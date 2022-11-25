Both Football and Men’s Hoops are Progressing

Hope everyone has awakened from their food-induced comas and is ready for some football! I hear there’s a big ass trophy and bowl eligibility on the line. Before the manufactured rivalry game kicks off at 2:30pm on CBS, let’s see what kinda news you might have missed on Thanksgiving, shall we? We’ll start with football.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter three things to watch for, so I’ll share part of one:

Injuries have depleted Arkansas’ depth at times and the Hogs have struggled through stretches. They lead the SEC in sacks but rank 13th in total defense, scoring defense and pass efficiency defense. The Hogs have allowed the SEC’s most 20-, 30-, and 40-yard plays from scrimmage.

Here’s hoping the offense can pull something together to take advantage of this latter stat, in particular.

In another post, Matter talked about the Tigers’ current outcomes, some of which are not the best, and how Drinkwitz is keeping an eye on the future:

“Obviously, we all want (success) to be straight up linear,” he said this week. “But very rarely in my life has success looked like that. It’s always been a process and building. There’s days you stub your toe, (but) it doesn’t mean you just cut your toe off. You keep going and go back to work. That’s frustrating for fans. … But it’s not frustrating for me when I see the vision of what we can accomplish and the vision of where we can go.”

With a hefty extension and a new practice facility on the way, as well as a kick-ass DC and some great commits coming in to join some already promising players, Drink has a lot going for him. He just has to make it work. A win today and a bowl game in the near future would go a long way in the eyes of a lot of people.

Moving on.

Who’s ready for some more Mizzou Hoops? On tap for the Tigers Saturday will be their last non-con “cupcake” game, this time against Houston Christian (formerly Baptist). This team is so, so, so, so much fun to watch, y’all. They’re pesky, they h-u-s-t-l-e, they’re unselfish, they can shoot, block, bully, pass, steal. All of it. They play with joy, and they seem to genuinely like each other and cheer on each other’s successes... it’s just great. And for a group that hasn’t been together too long, I think it’s only going to get better from here. Hell, Sam’s Study Halls have shown the progression.

From his latest:

If you turn over your opponent that much [27 times] and take care of the ball, it really doesn’t matter how well you shoot. This was their [Missouri’s] second worst shooting performance by eFG on the season. They missed a lot of chip shots around the rim, and didn’t shoot all that well from distance, either. They were 23 of 42 from 2FG, and if you take away the explosion of the four dunks and a layup away, they were just 18 of 37, or below 50% on the night. So it really says something about the defense and the energy they played with that Mizzou did not shoot particularly well and still won a game against a decent mid-major squad by nearly 40 points.

I completely agree with this. The stats and our eyes show this team is coming together and their defense is picking up.

Dave Matter wrote a bit more about the team’s unselfishness, which Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates HAS to be happy with, but the man is pretty even keeled. It’s a great read, and I’m sure many are interested in knowing how they compare to MU teams of the past.

Mizzou’s 27 assists marked the team’s most since a 2010 victory over Central Arkansas, when Mike Anderson’s Tigers had 33. Prior to this season, Mizzou didn’t have 20 assists in a game since Cuonzo Martin’s first season on the bench, 2017-18 — and it only happened twice on his watch in five years. The Tigers never had 20 assists in a game during Kim Anderson’s three seasons as coach. Even more impressive Wednesday, Mizzou matched all those assists with just nine turnovers.

Relocation is what we talk about each day! Excited to see it carryover into game play. #WhiteBoardwednesday pic.twitter.com/atwZCsmYcE — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) November 24, 2022

And finally, this is really all I want for the holiday season. I don’t think it’s too much to ask. I don’t ask for much, I promise.

All i want is for all of the teams i root for to win in blowout fashion in every match without ever racing meaningful adversity. Is that so much to ask — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) November 24, 2022

On to the Links!

Time to beat the Fightin Barry Hogs and get a humongous ass trophy! M I Z!

Nick Bolton's message to #Mizzou in their Rivalry Game vs. Arkansas Friday. pic.twitter.com/Yw6tY9vR16 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) November 23, 2022

Yesterday at Rock M... Surprisingly a lot of content

More Links:

Football

Hoops

Happy Thanksgiving from the Tigers in the tropics! They’re all smiles after a game and a half of great basketball (the second half against no. 11 VA Tech just caught up with them)

From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/zLMQO66NCg — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 25, 2022

Looks like MU will have an important visitor in town right before he commits (eye emojis). If you have kept an eye on the twitter and our links at Rock M, Coach Gates went to see Parker just last week.

2023 four-star Kris Parker (⁦@KrisNooLimit⁩) will officially visit Missouri on Dec. 3rd. https://t.co/Zw9xPrXngb — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) November 24, 2022

Marching Mizzou, Other Mizzou Sports

Happy Thanksgiving, from Mizzou Gymnastics.

So much to be thankful for this year!!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/unC4GeIDoM — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) November 24, 2022

Cool!!!!

NBA/G-League Corner

Jordan Clarkson & Quin-less Utah Jazz (12-8):

11/23 vs DET (L 125-116): 37 min | 24 pts on 9-17 FG (3-8 3PT) | 3 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 3 BLK | 1 PF | -12 11/21 vs LAC (L 121-114): 39 min | 26pts on 8-18 FG (4-11 3PT) | 4 REB | 4 AST | 1 BLK | 1 STL | 1 TO | +7 11/19 vs POR (W 118-113): 36 min | 28pts on 10-23 FG (2-7 3PT) | 2 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 2 PF | 6 TO | +6 11/18 vs PHX (W 134-133): 31 min | 20pts on 8-16 FG (2-6 3PT) | 2 REB | 3 AST | 1 PF | 1 TO | +15 UP NEXT: 11/25 vs GSW at 9pm | 11/26 vs PHX at 8pm | 11/28 vs CHI at 8pm

Michael Porter, Jr & Denver Nuggets (11-7):

11/22 vs DET (L 110-108): 33 min | 18pts on 7-15 shooting (1-5 3PT) | 8 REB | 1 AST | 2 BLK | 1 PF | 1 TO | +16 11/20 vs DAL (W 98-97): 31 min | 14pts on 6-11 shooting (1-5 3PT) | 5 REB | 1 BLK | 2 STL | 2 PF | 2 TO | +6 11/18 vs DAL (L 127-99): 24 min | 10pts on 4-15 shooting (1-5 3PT) | 3 REB | 2 AST | 2 PF | 1 TO | -21 UP NEXT: 11/25 vs LAC at 9:30pm on NBAtv | 11/28 vs HOU at 8pm | 11/30 vs HOU at 8pm

Dru Smith & Sioux Falls Skyforce:

11/19 vs BULLS (W 99-94): 43 min | 28pts on 10-21 FG (3-8 3PT) | 6 REB | 5 AST | 4 STL | 3 BLK | 3 TO | 6 PF | +1 11/18 vs BULLS (L 115-93): 26 min | 7pts on 3-8 FG (1-5 3PT) | 6 REB | 8 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK | 2 TO | 5 PF | -3 UP NEXT: 11/26 DRUUUU vs JONTAY at 7pm | 11/29 vs Squadron at 11am

Jontay Porter & Wisconsin Herd:

11/20 vs Wolves (L 119-102): 32 min | 19pts on 8-17 FG (3-9 3PT) | 11 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | -17 11/19 vs Wolves (L 118-102): 17 min | 12pts on 4-7 FG (4-6 3PT) | 5 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 2 TO | 6 PF | -8 UP NEXT: 11/26 JONTAY vs DRUUUU at 7pm | 11/29 vs MEM at 6pm on NBAtv

Former Tiger Hodgepodge Season Averages (as of 11/23)

Javon Pickett (SLU): In 5 games, Pickett is averaging 26.2mpg and 10.4ppg. He’s got a 58.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT%, and 100% FT%, to go with 8.2rpg, 1.2apg, and 0.4 steals.

In 5 games, Pickett is averaging 26.2mpg and 10.4ppg. He’s got a 58.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT%, and 100% FT%, to go with 8.2rpg, 1.2apg, and 0.4 steals. Sean Durugordon (Austin Peay): In 6 games, Sean is averaging 20.5mpg and 7.5ppg. He’s got a 31.4 FG% and 24 3PT%, to go with 4rpg, 0.8apg, and 0.7 steals.

In 6 games, Sean is averaging 20.5mpg and 7.5ppg. He’s got a 31.4 FG% and 24 3PT%, to go with 4rpg, 0.8apg, and 0.7 steals. Trevon Brazile (Arkansas): In 5 games, Trev is averaging 28mpg and 12ppg. He’s got a 47.8 FG%, 43.8 3PT%, to go with 7.6rpg, 1.2apg, and 0.8 steals. He’s averaging 3.2PF and 2.2TO.

In 5 games, Trev is averaging 28mpg and 12ppg. He’s got a 47.8 FG%, 43.8 3PT%, to go with 7.6rpg, 1.2apg, and 0.8 steals. He’s averaging 3.2PF and 2.2TO. Boogie Coleman (Ball State): In 4 games, Boogie is averaging 31mpg and 15.3ppg. He’s got a 42.2 FG%, 45.8 3PT%, and 92.3 FT%. He’s averaging 5.8rpg, 1.0 blocks, 2.3apg, to go with 2.8PF and 4.5TO.

In 4 games, Boogie is averaging 31mpg and 15.3ppg. He’s got a 42.2 FG%, 45.8 3PT%, and 92.3 FT%. He’s averaging 5.8rpg, 1.0 blocks, 2.3apg, to go with 2.8PF and 4.5TO. DaJuan Gordon (NM State): In 2 games, DaJuan is averaging 23mpg and 3ppg, to go with 6rpg and 1.5apg. He’s shooting only 9.1 FG% (wow) with 3 TO & 1 PF per game.

In 2 games, DaJuan is averaging 23mpg and 3ppg, to go with 6rpg and 1.5apg. He’s shooting only 9.1 FG% (wow) with 3 TO & 1 PF per game. Xavier Pinson (NM State): In 2 games, X is averaging 33mpg and 12ppg, to go with 4.5rpg, 0.5 blocks, 2.5 steals, and 2 TO. He’s shooting 40 FG% and 22.2 3PT%.

In 2 games, X is averaging 33mpg and 12ppg, to go with 4.5rpg, 0.5 blocks, 2.5 steals, and 2 TO. He’s shooting 40 FG% and 22.2 3PT%. Amari Davis (Wright State): In 6 games, Amari is averaging 27.2mpg and 14.7ppg, to go with 5.5rpg, 1.7apg, and 1.3 steals. He’s shooting 52.4 FG%.

In 6 games, Amari is averaging 27.2mpg and 14.7ppg, to go with 5.5rpg, 1.7apg, and 1.3 steals. He’s shooting 52.4 FG%. Anton Brookshire (Iona): In 3 games, Anton has played 28 total minutes, and is shooting 28 FG% to go with a 14.3% 3PT. He’s got 3 REB, 2 AST, and 7 total points (2.3 ppg).

His name wouldn’t come up on ESPN and the Iona site is terrible.

Torrence Watson (Elon): In 6 games, Torrence is averaging 28.7mpg and 12.3ppg, to go with 5.3rpg, 2.2apg, 0.3 blocks, and 0.8 steals. He’s shooting 32.8 FG% and 26.8% 3PT.

In 6 games, Torrence is averaging 28.7mpg and 12.3ppg, to go with 5.3rpg, 2.2apg, 0.3 blocks, and 0.8 steals. He’s shooting 32.8 FG% and 26.8% 3PT. Parker Braun (Santa Clara): In 5 games, PB has averaged 30.4mpg and 6ppg to go with 6.5rpg and 4apg. He’s got a 50 FG%.

In 5 games, PB has averaged 30.4mpg and 6ppg to go with 6.5rpg and 4apg. He’s got a 50 FG%. Jordan Wilmore (NW State): In 5 games, Big Jordan is averaging 12mpg and 1ppg, to go with 2rpg, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals. He’s got a 40 FG%.

In 5 games, Big Jordan is averaging 12mpg and 1ppg, to go with 2rpg, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals. He’s got a 40 FG%. Ed Chang (ID St): In 2 games, Ed is averaging 5mpg but no points to go with 1.5 PF.

(So invisible? Like he was at MU?)

LaDazhia Williams (LSU): In 4 games, LDW is averaging 18.8mpg and 10.3ppg, to go with 4.5rpg, 1.5apg, 2.3 steals and 0.8 blocks. She’s also got a 65.5 FG%.

In 4 games, LDW is averaging 18.8mpg and 10.3ppg, to go with 4.5rpg, 1.5apg, 2.3 steals and 0.8 blocks. She’s also got a 65.5 FG%. Kiya Dorroh (Col State): In 3 games, Kiya is averaging 5mpg and 2ppg, to go with 1.3rpg. She’s also got a 75.0 FG%.

In 3 games, Kiya is averaging 5mpg and 2ppg, to go with 1.3rpg. She’s also got a 75.0 FG%. Izzy Higginbottom (Ark St): In 5 games, Izzy is averaging 34.6mpg and 13.4ppg, to go with 4.2apg, 3.6rpg, 2.2 steals and 0.2 blocks. She’s shooting 36.6 FG% and 21.9 3PT%, to go with 2.4 TO and 1 PF.

In 5 games, Izzy is averaging 34.6mpg and 13.4ppg, to go with 4.2apg, 3.6rpg, 2.2 steals and 0.2 blocks. She’s shooting 36.6 FG% and 21.9 3PT%, to go with 2.4 TO and 1 PF. Aijha Blackwell (Baylor): Before her lower leg injury, AB played in 3 games, averaging 18.7mpg and 14ppg, to go with 6.3rpg, and 0.3 blocks. She’s also got a 61.5 FG% and 50% 3PT.

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)