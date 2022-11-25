Rock M Pick Em’ 2022: Week Thirteen

Every week, members of the Rock M Nation staff will take their best guesses in picking not only Missouri’s game (assuming it’s not a bye), but also three other SEC contests against the spread.. We’ll keep a running tally throughout the season to see the winner at the end of the year.

Recap

With one final week remaining, Matthew Smith has retaken the ATS lead from Parker. There is still opportunity for Parker to retake the lead, but with this last weeks results Parker will need to win this week outright over Matthew Smith to win.

Aaron: 27-17 (19-25 ATS)

Parker: 33-11 (20-24 ATS)

Matthew: 26-18 (21-23 ATS)

Brandon: 24-20 (17-27 ATS)

Sammy: 29-15 (17-27 ATS)

This week is a pretty good slate of rivalry games. The Iron Bowl is a fan favorite, and though it looks a bit lopsided, Cadillac Williams has gotten Auburn to play better football over the past few weeks. That feels like the story of this whole slate though. There are some seemingly lopsided matchups that could wind up surprising people.

Arkansas @ Missouri (+4)

Aaron Dryden: Mizzou finds a way... 28-24.

Parker Gillam: Mizzou, 27-24

Matthew Smith: Mizzou, 28-24

Brandon Haynes: Mizzou, 38-34

Sammy Stava: Mizzou, 24-20

Auburn @ #7 Alabama (-22)

Aaron Dryden: Alabama wins, 34-21.

Parker Gillam: Bama, 42-21.

Matthew Smith: Bama, 45-32.

Brandon Haynes: Bama 48-31.

Sammy Stava: Bama, 38-14.

Mississippi State @ #20 Ole Miss (-2)

Aaron Dryden: Miss St, 42-41.

Parker Gillam: Ole Miss, 34-27.

Matthew Smith: Miss St, 27-17.

Brandon Haynes: Ole Miss, 31-28.

Sammy Stava: Ole Miss, 37-31.

#25 Louisville @ Kentucky (-3)

Aaron Dryden: Kentucky, 24-17.

Parker Gillam: Kentucky, 30-17.

Matthew Smith: UK, 32-27.

Brandon Haynes: Louisville, 28-20.

Sammy Stava: Kentucky, 31-27.

Follow the Pick Em team on twitter at @iAirDry, @gillam_parker, @Matthew_Smith10, @BrandonHaynes_ and @StavaonSTL!