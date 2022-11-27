Report: Dominic Lovett will enter the transfer portal

Less than 24 hours after Mizzou earned bowl eligibility, the good feelings are already wearing off.

Chris Hummer of 247 Sports reported on Sunday afternoon that sophomore wide receiver Dominic Lovett will enter the transfer portal when it opens on December 5.

Missouri star WR Dominic Lovett intends to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @247Sports. Lovett finished third in the SEC this season with 846 yards.https://t.co/zJYzdCRyXF — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) November 27, 2022

Lovett was the breakout star of the 2022 season, leading the team with 846 yards receiving and catching three touchdowns in the process. He was a four-star recruit out of East St. Louis in the 2021 class and will likely have his pick of suitors from across the country.

There’s no point in mincing words: losing Lovett would be a massive blow to Mizzou. Yes, the wide receiver room is deep, especially with Luther Burden III and Mekhi Miller playing key roles in their freshman seasons. But losing both Lovett and Barrett Banister — who will graduate after this season — presents a tall hill for the Missouri offense to climb.

The transfer portal hasn’t opened yet, and it’s already hitting Mizzou hard. Time will tell if the staff can recover... and prevent more promising players from leaving.