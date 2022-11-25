Missouri Football Live Game Thread: Battle Line

Missouri 29 | Arkansas 27
Final
First Quarter Notes
- Missouri won the toss and deferred.
- Mevis hits a 40-yard field goal to open the scoring. Cook with a solid start to this one.
- Rocket Sanders is having some early success, slipping out of tackles and finding cracks to run through.
- KJ Jefferson finishes off the drive with a 37-yard completion and two runs to put the Razorbacks in the end zone.
- Razorback offensive line really got some push on that drive.
- A really great throw from Cook to Dominic Lovett sets the Tigers up in plus territory. He follows it up with an out-route to Mookie Cooper thanks to an Arkansas miscommunication.
- Cody Schrader finishes the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
- Cook with another great deep-ball to Lovett with a Razorback defender right in his face. This one went for 55-yards.
Second Quarter Notes
- Cook untouched into the end zone on the first play of the second quarter.
- Isaiah McGuire with a monster sack of KJ Jefferson, his second of the day.
- It is a back-and-forth battle between Jefferson and the Tiger D-line. He is having to evade the like of McGuire, Darius Robinson, and Trajan Jeffcoat every time he drops back.
- Kristian Williams with a tackle for loss. He’s showing out today, much like the rest of the line.
- Jefferson throws a jump ball to Matt Landers for a touchdown, catching it over Kris Abrams-Draine for 27-yards.
- Cook is smiling after every time he dices up the Arkansas defense with his legs. Now had 255 total yards.
- Tigers have to settle for a field goal, Mevis hits it from 27-yards out.
- Razorbacks easily drive down the field again, Jefferson finds Sanders for a touchdown out of the backfield.
Third Quarter Notes
- Luther Burden breaks a tackle and scores from 23-yards out off a screen pass. Another solid drive from Cook, but the two-point conversion is no good.
- Daylan Carnell with an interception off of KJ Jefferson to set the Tigers up at the Razorback 29-yard line. McGuire again got pressure on the quarterback.
- This remains a one-possession game after a Mevis field goal pushes the lead to 8.
- Defense has held Arkansas’ 8th ranked rushing offense to 85 yards thus far.
- Ty’Ron Hopper with a pass breakup to force an Arkansas field goal. They would convert it from 46-yards out.
- An unnecessary roughness call against DJ Coleman ends the quarter for Mizzou.
Fourth Quarter Notes
- Tiger defense steps up in a goal-to-go situation, forces another Arkansas field goal.
- A pass interference call on 3rd-and-12 extends the Missouri drive.
- Schrader with a 28-yard run to get into Arkansas territory.
- Tigers have to punt, Arkansas takes over at their own 10-yard line.
- Kristian Williams picks up the defense’s 6th sack of the day.
- Punt is deflected by Mizzou, Tigers will take over on the Arkansas 35-yard line.
- Tiger offense stalls, and Mevis pushes a 54-yard attempt to the right.
- Tigers will take over at their own 14-yard line after the Arkansas punt.
- False start by Tyler Stephens puts Mizzou behind the sticks on 2nd down.
- Mekhi Miller with a great grab on 3rd down to keep the drive alive. Miller had to reach behind himself to reel it in.
- Arkansas will take over at their own 25-yard line, 14 seconds remaining.
- Hogs’ last ditch effort falls shorts, Tigers are going bowling!
