showing out today, much like the rest of the line.
  • Jefferson throws a jump ball to Matt Landers for a touchdown, catching it over Kris Abrams-Draine for 27-yards.
  • Cook is smiling after every time he dices up the Arkansas defense with his legs. Now had 255 total yards.
  • Tigers have to settle for a field goal, Mevis hits it from 27-yards out.
  • Razorbacks easily drive down the field again, Jefferson finds Sanders for a touchdown out of the backfield.

Third Quarter Notes

  • Luther Burden breaks a tackle and scores from 23-yards out off a screen pass. Another solid drive from Cook, but the two-point conversion is no good.
  • Daylan Carnell with an interception off of KJ Jefferson to set the Tigers up at the Razorback 29-yard line. McGuire again got pressure on the quarterback.
  • This remains a one-possession game after a Mevis field goal pushes the lead to 8.
  • Defense has held Arkansas’ 8th ranked rushing offense to 85 yards thus far.
  • Ty’Ron Hopper with a pass breakup to force an Arkansas field goal. They would convert it from 46-yards out.
  • An unnecessary roughness call against DJ Coleman ends the quarter for Mizzou.

Fourth Quarter Notes

  • Tiger defense steps up in a goal-to-go situation, forces another Arkansas field goal.
  • A pass interference call on 3rd-and-12 extends the Missouri drive.
  • Schrader with a 28-yard run to get into Arkansas territory.
  • Tigers have to punt, Arkansas takes over at their own 10-yard line.
  • Kristian Williams picks up the defense’s 6th sack of the day.
  • Punt is deflected by Mizzou, Tigers will take over on the Arkansas 35-yard line.
  • Tiger offense stalls, and Mevis pushes a 54-yard attempt to the right.
  • Tigers will take over at their own 14-yard line after the Arkansas punt.
  • False start by Tyler Stephens puts Mizzou behind the sticks on 2nd down.
  • Mekhi Miller with a great grab on 3rd down to keep the drive alive. Miller had to reach behind himself to reel it in.
  • Arkansas will take over at their own 25-yard line, 14 seconds remaining.
  • Hogs’ last ditch effort falls shorts, Tigers are going bowling!

Pregame Updates

Game Info

TIME: 2:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Friday, November 25th, 2022

LOCATION: Columbia, MO

Missouri-Arkansas football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: CBS

STREAM: Watch ESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Looking for FuboTV? Try our signup link: FUBOTV

Missouri-Arkansas Football: Betting odds, predictions

Mizzou comes in as +2 underdog against Arkansas according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Fan Questions:

  1. Who will lead the Tigers in rushing?
  2. How many sacks will Isaiah McGuire have?
  3. Who will be the leading receiver?
  4. How many touchdowns will Luther Burden have?
  5. How many field goals will Harrison Mevis hit?

Last... Give us your score predictions, and MVP for the game in the comments below!

Next Up In Mizzou Football

Loading comments...